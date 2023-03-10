Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership drop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brian Irvine is seeing the right signs from Ross County in their efforts to secure Premiership survival.

The Staggies are 10th in the table at present, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot. Bottom side Dundee United are three points further behind.

County suffered a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last weekend, with the Steelmen creating a six-point gap over the home side after netting two late goals following the dismissal of defender Jack Baldwin.

Having lethally defeated Dundee United 4-0 the previous weekend, former Staggies defender Irvine believes Malky Mackay’s men have what it takes to rise to the pressure of the survival battle.

Irvine said: “I thought they were unlucky in the Motherwell game, I think that turned on the (Jack Baldwin) sending off.

“At that stage, it looked as if they could maybe win the game, but the least they were going to get was a draw. Going down to 10 men obviously made it more difficult.

“That’s what they have been like, though – they have been competing in games.

“The Dundee United result was fantastic, and it’s the one that makes me think they will be OK.

“Their next home game is not until the middle of April. It could go right until the end of the season before they get clear of relegation, but they have shown they are capable of getting results against teams around about them.”

Staggies showing similar signs to last season

County overcame a slow start to last season, before going on to clinch a top-six spot following an improved run of form after the turn of the year.

With Mackay having added 10 new players at the start of the season, before drafting in a further five additions in January, Irvine sees similar traits in the current side.

Irvine added: “It’s the same principle as last year, when they had to gel everybody together. Last year it came a bit sooner.

“It may be that it’s not happened the same this year because of the World Cup break, and almost taking a month out.

“This time last year they had comfortably established themselves, and they have just been a wee bit behind this year.

“I can see it going the same way between now and the end of the season, though. I think they will get the results that can move them up towards a mid-table position.

“The manager and the coaching team have experience to draw on from previous times, where they have learned how to go about getting results in the right way. That can only help them.”

Baldwin absence a blow for County

County failed in their attempt to appeal Baldwin’s dismissal, meaning he will miss the Staggies’ next three matches.

With next weekend’s trip to Livingston their only remaining March fixture, it means Baldwin will not be available again until the home match against Aberdeen on April 15.

Irvine insists it will be a blow to the Staggies, however, he has backed club captain Keith Watson to fill the void.

He added: “I have been impressed with the defence in general, along with the goalkeeper.

“It will be a big blow for the defence to lose Jack Baldwin, as they have looked quite sound and defended well.

“Keith Watson came on last week and he’s a capable replacement. He’s the club captain and it’s a great opportunity for him to come in.

“I’d imagine he will be the one that comes in.

“One man’s absence is someone else’s opportunity, so he will look to stake a claim for being back in the starting line-up. He (Watson) has not let anybody down when he has come into the side.”