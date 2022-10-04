Malky Mackay apologises to Ross County supporters following heaviest defeat of his Dingwall tenure against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay apologises to Ross County supporters following heaviest defeat of his Dingwall tenure against Motherwell

By Andy Skinner
October 4, 2022, 10:37 pm
Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Malky Mackay apologised to Ross County’s supporters for his own part in the humiliating 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.

The Staggies fell to the heaviest defeat during Mackay’s tenure at Victoria Park, with Well netting four second half goals to run out rampant winners.

County have conceded seven goals in their last two games, with only one victory from their opening nine matches.

Mackay took responsibility for the bruising defeat, which keeps County five points adrift in 10th place.

He said: “I want to apologise to our fans, for having to watch what they did.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“I am embarrassed for my own performance, so there’s an apology from me to them on that. They have been fantastic since the day I got here, with the backing they have had for the team.

“We have to compete and do the fundamentals to make sure we pick up points in the Premiership.

“That’s something I will continue to drive, but I’m more embarrassed by my own performance.

“I certainly have to get a bit of pride back into my performance.”

Mackay was keen to spare his players from harsh criticism in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, insisting he will closely analyse what went wrong in the coming days.

He added: “I’m experienced enough to realise that emotions have to be held in check when you go into the dressing room after games.

Callum Johnson looks dejected during Ross County’s 5-0 defeat to Motherwell.

“Sometimes you say something, and it’s actually not true. If you look at the video the following day, sometimes it’s not the case.

“It’s not the time for that – Wednesday will be the time we look at the video and then people get to actually see what they are doing.

“I have a really hard group who are trying hard. They have for the last year, as the new ones have since they came in.”

Mackay was frustrated not to build on a first half in which County remained firmly in the game, despite falling behind to an early Kevin Van Veen penalty.

Mackay added: “In the first half I thought we started reasonably well and the penalty came against the run of play.

“I thought we were quite attack-minded and managed to get into high areas of the pitch.

“The ball just seems to be rolling the other side of the post. We had a few chances in the first half, versus their penalty.

“Coming off the back of last Saturday it was the same sort of thing, where we played well in the first half but the second half was awful.

“That is something we have got to address. I’m deeply disappointed with it.”

