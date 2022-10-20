Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to roar injury-hit side on to victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle fans to roar injury-hit side on to victory

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
October 20, 2022, 10:30 pm
Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds.

Head coach Billy Dodds is calling on Caley Thistle fans to turn out in force and turn up the volume to roar his patched-up side on to three Championship points.

Inverness saw their sparkling five-fixture winning run halted by Hamilton in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at the Caledonian Stadium in a result which lifted Accies off bottom position.

ICT are level top with Partick Thistle, but have now played one match more than the Jags.

On Saturday, they welcome Raith Rovers to the Highlands, with the Kirkcaldy team seventh, but only five off first place following their 1-0 weekend win at Arbroath.

ICT’s on-loan Hibs winger Dan MacKay left, suffered a knee injury on Tuesday against Hamilton Accies. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Dan MacKay and Wallace Duffy were added to the already lengthy injury list against Accies, with Danny Devine, Austin Samuels, Roddy MacGregor, Scott Allardice, Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh out and skipper Sean Welsh not yet having played since his knee operation.

The bench against Hamilton included youngsters Calum MacKay and Matthew Strachan, who both came on, with young midfielder Keith Bray not used.

‘Brilliant’ fans can help us – Dodds

ICT’s recent winning surge took them up the team division but, with injuries biting deep into the resources, Dodds hopes fans will give the team all the possible encouragement against Rovers.

He said: “I’ve said ever since I came here that the fans have been brilliant, but I need them now more than ever on Saturday to help the ones that are left on the pitch.

“If we grind out a result on Saturday, then it has been a brilliant run for us.”

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton (left), in action here against Inverness in September, scored their midweek winner away to Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group

Raith will fancy promotion chances

Rovers’ victory at Gayfield, courtesy of Sam Stanton’s goal, places them two points outside the promotion spots and Dodds is sure they’ll fancy their chances of being top-four rivals this term after finishing fifth last season.

He said: “You put a wee mini-run together – which Raith have – and it’s no surprise that Raith are climbing up the league.

“They are promotion contenders, their remit at the start of the season would have been to try and get into the play-offs.

“They’ve got good players, but it’s still a game I think we can win. If I can put a team out that keeps that effort high, we can do it, and I’m sure we can.”

Defeat not down to any lack of effort

The Inverness manager was disappointed to be edged out by Andy Winter’s goal for Accies on Tuesday, but he saw enough in his side’s display to remain upbeat.

He added: “I can’t fault the effort of the team.

“If we got beat the other night and the effort wasn’t there, if we were meek and just surrendered, it would be bad, but it wasn’t like that.

“Hamilton realised they could be in a relegation battle, so they were right at it. We just fell short on the night, but it wasn’t because of a lack of effort.

“I’d be worried if that run had come to an end and we were weak, but it wasn’t like that at all.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds explains hard luck woes amid injury crisis
Caley Jags defender Robbie Deas is determined to help the side see off Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS Group
Robbie Deas issues Caley Thistle warning as injuries stack up for Raith Rovers clash
Andy Winter slides in to score the winner for Hamilton at Inverness. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson disappointed by injuries and defeat against Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle forwar George Oakley (left) and Hamilton Accies' Matthew Shiels. Images: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's winning run ended as Hamilton net points to deny hosts top spot…
Aaron Doran on the attack for Caley Thistle against Albion Rovers.
Aaron Doran hails supreme Caley Thistle work-rate as first place chance is up for…
Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
Inverness fans during the Championship match against Cove Rangers at the Balmoral Stadium. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: A promising start to triple-header but there is a long…
Leighton McIntosh, left, is sent off for Cove Rangers against Caley Thistle after lashing out at Zak Delaney. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle: Zak Delaney admits he exaggerated contact in Leighton McIntosh clash
Steven Boyd is congratulated by Billy Mckay after his goal for Caley Thistle against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers v Caley Thistle: Billy Dodds' praise for players while Jim McIntyre rues…
Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale

Most Read

1
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
2
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
3
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
Anthony Gill.
Jail for man who posted cocaine from Liverpool to Aberdeen
6
Emma Muir was last seen near the Asda in Inverness.
Appeal made to find missing Inverness woman last seen near city’s Asda
7
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner’s Netflix account
8
Traffic has been building on Great Northern Road (A96) at the junction with Auchmill Terrace. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tailbacks on Great Northern Road in Aberdeen after crash
9
Aberdeen and Greenock Morton (2016).
Date for Aberdeen’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers revealed
10
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack held a press conference at Pittodrie on Thursday to unveil a report predicting a £1bn boost for the economy if the new beach stadium is built. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Cormack: ‘We can build new stadium much cheaper at Kingsford – but beach can…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Mintlaw scarecrow competition Picture shows; Justine Tough. Mintlaw. Supplied by Justine Tough Date; 21/10/2022
Mintlaw scarecrow making workshop named as finalist in Eventbrite’s Most Curious and Colourful Events…
Cameron Bryce and Lisa Davie are representing Scotland in the World Mixed Curling Championships in Aberdeen.
Scotland to face Sweden in World Mixed Curling Championship semi-finals at Curl Aberdeen
Kirsteen Menzies , conductor of the Black Isle Gaelic Choir, Dingwall with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy with on the left Finlay Maclennan and on the right of the trophy Steven MacIver.
Black Isle Gaelic Choir wins big at inaugural Royal National Mod
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
Nicola Sturgeon thinks the Tory mess at Westminster strengthens case for independence.
Nicola Sturgeon: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
The Portgordon fireworks have faced rising costs since it was last held in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
This year's Portgordon fireworks display could be the last without more volunteers
Quinn Young Munros
'It's not the destination, but the journey': Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
Great Britain's Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham sign the Santini rainbow jersey after winning gold.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham strike gold at Para-cycling World Track Championships
The Tall Ships berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen to submit bid to bring Tall Ships race back to city in 2025
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says greater points tally is within Ross County's grasp in second round…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented