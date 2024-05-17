Yan Dhanda aiming to provide Ross County a farewell gift of Premiership survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda aiming to provide Ross County a farewell gift of Premiership survival

Midfielder Dhanda will leave the Staggies this summer to join Premiership rivals Hearts.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda celebrates his goal against St Johnstone with George Harmon. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda celebrates his goal against St Johnstone with George Harmon. Image: SNS

Yan Dhanda is determined to end his Ross County stint on a high by keeping the Staggies in the Premiership.

Midfielder Dhanda, who has agreed to join Hearts in the summer, looked to have secured County’s Premiership safety with a stunning strike against St Johnstone on Wednesday.

The Staggies led for much of the game, however, Adama Sidibeh’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged some hope for the Perth side.

Craig Levein’s men still occupy the relegation play-off spot, and trail the Staggies by two points going into Sunday’s final-day fixtures.

County bring their league campaign to an end at home to Aberdeen, and Dhanda is eager to make it a fond farewell having become a firm fans favourite since making the switch from Swansea City two years ago.

Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.

Dhanda said: “I always said when I knew I was leaving here that my main aim was to keep Ross County in the league. That’s where they should be.

“On Sunday, I’m looking forward to helping them do that.

“The fans have been good to me and my family ever since I’ve been here. I’ve loved being here.

“It’s the most I’ve enjoyed football in my career – I’ve loved being at the club.

“It’s a family club. I got told that when I came here – ‘If you need anything then your family comes first’.

“That’s what it’s been like with Malky Mackay, the other managers, and now Don Cowie. You can go to them with anything and they will look after you and your family.

Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“It’s not just about the performing on the pitch – they know everything at home has to be good as well.

“As many of us live so far from home, players are like family. We are very close. It would mean everything to me to keep Ross County up. They’ve been good to me.

“My son was born here, so it’s got a special place in my heart.”

Dhanda eager to finish job off with victory over Dons

County know a victory against Aberdeen would guarantee their top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

Saints must defeat Motherwell at Fir Park, but should they do that, County will also require a victory due to the McDiarmid Park side’s superior goal difference.

Aberdeen's Stefan Gartenmann, left, and Ross County's Yan Dhanda
Yan Dhanda in action against Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann. Image: SNS.

Although the Dons have triumphed in all four meetings between the sides this season, Dhanda hopes to make the most of home advantage this weekend.

The 25-year-old added: “Aberdeen are a very good team. They’ve had a difficult season, but the quality of player they have is unbelievable all round the pitch.

“We’ve had very difficult games against them since I’ve been here. It’s always tough.

“We have to be right on it. But we’re at home, we need the crowd behind us and I’m sure we will get the job done.

“We have a small advantage with the crowd behind us. We have to go for it!

“Everyone knows Ross County should be in this league and that’s our main aim.”

Midfielder determined to avoid more play-off drama

Dhanda is eager to avoid a repeat of last season’s play-offs, in which the Staggies had to claw back a three-goal deficit against Partick Thistle before triumphing on penalties.

A two-legged tie against the Jags or Raith Rovers will await the 11th-placed side next week, and Dhanda added: “There’s no hiding it, we don’t want to be in the play-offs.

“If we win on Sunday, we stay in the league.

“If it comes to play-offs, then the aim is still the same – keep Ross County in the Premiership. But it would be much better coming 10th than 11th.

“Last year wasn’t nice in the play-offs. It wasn’t enjoyable. It was very nervy before the games.

“The consequences are massive if you don’t win the game.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County to face final day drama after late St Johnstone leveller takes relegation…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…

Conversation