Josh Stones vows to ‘run through a brick wall’ following move to Ross County

Josh Stones is confident he is ready to make an impact for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

English forward Stones has joined the Staggies on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the season.

At 19, Stones does not boast a wealth of first team experience, with only one senior appearance for Wigan in the EFL Cup.

Prior to joining the English Championship side last summer, Stones played for non-league outfit Guiseley.

His promise attracted widespread interest, with Wigan believed to have beaten off competition from Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland for his signature.

Stones is relishing the opportunity to play regularly, and believes he can thrive in Malky Mackay’s side.

Stones said: “The manager has told me to expect a quick league – and that I’ve got to be fit to play in the league.

“He has just told me he expects me to do well, he wouldn’t have brought me up if he didn’t.

“He has talked me through it and told me it’s a good league and a good standard.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. I will just give it my all, because nobody can complain if you give it maximum effort.”

Striker willing to make runs

Stones will bring physical presence to a Staggies’ frontline which has struggled for goals this term, with the Dingwall outfit having netted just 15 goals in 22 matches.

The Bradford-born attacker insists he will also bring mobility to the top end of County’s side.

He added: “I would always put myself in the top three runners, because I think I would run through a brick wall if I’m playing for you.

“When it comes to the channels, I can run them, or I can come short.

“I have had managers, and people at Wigan, tell me that’s one of the main things they have looked at.

“A lot of strikers today just like it around their feet, but I prefer to run after it.”

Wigan a valuable learning experience

Despite his lack of first team action for the Latics, Stones insists his time at the Lancashire outfit has helped him to develop.

He added: “I only joined Wigan six months ago, having been playing non-league with Guiseley in National North.

“It was a big change, going from the youth team to the first team at Guiseley. Going to Wigan was another step, the training is quick and intense every day.

“You’ve got to get up to the fitness and quality levels, because it’s better players there.

“I think I fit in with the way I play. Academy football has its name of being tippy-tappy and soft, so I think it was a breath of fresh air for someone like myself to come in.

“Being around all the players before I went to Wigan helped me, as a player and a person.

“You get to know the first team, and what happens around the building and in the changing rooms.

“It matures you as a person.

“I have seen quality in training, leadership and being around good players every day. I want to bring that here and be around good players here.”