Josh Stones vows to ‘run through a brick wall’ following move to Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Stones vows to ‘run through a brick wall’ following move to Ross County

By Andy Skinner
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: Ross County FC.
Ross County forward Josh Stones. Image: Ross County FC.

Josh Stones is confident he is ready to make an impact for Ross County in the Scottish Premiership.

English forward Stones has joined the Staggies on a loan deal from Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the season.

At 19, Stones does not boast a wealth of first team experience, with only one senior appearance for Wigan in the EFL Cup.

Prior to joining the English Championship side last summer, Stones played for non-league outfit Guiseley.

His promise attracted widespread interest, with Wigan believed to have beaten off competition from Rangers, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland for his signature.

Stones is relishing the opportunity to play regularly, and believes he can thrive in Malky Mackay’s side.

Striker Josh Stones in action. Supplied by Guiseley AFC

Stones said: “The manager has told me to expect a quick league – and that I’ve got to be fit to play in the league.

“He has just told me he expects me to do well, he wouldn’t have brought me up if he didn’t.

“He has talked me through it and told me it’s a good league and a good standard.

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe in myself. I will just give it my all, because nobody can complain if you give it maximum effort.”

Striker willing to make runs

Stones will bring physical presence to a Staggies’ frontline which has struggled for goals this term, with the Dingwall outfit having netted just 15 goals in 22 matches.

The Bradford-born attacker insists he will also bring mobility to the top end of County’s side.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

He added: “I would always put myself in the top three runners, because I think I would run through a brick wall if I’m playing for you.

“When it comes to the channels, I can run them, or I can come short.

“I have had managers, and people at Wigan, tell me that’s one of the main things they have looked at.

“A lot of strikers today just like it around their feet, but I prefer to run after it.”

Wigan a valuable learning experience

Despite his lack of first team action for the Latics, Stones insists his time at the Lancashire outfit has helped him to develop.

He added: “I only joined Wigan six months ago, having been playing non-league with Guiseley in National North.

“It was a big change, going from the youth team to the first team at Guiseley. Going to Wigan was another step, the training is quick and intense every day.

“You’ve got to get up to the fitness and quality levels, because it’s better players there.

“I think I fit in with the way I play. Academy football has its name of being tippy-tappy and soft, so I think it was a breath of fresh air for someone like myself to come in.

“Being around all the players before I went to Wigan helped me, as a player and a person.

“You get to know the first team, and what happens around the building and in the changing rooms.

“It matures you as a person.

“I have seen quality in training, leadership and being around good players every day. I want to bring that here and be around good players here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay hoping to rekindle Ross County's attacking spark against Kilmarnock
Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy.
Eamonn Brophy eager to make most of fresh start at Ross County
Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Adam Mackinnon makes Montrose loan return
Ross County striker Matthew Wright celebrates netting against Rangers
Ross County forward Matthew Wright makes loan move to Falkirk
William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County complete loan capture of Eamonn Brophy from St Mirren
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Analysis: Can Ross County make most of quickfire chance to revive their season?
Jack Baldwin challenges St Mirren's Eamonn Brophy.
Ross County set to make second striker signing as Eamonn Brophy nears move to…
Striker Josh Stones in action. Supplied by Guiseley AFC
Ross County sign teenage striker Josh Stones on loan from Wigan Athletic

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented