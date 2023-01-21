Malky Mackay insists he can’t be critical of players despite Ross County’s Scottish Cup exit to Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Malky Mackay insists he can’t be critical of players despite Ross County’s Scottish Cup exit to Hamilton Accies

By Andy Skinner
January 21, 2023, 8:03 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay takes responsibility for Ross County’s Scottish Cup exit against Hamilton Accies – despite being pleased with the Staggies’ performance.

County suffered a penalty shoot-out loss against the Championship’s bottom side, following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, County passed up some gilt-edged chances which proved to their cost.

Pointing to the number of opportunities his side carved out, Mackay refused to be critical of his players.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He said: “When I look at the team’s performance over the piece on the day, I thought in general we were excellent.

“We had a lot of the ball and in the first half we should have been out of sight. Right through to the last couple of minutes when the ball was bouncing around their goal-line.

“I think we had something like 40 crosses and 24 shots at goal. To not score with that amount of ball is quite incredible.

“On the whole, in terms of dominance of a game, I can’t criticise them.

“I take responsibility for us not scoring, and being out of the cup.

“But we turn our mind back to the Kilmarnock game next week.

“We need to play in the same manner, but take that responsibility on to the field and actually put the ball in the net.”

Staggies boss on hunt for fresh faces

Mackay says he will step up his efforts to add to his squad during the coming week, having only recruited Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh on loan so far.

The Staggies boss added: “We have got to try and mix it up a little, and see if we can get someone in.

“At the same time, players have just got to keep working at it. When you create that amount of chances, at some point somebody has got to have a calm head to stick the ball in the net.

“We will be going in on Monday, and we will have a look at it.

“It’s a bit raw for them just now, but we will have a conversation. We want to sit and show them the amount of those chances we had.

“I’m not sure what more they can actually say, other than they didn’t put it in the net.”

White going nowhere

Mackay confirmed the Staggies have rejected a bid from St Johnstone for attacker Jordan White.

After coming on as a substitute, White saw a penalty saved by Ryan Fulton in the shoot-out.

The County boss insists he is eager to retain the services of the 30-year-old for County’s Premiership survival battle.

He said: “A bid came in for Jordan which we have rejected. Jordan will not be going anywhere.

“It was about freshening things up a little bit. He has had a heavy grind over the last couple of weeks and he took a bit of a knock during the week.

Jordan White saw a penalty saved against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

“There was nothing to see, with regards to him being on the bench.

“He’s not going anywhere – he has a year and a half to go on his contract and we need him, and everyone else that are regular starters, for the run in.”

