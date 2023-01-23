Ross County fan view: This was far from an ‘excellent’ display as woeful finishing continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County fan view: This was far from an ‘excellent’ display as woeful finishing continues

By Peter Mackay
January 23, 2023, 11:45 am
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.
The Ross County players during the shootout against Hamilton. Image: SNS.

A tie against struggling bottom of the Championship Hamilton Academical should have been perfect for Ross County.

It was a chance to build confidence in the camp by getting a win against a side who find themselves four points adrift in the league below the Staggies.

County played well in short spells. A lot of half chances were created as multiple crosses were sent into the box without ending connections.

Despite creating chances, the play was still somewhat unimpressive.

It’s not as if the Accies sat back and held on for the goalless draw either. John Rankin’s side saw plenty of the ball and had five shots on target which Ross Laidlaw thankfully matched.

There were no goals after 120 minutes at Hamilton. Image: SNS.

To play 120 minutes of football against a side who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship and to not be able to score a goal is nothing short of abysmal.

Following that result it means County have scored just two goals since the end of the World Cup and have not won a game of football since November 8 last year.

Malky Mackay’s post-match comments were downright disrespectful to the 201 Ross County fans who travelled to Hamilton.

Malky Mackay is blindsiding his own supporters

Mackay claims that his side were “excellent.” After no goals in 120 minutes then losing a penalty shootout to Hamilton Accies – that isn’t an acceptable review of the performance.

Yes, County played well to create chances – but that by no means make it an excellent performance. Not being able to score isn’t good enough.

But that’s not all.

Malky Mackay also said: “To have the amount of shots and crosses that we did today and not to have scored is an anomaly.”

That comment feels like the manager is blindsiding his own supporters by claiming that County being unable to score is “an anomaly.”

All that Ross County fans have done since the World Cup break is watch their team be woeful in front of goal.

Not being able to put the ball in the back of the net has been a season-long issue, and if Malky Mackay doesn’t want to believe that then the club are in trouble.

