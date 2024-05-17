Yan Dhanda aiming to provide Ross County a farewell gift of Premiership survival

Yan Dhanda is determined to end his Ross County stint on a high by keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

Midfielder Dhanda, who has agreed to join Hearts in the summer, looked to have secured County’s Premiership safety with a stunning strike against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The Staggies led for much of the game, however, Adama Sidibeh’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged some hope for the Perth side.

Craig Levein’s men still occupy the relegation play-off spot, and trail the Staggies by two points going into Sunday’s final-day fixtures.

County bring their league campaign to an end at home to Aberdeen, and Dhanda is eager to make it a fond farewell having become a firm fans favourite since making the switch from Swansea City two years ago.

Dhanda said: “I always said when I knew I was leaving here that my main aim was to keep Ross County in the league. That’s where they should be.

“On Sunday, I’m looking forward to helping them do that.

“The fans have been good to me and my family ever since I’ve been here. I’ve loved being here.

“It’s the most I’ve enjoyed football in my career – I’ve loved being at the club.

“It’s a family club. I got told that when I came here – ‘If you need anything then your family comes first’.

“That’s what it’s been like with Malky Mackay, the other managers, and now Don Cowie. You can go to them with anything and they will look after you and your family.

“It’s not just about the performing on the pitch – they know everything at home has to be good as well.

“As many of us live so far from home, players are like family. We are very close. It would mean everything to me to keep Ross County up. They’ve been good to me.

“My son was born here, so it’s got a special place in my heart.”

Dhanda eager to finish job off with victory over Dons

County know a victory against Aberdeen would guarantee their top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

Saints must defeat Motherwell at Fir Park, but should they do that, County will also require a victory due to the McDiarmid Park side’s superior goal difference.

Although the Dons have triumphed in all four meetings between the sides this season, Dhanda hopes to make the most of home advantage this weekend.

The 25-year-old added: “Aberdeen are a very good team. They’ve had a difficult season, but the quality of player they have is unbelievable all round the pitch.

“We’ve had very difficult games against them since I’ve been here. It’s always tough.

“We have to be right on it. But we’re at home, we need the crowd behind us and I’m sure we will get the job done.

“We have a small advantage with the crowd behind us. We have to go for it!

“Everyone knows Ross County should be in this league and that’s our main aim.”

Midfielder determined to avoid more play-off drama

Dhanda is eager to avoid a repeat of last season’s play-offs, in which the Staggies had to claw back a three-goal deficit against Partick Thistle before triumphing on penalties.

A two-legged tie against the Jags or Raith Rovers will await the 11th-placed side next week, and Dhanda added: “There’s no hiding it, we don’t want to be in the play-offs.

“If we win on Sunday, we stay in the league.

“If it comes to play-offs, then the aim is still the same – keep Ross County in the Premiership. But it would be much better coming 10th than 11th.

“Last year wasn’t nice in the play-offs. It wasn’t enjoyable. It was very nervy before the games.

“The consequences are massive if you don’t win the game.”