Malky Mackay hopes Dylan Smith can use Scotland under-17 experience to kick on at Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay has challenged teenager Dylan Smith to break into Ross County’s first team when he arrives back from international duty with Scotland under-17s.

Defender Smith is part of the Scots’ squad which is taking part in the UEFA European under-17 Championship qualifying tournament in Malta.

Inverness-born Smith started Scotland’s first game, helping them to a 6-0 victory over Malta, with games to follow against Czech Republic and Northern Ireland.

The 16-year-old, who recently made his Staggies debut against Rangers at Ibrox, has impressed Mackay since turning full-time in the summer.

Mackay, who is a close acquaintance of Scotland under-17s boss Brian McLaughlin from his time at the Scottish FA, hopes Smith can kick on when he returns.

The Staggies boss said: “I have spoken to Brian McLaughlin, and he did well.

“I’m really proud of him. From the 15-year-old that was kicking about in the summer, to three or four months later pulling on a Scotland jersey, in a Euros match and winning the game.

“He’s had some few months, when you think he has had his SPFL debut at Ibrox in front of 50,000 people at Ibrox, with his mum crying in the corner.

“He’s now playing for his country and we are very proud of him at the football club.

“There is more work to do when he gets back here next week.

“He’s got two more games for the national team which they need to win to qualify, which is his task this week.

“Next week he’s back here working hard to try and become a footballer who plays regular football in our first team and then goes on to bigger and better things.”

Smith must learn from experience

In his stint as Scottish FA performance director, Mackay co-ordinated Scotland’s involvement in various tournaments across the world.

Wishing all the best to Academy Graduate Dylan Smith & the @ScotlandNT Under 17's🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 as they begin their UEFA Qualifiers in Malta this morning! They kick off at the Centenary Stadium, Ta' Qali in Malta at 10.00am pic.twitter.com/YEUrFeD9IN — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) October 19, 2022

Mackay is keen to ensure Smith learns as much as he can from the experience.

He added: “It will be a sit down class session with him when he’s back. I want him to write a report for me, on what his experience was there of the teams he played for and against.

“I also want to know about the training he did, the players he played with, and what the coach said to him.

“Our under-17s managed to qualify for the finals tournament in Croatia in 2017.

“It was fantastic to be involved in it. Some of the players involved in the tournament are playing Champions League now.

“It’s an absolute honour to play for your country at any level. I was lucky enough to do it, but not until I was 32.

“The 16 and 17-year-olds become the Scotland players of the future.

“When I went in at first we had a gangly little right back playing against Croatia, with size 11 feet.

“Nothing was really working properly, except when the ball was at his feet.

“His dad was tall, and we knew we liked the footballing ability of him – that was Nathan Patterson.

“Calvin Ramsay was with the under-16s playing in the Victory Shield in the pouring rain in the west of Ireland. He has now signed for Liverpool for a lot of money. There’s also Billy Gilmour.

“You see these players at 16 or 17, and there are ones that do come through and play for Scotland, and then go on to become stars.”

Mackay pleased at recognition for Staggies

Mackay also sees former Culloden Academy pupil Smith’s national team involvement as good recognition for the Staggies.

He added: “It’s life, and it’s the way it works logistically with where we are in the country.

“Our youth team is not one that people just pop along to watch.

“In the central belt, the league games are there for all to see. People can pop to Motherwell, St Mirren, or Rangers’ training ground.

“They are regularly playing with everybody’s eyes on them at that point.

“For a Ross County player to get into it is not easy, but through Club Academy Scotland and the recruitment department of the Scottish FA, there are processes that we are touched on at times.

“That’s how this came about.”