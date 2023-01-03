New deal for Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New deal for Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw

By Paul Third
January 3, 2023, 12:17 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 1:55 pm
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The extension will keep Laidlaw, who joined the club in the summer of 2019, with the Staggies until the summer of 2026.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to get this new contract in place in terms of committing to the club for a longer period.

“My family and I have really enjoyed our three-and-a-half years here so far and we now look forward to the challenges ahead here in the Highlands.

“When I first arrived it was a club just coming back into the Premiership- in the last three seasons that I have been here we have retained our status in the league and clinched a top six finish.

“We want to try and keep building on the success the club has had in recent times.”

New deal well earned insists County boss

County manager Malky Mackay believes the new deal is just reward for how well Laidlaw has done in his time at Victoria Park.

The Staggies boss said: “Ross has been a very important part of this club over the last three seasons and his experience and commitment is exemplary.

“Personally, I am delighted to keep Ross in Dingwall.

Laidlaw denied Vicente Besuijen on the line in Monday’s goalless draw at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

“He is at the age now where he is becoming a real senior professional around the club and has made the Highlands a home for himself and his family.

“Since I have been here and also before I came in as manager Ross has played a big part in the success of the football club and it is important to try to retain players that have experienced those big moments.

“As well as that Ross has a big hand in developing some of our younger goalkeepers and helping them to grow which is invaluable to the goalkeeping department.”

