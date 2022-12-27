Ross County’s Don Cowie reflects on coaching progress, two years on from playing retirement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don Cowie hopes Ross County are benefitting from his increasing development as a coach.

Assistant Cowie has been in position alongside Staggies boss Malky Mackay since summer 2021, having previously worked as first team coach under both Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes.

Cowie’s coaching career began after he retired from playing in 2020.

Following a successful career, in which he won 10 Scotland caps and played in the English Premier League for Cardiff City, Cowie is still in the relatively early stages of his transition.

He feels the responsibility afforded to him by Mackay, who he played under at Cardiff, Watford and Wigan Athletic, has allowed him to grow into his role.

He said: “I’m enjoying the transition from playing to coaching – I was very fortunate to go straight into a first team environment.

“Also, we’ve got a manager who gives the staff a lot of responsibility. He allows me to focus on certain things and I feel a big part of what I do. He gives you a lot of freedom.

“Obviously, we have a discussion in what we are going to do, but he allows me to go and carry it out on the training pitch where he can observe.

“It allows me to adapt to a different situation, from being a player listening to instructions, to a person trying to carry them out.

“The last 18 months under the manager have helped my development.

“I don’t think anything fully compensates for playing. But you still have that buzz come Saturday and feel a big part of what’s going on.

“The adrenaline is still there from wanting to see the team do well and get a result.”

Cowie has to approach squad differently from his own playing days

Such has been the recent change in County’s squad, Cowie only counts a small handful of the current pool as former team-mates.

Cowie, who turns 40 in February, says he has long since understood the change in dynamic in addressing players.

He added: “It’s something you’ve got to adapt to (talking to the group). That’s a challenge if it was not something you did regularly as a player.

“You have 25 sets of eyes looking at you and scrutinising every word and movement you make.

“But I’m enjoying it. I also feel that I am getting better at it.

“When I first made the transition, a lot of the players were ex-team-mates. Your relationship has to change, but I knew that when I was going into the role.

“When you were playing you would gravitate to certain players. Now, all of a sudden, the socialising aspect has to go on the backburner.”

Success of local talent close to Cowie’s heart

Cowie is a local success story – with the Strathpeffer-born midfielder having come through County’s own youth system.

He is now intent on helping the next crop of Highland youngsters to make the step up to the Dingwall first team.

Cowie added: “In my final year playing, I started to take the under-18 team, so I was starting to make the transition while still playing and getting used to these scenarios.

“That helped me as well, having that year of coaching while playing and seeing the joy you get out of helping people become better players.

“Where we are geographically, it’s important for young players to see that there is a pathway for them.”