Hibernian strike twice in second half to defeat Ross County 2-0 at Victoria Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian capitalised on an off-beam Ross County performance by claiming a 2-0 win at Victoria Park.

County have now registered one win from their opening eight matches, and were unable to build on back-to-back draws against the Edinburgh outfit.

Ryan Porteous earned widespread plaudits after excelling on his Scotland debut in Tuesday’s vital 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

It was his attacking exploits which put Hibs on their way to victory seconds after the restart however, with Martin Boyle adding a late second.

County do not fall below their current 10th position however a gap is starting to form below the teams above them – albeit at an early stage in the season.

A quick opportunity now awaits them to kick start their campaign, when Motherwell make the trip to Victoria Park on Tuesday.

County have shown strong foundations in the early weeks of the season, however Malky Mackay has been calling for some of his new attacking recruits to stamp their mark on his team.

Owura Edwards was handed his opportunity against Hibs, in his first start since the defeat to St Mirren on August 13.

There was also a rare start for Ben Paton in midfield, while Callum Johnson returned at right back. Keith Watson, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordan Tillson were the three players to make way from the side which started the 0-0 draw away to St Johnstone last time out.

Hibs came into the game fresh from back-to-back victories, which had moved Lee Johnson’s men into the top half of the table.

As well as Porteous, Josh Campbell was a man high in confidence having netted twice in their 3-1 victory over Aberdeen last time out. He was first to threaten with a strike which was deflected wide within the opening minute.

Defender Porteous offered an early glimpse of his danger at the other end of the park on seven minutes, with a driven free-kick which drifted narrowly wide.

Although County did not register any shots in the early stages, they showed glimpses of promise which mainly came through Edwards down the left channel. In one move he made light work of drifting past Porteous, but was unable to pick out a team-mate with his attempted cutback.

Porteous once again made his presence felt at the top end of the park on 16 minutes, testing Ross Laidlaw with a swerving effort which forced the goalkeeper to palm the ball wide.

Joe Newell was next to trouble for the visitors, with a low strike from the edge of the box that was comfortably held by Laidlaw.

It was the Staggies who had the best chance of the first half on 27 minutes however. A neat move stemmed from William Akio playing in Ross Callachan from the right, before he slipped in Edwards, whose low shot was met by a fine low save by David Marshall.

County kept up their pressure, with Johnson denied by Marshall after getting his head to a Paton corner.

It was Hibs who finished the opening 45 minutes on the attack however, with Paul Hanlon seeing a header saved by Laidlaw following a corner, while Newell nodded over on the stroke of half time.

The visitors took less than 30 seconds of the restart to strike a blow on the Staggies however. A Joe Newell throw-in was not cut out by the Staggies defence and eventually broke for Porteous, who calmly slotted past his former team-mate Laidlaw.

County looked to fashion a response although Hibs remained threatening on the counter-attack, with Newell seeing a cutback across goal met by a vital clearance by Ben Purrington to halt the danger.

Mackay had already brought on Yan Dhanda for David Cancola – who was on a booking – at half-time. Further changes followed, with Akio replaced by Olaigbe following a quiet afternoon, while Johnson made way for skipper Watson.

Hibs continued in their attempts to inflict more damage, with a ruck of bodies in the Staggies defence having to scramble a close-range Mykola Kukharevych effort wide.

County’s play was all too often untidy as they searched for a way back into the game, with Jordy Hiwula brought on for White, and Josh Sims replacing Edwards to change the dimensions of their attack.

The visitors deservedly wrapped up the points 10 minutes from time however, with Chris Cadden picking out Boyle with a cutback, with the winger showing fine composure to drill a first-time effort past Laidlaw.

Boyle was denied a second by a fine save from Laidlaw in the latter stages, which prevented any further damage.

A fightback did not look forthcoming from the Staggies, who will be keen to put the disappointment quickly behind them.

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Johnson 6 (Watson 57), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 6; Cancola 5 (Dhanda 46), Paton 6; Akio 5 (Olaigbe 57), Callachan 6, Edwards 7 (Sims 74); White 5 (Hiwula 68). Subs not used – Eastwood, D Samuel, Loturi, Tillson.

HIBERNIAN (4-2-3-1) – Marshall 6; Cadden 6, Porteous 7, Hanlon 6, Cabraja 6; Newell 7, Kenneh 6; Boyle 7, Campbell 7, Youan 5 (McKirdy 55); Kukharevych 6 (Magennis 82). Subs not used – Schofield, Miller, Tavares, Stevenson, Henderson, McGregor, Fish.

Referee – Alan Muir

Attendance – 4,244

Man of the match: Ryan Porteous