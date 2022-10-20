Malky Mackay hopes Dylan Smith can use Scotland under-17 experience to kick on at Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay hopes Dylan Smith can use Scotland under-17 experience to kick on at Ross County

By Andy Skinner
October 20, 2022, 10:30 pm
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s.
Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s.

Malky Mackay has challenged teenager Dylan Smith to break into Ross County’s first team when he arrives back from international duty with Scotland under-17s.

Defender Smith is part of the Scots’ squad which is taking part in the UEFA European under-17 Championship qualifying tournament in Malta.

Inverness-born Smith started Scotland’s first game, helping them to a 6-0 victory over Malta, with games to follow against Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

The 16-year-old, who recently made his Staggies debut against Rangers at Ibrox, has impressed Mackay since turning full-time in the summer.

Mackay, who is a close acquaintance of Scotland under-17s boss Brian McLaughlin from his time at the Scottish FA, hopes Smith can kick on when he returns.

The Staggies boss said: “I have spoken to Brian McLaughlin, and he did well.

“I’m really proud of him. From the 15-year-old that was kicking about in the summer, to three or four months later pulling on a Scotland jersey, in a Euros match and winning the game.

Scotland under-17s head coach Brian McLaughlin.

“He’s had some few months, when you think he has had his SPFL debut at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people at Ibrox, with his mum crying in the corner.

“He’s now playing for his country and we are very proud of him at the football club.

“There is more work to do when he gets back here next week.

“He’s got two more games for the national team which they need to win to qualify, which is his task this week.

“Next week he’s back here working hard to try and become a footballer who plays regular football in our first team and then goes on to bigger and better things.”

Smith must learn from experience

In his stint as Scottish FA performance director, Mackay co-ordinated Scotland’s involvement in various tournaments across the world.

Mackay is keen to ensure Smith learns as much as he can from the experience.

He added: “It will be a sit down class session with him when he’s back. I want him to write a report for me, on what his experience was there of the teams he played for and against.

“I also want to know about the training he did, the players he played with, and what the coach said to him.

“Our under-17s managed to qualify for the finals tournament in Croatia in 2017.

“It was fantastic to be involved in it. Some of the players involved in the tournament are playing Champions League now.

“It’s an absolute honour to play for your country at any level. I was lucky enough to do it, but not until I was 32.

Malky Mackay celebrates his first Scotland call-up in 2004.

“The 16 and 17-year-olds become the Scotland players of the future.

“When I went in at first we had a gangly little right back playing against Croatia, with size 11 feet.

“Nothing was really working properly, except when the ball was at his feet.

“His dad was tall, and we knew we liked the footballing ability of him – that was Nathan Patterson.

“Calvin Ramsay was with the under-16s playing in the Victory Shield in the pouring rain in the west of Ireland. He has now signed for Liverpool for a lot of money. There’s also Billy Gilmour.

“You see these players at 16 or 17, and there are ones that do come through and play for Scotland, and then go on to become stars.”

Mackay pleased at recognition for Staggies

Mackay also sees former Culloden Academy pupil Smith’s national team involvement as good recognition for the Staggies.

He added: “It’s life, and it’s the way it works logistically with where we are in the country.

Malky Mackay.

“Our youth team is not one that people just pop along to watch.

“In the central belt, the league games are there for all to see. People can pop to Motherwell, St Mirren, or Rangers’ training ground.

“They are regularly playing with everybody’s eyes on them at that point.

“For a Ross County player to get into it is not easy, but through Club Academy Scotland and the recruitment department of the Scottish FA, there are processes that we are touched on at times.

“That’s how this came about.”

Tags

Conversation

