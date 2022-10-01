Hibernian strike twice in second half to defeat Ross County 2-0 at Victoria Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Hibernian strike twice in second half to defeat Ross County 2-0 at Victoria Park

By Andy Skinner
October 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.

Hibernian capitalised on an off-beam Ross County performance by claiming a 2-0 win at Victoria Park.

County have now registered one win from their opening eight matches, and were unable to build on back-to-back draws against the Edinburgh outfit.

Ryan Porteous earned widespread plaudits after excelling on his Scotland debut in Tuesday’s vital 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

It was his attacking exploits which put Hibs on their way to victory seconds after the restart however, with Martin Boyle adding a late second.

County do not fall below their current 10th position however a gap is starting to form below the teams above them – albeit at an early stage in the season.

Jordan White tussles with Ryan Porteous.

A quick opportunity now awaits them to kick start their campaign, when Motherwell make the trip to Victoria Park on Tuesday.

County have shown strong foundations in the early weeks of the season, however Malky Mackay has been calling for some of his new attacking recruits to stamp their mark on his team.

Owura Edwards was handed his opportunity against Hibs, in his first start since the defeat to St Mirren on August 13.

There was also a rare start for Ben Paton in midfield, while Callum Johnson returned at right back. Keith Watson, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordan Tillson were the three players to make way from the side which started the 0-0 draw away to St Johnstone last time out.

Callum Johnson in action against Hibernian.

Hibs came into the game fresh from back-to-back victories, which had moved Lee Johnson’s men into the top half of the table.

As well as Porteous, Josh Campbell was a man high in confidence having netted twice in their 3-1 victory over Aberdeen last time out. He was first to threaten with a strike which was deflected wide within the opening minute.

Defender Porteous offered an early glimpse of his danger at the other end of the park on seven minutes, with a driven free-kick which drifted narrowly wide.

Although County did not register any shots in the early stages, they showed glimpses of promise which mainly came through Edwards down the left channel. In one move he made light work of drifting past Porteous, but was unable to pick out a team-mate with his attempted cutback.

Porteous once again made his presence felt at the top end of the park on 16 minutes, testing Ross Laidlaw with a swerving effort which forced the goalkeeper to palm the ball wide.

Joe Newell was next to trouble for the visitors, with a low strike from the edge of the box that was comfortably held by Laidlaw.

Ben Purrington challenges Hibernian’s Martin Boyle.

It was the Staggies who had the best chance of the first half on 27 minutes however. A neat move stemmed from William Akio playing in Ross Callachan from the right, before he slipped in Edwards, whose low shot was met by a fine low save by David Marshall.

County kept up their pressure, with Johnson denied by Marshall after getting his head to a Paton corner.

It was Hibs who finished the opening 45 minutes on the attack however, with Paul Hanlon seeing a header saved by Laidlaw following a corner, while Newell nodded over on the stroke of half time.

The visitors took less than 30 seconds of the restart to strike a blow on the Staggies however. A Joe Newell throw-in was not cut out by the Staggies defence and eventually broke for Porteous, who calmly slotted past his former team-mate Laidlaw.

Ryan Porteous celebrates his goal against Ross County.

County looked to fashion a response although Hibs remained threatening on the counter-attack, with Newell seeing a cutback across goal met by a vital clearance by Ben Purrington to halt the danger.

Mackay had already brought on Yan Dhanda for David Cancola – who was on a booking – at half-time. Further changes followed, with Akio replaced by Olaigbe following a quiet afternoon, while Johnson made way for skipper Watson.

Malky Mackay and Don Cowie.

Hibs continued in their attempts to inflict more damage, with a ruck of bodies in the Staggies defence having to scramble a close-range Mykola Kukharevych effort wide.

County’s play was all too often untidy as they searched for a way back into the game, with Jordy Hiwula brought on for White, and Josh Sims replacing Edwards to change the dimensions of their attack.

The visitors deservedly wrapped up the points 10 minutes from time however, with Chris Cadden picking out Boyle with a cutback, with the winger showing fine composure to drill a first-time effort past Laidlaw.

Martin Boyle scores for Hibernian against Ross County.

Boyle was denied a second by a fine save from Laidlaw in the latter stages, which prevented any further damage.

A fightback did not look forthcoming from the Staggies, who will be keen to put the disappointment quickly behind them.

 

ROSS COUNTY (4-2-3-1) – Laidlaw 6; Johnson 6 (Watson 57), Baldwin 6, Iacovitti 6, Purrington 6; Cancola 5 (Dhanda 46), Paton 6; Akio 5 (Olaigbe 57), Callachan 6, Edwards 7 (Sims 74); White 5 (Hiwula 68). Subs not used – Eastwood, D Samuel, Loturi, Tillson.

HIBERNIAN (4-2-3-1) – Marshall 6; Cadden 6, Porteous 7, Hanlon 6, Cabraja 6; Newell 7, Kenneh 6; Boyle 7, Campbell 7, Youan 5 (McKirdy 55); Kukharevych 6 (Magennis 82). Subs not used – Schofield, Miller, Tavares, Stevenson, Henderson, McGregor, Fish.

Referee – Alan Muir

Attendance – 4,244

Man of the match: Ryan Porteous

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Ross County midfielder David Cancola is challenged by St Mirren's Keanu Baccus.
David Cancola desperate to see back of international break as Ross County return to…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can cause problems for any Premiership opposition
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay: Ross County have a stability that was not there 12 months ago
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Jack Baldwin hails impact of Ross County boss Malky Mackay on his defensive performances
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County must be ready for big Premiership push ahead of…
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.
Ross County's Alex Samuel reflects on most challenging period of career as he steps…
Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says international break can prepare Ross County for crucial upcoming period
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay thrilled with impact of Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon…
Ross County's Victor Loturi, who signed from Canadian club Cavalry this summer.
Malky Mackay says Victor Loturi is making big push for more Ross County action…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin celebrates at full time after beating Kilmarnock 4-1.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pledges to deliver entertaining, attacking action for supporters
To go with story by Loretta Hood. Increase in demand of air ambulance charity soared in 2021 Picture shows; SCAA helicopter and medical crews . Scotland. Supplied by Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) Date; Unknown
Rugby player airlifted to hospital in Aberdeen
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes, the former Aberdeen boss, on his return to Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes thanks Aberdeen supporters for warm reception on his return to Pittodrie
Campaigners gathered in both Elgin (pictured above) and Abedeen today in protest against the hardships facing people due to the cost-of-living crisis. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'People shouldn't have to choose': Campaigners line the streets for cost-of-living protests in Aberdeen…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay
Postcode lottery aberdeen
Aberdeen pensioner on lookout ‘for a girlfriend’ after miracle £730,000 postcode lottery win

Editor's Picks