Ross County fan view: This was far from an ‘excellent’ display as woeful finishing continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A tie against struggling bottom of the Championship Hamilton Academical should have been perfect for Ross County.

It was a chance to build confidence in the camp by getting a win against a side who find themselves four points adrift in the league below the Staggies.

County played well in short spells. A lot of half chances were created as multiple crosses were sent into the box without ending connections.

Despite creating chances, the play was still somewhat unimpressive.

It’s not as if the Accies sat back and held on for the goalless draw either. John Rankin’s side saw plenty of the ball and had five shots on target which Ross Laidlaw thankfully matched.

To play 120 minutes of football against a side who are rooted to the bottom of the Championship and to not be able to score a goal is nothing short of abysmal.

Following that result it means County have scored just two goals since the end of the World Cup and have not won a game of football since November 8 last year.

Malky Mackay’s post-match comments were downright disrespectful to the 201 Ross County fans who travelled to Hamilton.

Malky Mackay is blindsiding his own supporters

Mackay claims that his side were “excellent.” After no goals in 120 minutes then losing a penalty shootout to Hamilton Accies – that isn’t an acceptable review of the performance.

Yes, County played well to create chances – but that by no means make it an excellent performance. Not being able to score isn’t good enough.

But that’s not all.

Malky Mackay also said: “To have the amount of shots and crosses that we did today and not to have scored is an anomaly.”

That comment feels like the manager is blindsiding his own supporters by claiming that County being unable to score is “an anomaly.”

All that Ross County fans have done since the World Cup break is watch their team be woeful in front of goal.

Not being able to put the ball in the back of the net has been a season-long issue, and if Malky Mackay doesn’t want to believe that then the club are in trouble.