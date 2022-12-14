Ross Callachan rated as ‘touch and go’ for Ross County’s return to Premiership action against St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross Callachan rated as ‘touch and go’ for Ross County’s return to Premiership action against St Johnstone

By Andy Skinner
December 14, 2022, 10:30 pm
Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan pulls up injured against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Ross Callachan remains an injury doubt ahead of Ross County’s return to Premiership action against St Johnstone.

Midfielder Callachan has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in the early stages of a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on October 22.

Callachan had hoped to be back in contention following the World Cup break, however Staggies boss Malky Mackay has hinted the visit of Saints could come too soon for him.

Left back Ben Purrington has already been ruled out of the match but Connor Randall, Jack Baldwin and Ben Paton are available again following injuries.

Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

Long-term absentee Alex Samuel is also back in training, following a cruciate ligament injury which he suffered at the start of 2022.

Mackay said: “We’re kind of touch and go with Ross Callachan. He’s maybe another week away.

“Ben Purrington is another few weeks away, but Connor Randall and Jack Baldwin are back involved again.

“We’ve got a reasonably good clean bill of health, just a couple that are a couple of weeks away that we have to be careful with.

“But the injury side has been managed very well by our staff.

“Everything is looking well as far as that is concerned.

“We’ve actually got Alex Samuel back training again now as well, which is a huge thing for him off the back of the terrible time he has had.

“We’re delighted he’s back in.”

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County.

Bout of illness has hit Staggies’ squad

Mackay revealed a number of his squad have been under the weather, in the midst of the cold spells which have hit the Highlands in recent days.

He is confident there will be no ill-effects come this weekend, adding: “We’ve had a lot of coughs and colds in the last week.

“It seemed to go through the place a week ago, but now everyone is back training again. There are still coughs and colds, but we’re on the up side of that.

“It’s good to get back, we’re obviously in the cold air but it is what it is.

“We enjoyed our week away in Spain and then got back into it here last week, getting ready to get back into league football again.”

Return to action a week later than Mackay would have liked

County are preparing to return from a five-week break during the World Cup.

Their last match came on November 12, when they suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Celtic at Parkhead.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

The Staggies are looking to kick on after moving up to 10th in the table, with Mackay insisting he would have preferred to get back up and running last weekend.

He added: “It’s maybe a week longer than I would have liked. Everybody would have been ready to go last Saturday mentally.

“That would have been four weeks – a week off, a week in Spain, a week back here and a week to prepare for the game – but we’ve had an extra one. We’ll crack on and get ready for this week.

“We’ve got this run of games over Christmas, and then there’s no break in January, so we’ll be straight through.

“I think everyone’s itching to get going again, especially after watching the excitement of the World Cup.”

