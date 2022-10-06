Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of crushing Motherwell defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of crushing Motherwell defeat

By Andy Skinner
October 6, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay has drawn reassurance from the reaction of Ross County’s players to Tuesday’s chastening defeat to Motherwell.

The Staggies suffered a humiliating 5-0 home loss against the Steelmen, in the heaviest defeat of Mackay’s Dingwall tenure.

It prompted Mackay to apologise to County’s supporters after the match.

The result leaves County 11th in the table, with only one win from their opening nine matches.

Mackay says players have shown ownership and honesty in the wake of the defeat, which makes him confident of a response in Saturday’s trip to Livingston.

He said: “We had a really good conversation after bringing the boys in the following morning.

“We watched a little bit of video and then they went for a walk.

“There was a lot of honesty, which is good.

Callum Johnson looks dejected during Ross County’s 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.

“It worries with a group of players if you’re not hearing people taking ownership and, more so, when you’re not hearing people understand why things happened.

“Plenty of people put their hands up as we went through the goals, saying they should have done better there or this is what they should have done.

“That’s the way to learn.

“By the end of it, I was happy we could put the game to bed.

“The staff and I had a conversation as to where we could have been better as well.

“The good thing is I’m working with a group of people who are honest in what they do out on the field, but also honest as people.

“That’s why I look at them and think ‘they will do for me’ when we have this tough league campaign ahead of us.”

Lessons can be learned from debrief

Following the match, Mackay vowed to analyse the game in detail in an attempt to get to the root of the Staggies’ issues.

The County boss is certain his players will learn valuable lessons from the debrief.

He added: “It is not an easy thing to sit and watch what has happened, knowing it is you that’s maybe up next.

“At the same time, if it is the correct atmosphere and if it is framed properly, it is a learning environment.

“It is how I have done it since I first became a manager.

“When I see people within the room who do take responsibility, then they have to step across the white line and grasp that further. That’s when you see improvements.

“But they need support and that’s what they’re going to get from me.”

Staggies must meet fundamental challenges

Mackay says the heavy defeat to Well presents his side with an opportunity to get back to basics.

The Staggies boss is also keen to draw from encouraging signs the Staggies have shown in matches earlier in the Premiership campaign.

He added: “There are four or five little key messages that I have put to the players over a period of time.

Malky Mackay.

“Every week we go into two or three aspects of the opposition, two or three aspects of ourselves, but there are five fundamentals that never change and just sit there every week.

“If we do those, we will be okay.

“When you can’t tick a couple of those off on a Saturday, there is usually an issue. If you can’t tick any off, you have a big problem – and that’s what we encountered in the second half on Tuesday night.

“What we can’t do is throw the baby out with the bathwater here. The first half in the two games recently, against Hibs and Motherwell, were decent.

“Clearly we had issues in both games, but we stay calm because we’ve performed against them, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
Malky Mackay.
ANALYSIS: Ross County need calm heads to navigate recent struggles following Malky Mackay's heaviest…
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay apologises to Ross County supporters following heaviest defeat of his Dingwall tenure…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County suffer heaviest defeat of Malky Mackay's tenure in 5-0 home loss to…
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington believes victory over Motherwell can spark Ross County upsurge
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 3-1 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski needs to match home goals glut away from Pittodrie
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay craving consistency from Ross County's attacking players
Ryan Porteous opens the scoring for Hibernian against Ross County.
Ross County fan view: Ryan Porteous had it easy against shot-shy Staggies
Owura Edwards
Owura Edwards relishing quick chance for Ross County to bounce back against Motherwell
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Second half against Hibernian was Ross County's poorest display of season, says Malky Mackay

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Belmont Cinema, on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick.
Belmont Filmhouse closure a 'devastating blow' for those with visual or hearing impairments

Editor's Picks