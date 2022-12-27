Ross County’s Don Cowie reflects on coaching progress, two years on from playing retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Don Cowie reflects on coaching progress, two years on from playing retirement

By Andy Skinner
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 7:25 am
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie hopes Ross County are benefitting from his increasing development as a coach.

Assistant Cowie has been in position alongside Staggies boss Malky Mackay since summer 2021, having previously worked as first team coach under both Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

Cowie’s coaching career began after he retired from playing in 2020.

Following a successful career, in which he won 10 Scotland caps and played in the English Premier League for Cardiff City, Cowie is still in the relatively early stages of his transition.

He feels the responsibility afforded to him by Mackay, who he played under at Cardiff, Watford and Wigan Athletic, has allowed him to grow into his role.

He said: “I’m enjoying the transition from playing to coaching – I was very fortunate to go straight into a first team environment.

“Also, we’ve got a manager who gives the staff a lot of responsibility. He allows me to focus on certain things and I feel a big part of what I do. He gives you a lot of freedom.

Malky Mackay and Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“Obviously, we have a discussion in what we are going to do, but he allows me to go and carry it out on the training pitch where he can observe.

“It allows me to adapt to a different situation, from being a player listening to instructions, to a person trying to carry them out.

“The last 18 months under the manager have helped my development.

“I don’t think anything fully compensates for playing. But you still have that buzz come Saturday and feel a big part of what’s going on.

“The adrenaline is still there from wanting to see the team do well and get a result.”

Cowie has to approach squad differently from his own playing days

Such has been the recent change in County’s squad, Cowie only counts a small handful of the current pool as former team-mates.

Cowie, who turns 40 in February, says he has long since understood the change in dynamic in addressing players.

He added: “It’s something you’ve got to adapt to (talking to the group). That’s a challenge if it was not something you did regularly as a player.

“You have 25 sets of eyes looking at you and scrutinising every word and movement you make.

“But I’m enjoying it. I also feel that I am getting better at it.

“When I first made the transition, a lot of the players were ex-team-mates. Your relationship has to change, but I knew that when I was going into the role.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“When you were playing you would gravitate to certain players. Now, all of a sudden, the socialising aspect has to go on the backburner.”

Success of local talent close to Cowie’s heart

Cowie is a local success story – with the Strathpeffer-born midfielder having come through County’s own youth system.

He is now intent on helping the next crop of Highland youngsters to make the step up to the Dingwall first team.

Cowie added: “In my final year playing, I started to take the under-18 team, so I was starting to make the transition while still playing and getting used to these scenarios.

“That helped me as well, having that year of coaching while playing and seeing the joy you get out of helping people become better players.

“Where we are geographically, it’s important for young players to see that there is a pathway for them.”

Ross County’s Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup quarter-final game between the Staggies and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001. Image: SNS

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS Group
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County are eager to show why Premiership remains their level
Ross County and Aberdeen managers, Malky Mackay and Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
Jamie Durent: North football gets decisive New Year treat to start 2023
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay aims to unsettle Aberdeen with winning performance
Ross Stewart celebrates his goal for Sunderland in the play-off against Wycombe Wanderers
Ross County boss Malky Mackay hails ex-Staggies star Ross Stewart as Premier League clubs…
Ross County skipper Keith Watson following his side's 3-0 defeat to Dundee United. Image: SNS
Keith Watson insists Ross County are up for the fight after dropping to bottom…
Matthew Wright celebrates scoring for Montrose against Dunfermline.
Ross County to assess next steps for Matthew Wright and Adam Mackinnon following recall…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay.
'We have been here before' says Malky Mackay, after Ross County slip to foot…
Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.
Ross County fall to foot of Premiership following 3-0 defeat to Dundee United at…

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented