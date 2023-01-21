Malky Mackay insists he can’t be critical of players despite Ross County’s Scottish Cup exit to Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malky Mackay takes responsibility for Ross County’s Scottish Cup exit against Hamilton Accies – despite being pleased with the Staggies’ performance.

County suffered a penalty shoot-out loss against the Championship’s bottom side, following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, County passed up some gilt-edged chances which proved to their cost.

Pointing to the number of opportunities his side carved out, Mackay refused to be critical of his players.

He said: “When I look at the team’s performance over the piece on the day, I thought in general we were excellent.

“We had a lot of the ball and in the first half we should have been out of sight. Right through to the last couple of minutes when the ball was bouncing around their goal-line.

“I think we had something like 40 crosses and 24 shots at goal. To not score with that amount of ball is quite incredible.

“On the whole, in terms of dominance of a game, I can’t criticise them.

“I take responsibility for us not scoring, and being out of the cup.

“But we turn our mind back to the Kilmarnock game next week.

“We need to play in the same manner, but take that responsibility on to the field and actually put the ball in the net.”

Staggies boss on hunt for fresh faces

Mackay says he will step up his efforts to add to his squad during the coming week, having only recruited Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan so far.

The Staggies boss added: “We have got to try and mix it up a little, and see if we can get someone in.

“At the same time, players have just got to keep working at it. When you create that amount of chances, at some point somebody has got to have a calm head to stick the ball in the net.

“We will be going in on Monday, and we will have a look at it.

“It’s a bit raw for them just now, but we will have a conversation. We want to sit and show them the amount of those chances we had.

“I’m not sure what more they can actually say, other than they didn’t put it in the net.”

White going nowhere

Mackay confirmed the Staggies have rejected a bid from St Johnstone for attacker Jordan White.

After coming on as a substitute, White saw a penalty saved by Ryan Fulton in the shoot-out.

The County boss insists he is eager to retain the services of the 30-year-old for County’s Premiership survival battle.

He said: “A bid came in for Jordan which we have rejected. Jordan will not be going anywhere.

“It was about freshening things up a little bit. He has had a heavy grind over the last couple of weeks and he took a bit of a knock during the week.

“There was nothing to see, with regards to him being on the bench.

“He’s not going anywhere – he has a year and a half to go on his contract and we need him, and everyone else that are regular starters, for the run in.”