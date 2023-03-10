Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Brian Irvine believes Ross County are showing right signs in bid to beat Premiership drop

By Andy Skinner
March 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Ross County celebrate their fourth goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Brian Irvine is seeing the right signs from Ross County in their efforts to secure Premiership survival.

The Staggies are 10th in the table at present, with only goal difference separating them from Kilmarnock in the relegation play-off spot. Bottom side Dundee United are three points further behind.

County suffered a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell last weekend, with the Steelmen creating a six-point gap over the home side after netting two late goals following the dismissal of defender Jack Baldwin.

Having lethally defeated Dundee United 4-0 the previous weekend, former Staggies defender Irvine believes Malky Mackay’s men have what it takes to rise to the pressure of the survival battle.

Brian Irvine backs Ross County to stay in the Premiership.

Irvine said: “I thought they were unlucky in the Motherwell game, I think that turned on the (Jack Baldwin) sending off.

“At that stage, it looked as if they could maybe win the game, but the least they were going to get was a draw. Going down to 10 men obviously made it more difficult.

“That’s what they have been like, though – they have been competing in games.

“The Dundee United result was fantastic, and it’s the one that makes me think they will be OK.

“Their next home game is not until the middle of April. It could go right until the end of the season before they get clear of relegation, but they have shown they are capable of getting results against teams around about them.”

Staggies showing similar signs to last season

County overcame a slow start to last season, before going on to clinch a top-six spot following an improved run of form after the turn of the year.

With Mackay having added 10 new players at the start of the season, before drafting in a further five additions in January, Irvine sees similar traits in the current side.

Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey

Irvine added: “It’s the same principle as last year, when they had to gel everybody together. Last year it came a bit sooner.

“It may be that it’s not happened the same this year because of the World Cup break, and almost taking a month out.

“This time last year they had comfortably established themselves, and they have just been a wee bit behind this year.

“I can see it going the same way between now and the end of the season, though. I think they will get the results that can move them up towards a mid-table position.

“The manager and the coaching team have experience to draw on from previous times, where they have learned how to go about getting results in the right way. That can only help them.”

Baldwin absence a blow for County

County failed in their attempt to appeal Baldwin’s dismissal, meaning he will miss the Staggies’ next three matches.

With next weekend’s trip to Livingston their only remaining March fixture, it means Baldwin will not be available again until the home match against Aberdeen on April 15.

Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

Irvine insists it will be a blow to the Staggies, however, he has backed club captain Keith Watson to fill the void.

He added: “I have been impressed with the defence in general, along with the goalkeeper.

“It will be a big blow for the defence to lose Jack Baldwin, as they have looked quite sound and defended well.

“Keith Watson came on last week and he’s a capable replacement. He’s the club captain and it’s a great opportunity for him to come in.

Keith Watson in action for Ross County against Dundee United.

“I’d imagine he will be the one that comes in.

“One man’s absence is someone else’s opportunity, so he will look to stake a claim for being back in the starting line-up. He (Watson) has not let anybody down when he has come into the side.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County's Jordan Tillson in action against Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson. Image: SNS
Ross County and Aberdeen get Friday night billing for April encounter
Ross County forward Alex Samuel (left) with Josh Stones. Image: SNS
'Great to see someone backing themselves' - Malky Mackay reveals Alex Samuel turned down…
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Nohan Kenneh earns first Liberia national team call-up
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is dejected during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Motherwell. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must deal with more twists and turns in Premiership survival run-in
Richard Hastings played 59 times for Canada.
Canadian Hall of Fame journey began as Caley Thistle teenager, says Richard Hastings
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County fail in bid to overturn Jack Baldwin's red card
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen can stop looking over their shoulder and start aiming for the…
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Ross County's Jack Baldwin was sent off after VAR intervention following his challenge on Motherwell's Kevin van Veen. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Ross County lodge appeal over defender Jack Baldwin's red card in Motherwell defeat
Ross County were beaten 2-0 by Motherwell in a controversial game. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Staggies lacked cutting edge in Motherwell loss

Most Read

1
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Jenny Gilruth, minister for transport. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
News Agenda: How can women be helped to feel safer on public transport –…
4
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
5
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
6
Minister Frank Ribbons will be preaching for the first time since his accident this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Our prayers are answered’: Aberdeenshire minister returns to Sunday service after near-fatal paragliding fall
7
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The ‘incredible’ impact of Angus MacDonald at Aberdeen – by centre-back partner Mattie Pollock
8
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
9
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Weekend weather to be cold and icy until Sunday across the north and north-east…
10
The open drain at St Fittick's Park. Image: Ken Duncan / DC Thomson.
‘If a kid falls down there, they are going to die’: Torry resident slams…

More from Press and Journal

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last…
Scotland Head Coach Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Five main points from Gregor Townsend's selection going into Triple Crown clash…
Scotland's Stuart Hogg speaks with Scotland head coach, Gregor Townsend.
Stuart Hogg poised for 'best game of his career' for 100th cap in Triple…
Celebration time for ICT captain Sean Welsh after he shoots his team 2-1 ahead against Killie. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle strike back to sink Kilmarnock and reach Scottish Cup semi-finals
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill turns the ball into his own net against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Queen's Park 1-0 Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill own-goal gives home side the points
Scott Smith is from Portsoy. Image: Glasgow School of Art.
Portsoy-born artist picks up two awards at London ceremony
Post Office will open up in Poundstretchers in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.
Post Office plans to move into Wick Poundstretchers on a part time basis
CR0041563 F&D Aberdeen. For food and drink story on Uncle Bob's Bar, High Street, Nairn. Bar manager Jen Duffus (left) with bar staff Charlie Houe and Kiera Rennie. 10th March '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Uncle Bob's Bar - the 55-year-old pub at the heart of Nairn's community
Douglas Ross met with caravan owners in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross hails 'positive and constructive' meeting with Park Holidays
Ed Davey. Image: Supplied
UK Lib Dem leader weighs in on Kate Forbes faith-in-politics row

Editor's Picks

Most Commented