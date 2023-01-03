New deal for Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with the club.

The extension will keep Laidlaw, who joined the club in the summer of 2019, with the Staggies until the summer of 2026.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to get this new contract in place in terms of committing to the club for a longer period.

“My family and I have really enjoyed our three-and-a-half years here so far and we now look forward to the challenges ahead here in the Highlands.

“When I first arrived it was a club just coming back into the Premiership- in the last three seasons that I have been here we have retained our status in the league and clinched a top six finish.

“We want to try and keep building on the success the club has had in recent times.”

New deal well earned insists County boss

County manager Malky Mackay believes the new deal is just reward for how well Laidlaw has done in his time at Victoria Park.

The Staggies boss said: “Ross has been a very important part of this club over the last three seasons and his experience and commitment is exemplary.

“Personally, I am delighted to keep Ross in Dingwall.

“He is at the age now where he is becoming a real senior professional around the club and has made the Highlands a home for himself and his family.

“Since I have been here and also before I came in as manager Ross has played a big part in the success of the football club and it is important to try to retain players that have experienced those big moments.

“As well as that Ross has a big hand in developing some of our younger goalkeepers and helping them to grow which is invaluable to the goalkeeping department.”