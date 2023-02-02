Caley Thistle on the up as star men make return from injuries, says boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle on the up as star men make return from injuries, says boss Billy Dodds

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 2, 2023, 10:30 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 9:28 am
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Manager Billy Dodds believes a bolstered squad is the key reason why Caley Thistle are making a steady climb up the Championship table.

The return of captain Sean Welsh going into the New Year has been followed by midfielders Cammy Harper and Scott Allardice being back in the team over the past week.

On Saturday, fifth-placed ICT host Dougie Imrie’s Morton, who are winless in their last seven games in all competitions.

However, the Ton are only one place and one point behind Inverness, so there’s pressure on Caley Thistle to extend their league run to five successive league games without defeat by netted a win.

More players on the way back for ICT

Head coach Dodds, whose team have drawn with Queen’s Park and Raith Rovers in their last two league outings, feels having players back from injury is having a telling impact.

The run began with sweeping victories against Cove Rangers and Arbroath and Dodds is satisfied with the quality of his player pool.

He said: “It doesn’t take a lot to work out since we got our players back, we have scored good results.

“We would have liked to have won all four. We drew hard games against Raith Rovers and Queen’s Park and we won the other two against Cove and Arbroath.

“We’ve got players back and are getting results, and we have a few more on the verge of coming back.

“I’m really happy with the squad, with players coming back, and if we could get them all back, I would be delighted.”

Scott Allardice made a welcome Caley Thistle return from injury against Raith Rovers last week. Image: SNS Group

Sharpening up in competitive games

Some players still sidelined include midfielder Roddy MacGregor and strikers Shane Sutherland and Austin Samuels, although they are getting closer.

Dodds, who is still “actively looking” to bring in another loan player this month, explained those who are back in the side must be carefully managed to ensure they get up to speed in the best way.

He said: “I hope they have an edge, but it can work the other way. I need to get them fit. They come back and give you a burst, but there is a fitness issue. We will work on that, but you need to get the match fitness in somehow.

Cameron Harper played 45 minutes of Tuesday’s Scottish Cup tie against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS Group

“We need to get the first-team competitive edge into them. It was great to get Cameron Harper 45 minutes and Scott Allardice an hour on Tuesday.

“It is about doing the same with the other boys and also about judging who you put in and when to put them back. Their adrenaline will be running, but they will have a dip on top of that.”

Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup fate

Caley Thistle will find out on Friday whether they are to be reinstated into the Scottish Cup.

They lost 2-0 to Queen’s Park in Tuesday’s fourth-round tie at Inverness, which put the table-topping Spiders into a showdown next weekend at Premiership Livingston.

However, the Glasgow side face a SFA hearing over a charge that they played on-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson when he was not eligible to feature.

He was signed after the original game was postponed 10 days previously, which breaches competition rule 12.5. Expulsion is a real possibility, with Brechin City suffering that fate in similar circumstances in 2008.

On-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson was a threat for Queen’s Park against Inverness on Tuesday. Images: SNS Group

Dodds would not be drawn on the situation and stressed it’s just a waiting game, but Morton is all he’s been focused on.

He added: “The Scottish FA make the decision on Friday, so both clubs just need to sit back and await the outcome.

“Our full concentration is on the Morton game. I heard about the situation a couple of hours after the game, but then I switched off from it.

“The hearing has been set and we will just sit and wait. We can’t take it any other way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay, with five goals from his last five games, will e a key figure against Morton on Saturday. Images: SNS Group
ANALYSIS: Full focus on Morton as Caley Thistle target play-off push in Championship
Jay Henderson takes on Queen's Park's Tommy Robson. Images: SNS Group
Jay Henderson urges Caley Thistle to turn up heat on promotion rivals
On-loan Hearts forward Euan Henderson was a livewire for Queen's Park against Inverness on Tuesday, but he shouldn't have been playing. Images: SNS Group
Friday is decision time as Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup verdict on Queen's Park…
Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle urges his side on against ICT. Image: SNS Group
Queen's Park locked in SFA talks as Caley Thistle await Scottish Cup outcome over…
Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers keeps cool amid heat of high-pressure matches
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion

Most Read

1
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
2
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
3
Spey Bay Golf Course is at the mouth of the River Spey. Image: Supplied
Moray golf course with links to former prime minister on market for £750,000
4
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping…
5
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
6
Kara Scott and Willi Zellweger have asked customers at their Catch 79 restaurant to pay in cash. Image: Brian Smith
A Lossiemouth seafood restaurant wants its customers to pay in cash – should you?
7
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Serial sex offender carried out indecent act in women’s toilets of Dunelm
8
The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
Council planners say Dutch Mill marquee must go as ‘unacceptable’ visual impact is more…
9
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
10
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Lewis Smith Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver caught by police as he parked in his driveway

More from Press and Journal

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting
The Highland League Weekly Friday preview for February 3 is available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 3 - completely free to view!

Editor's Picks

Most Commented