Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon makes Montrose loan return

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 27, 2023, 4:27 pm Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:32 pm
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Highly-rated midfielder Adam Mackinnon will return on loan to League One side Montrose from Ross County for the next stage of his development.

The impressive 19-year-old spent the first half of the season with Stewart Petrie’s side before being recalled last month by Staggies manager Malky Mackay.

Forward Matthew Wright and Mackinnon, who are both from Lewis, flourished on loan at the Angus club this season, having both been on loan previously in the Highland League with Brora Rangers.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Wright was sent on loan to another League One promotion pusher, second-placed Falkirk, and the two friends will be rivals rather than team-mates. Montrose, in sixth spot, sit just two points and two places outside the play-offs.

Mackay has been impressed by the duo and now Mackinnon, with 13 Montrose starts in 18 appearances, will be keen to add to the two goals he’s got so far.

Link Park return made sense – boss

County boss Mackay, whose side host Kilmarnock in a 12th v 11th Premiership showdown on Saturday, felt Montrose was the right move right now for Mackinnon.

He said: “It is vital for Adam’s development that he continues to play games and he did well earlier in the season at Montrose, so we wanted to ensure he went back to a environment that was maximising his potential.

“Stewart Petrie and his team have really made Adam feel part of the club and that is always important for any young player going out on loan.”

Earlier this month, Mackay nodded to the standard of League One and what is has offered the young County starlets this term.

He said: “We have thrown players like Adam and Matty into a league where they are playing the likes of Falkirk and Dunfermline, and they have done great.”

‘Maturity beyond his years’ – Petrie

Montrose manager, and former County striker, Petrie meanwhile was delighted to get Mackinnon back on board between now and May.

He said: Petrie said: “Adam made a big impact last year. It is great to have him back and we fully expect him to pick up where he left off.

“He plays with a maturity beyond his years and brings energy and enthusiasm to our options in the middle of the park.”

Mackinnon could be back in Montrose colours on Saturday when they welcome Kelty Hearts to town.

County bolstered their attacking options this week with the loan signings of striking duo Josh Stones and Eamonn Brophy from Wigan Athletic and St Mirren respectively.

The Staggies’ home league match against Celtic, scheduled for Saturday, April 1, has now been moved to the following day with a noon kick-off and will be live on Sky Sports.

