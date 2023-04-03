Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: An opportunity missed for the Staggies

Hard to shake the feeling County let off-form Celtic off the hook.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS

Playing one of the Glasgow pair is never an overly enjoyable experience, but it was made even more frustrating by the fact that Celtic showed up in Dingwall and looked unimpressive.

Ross County lacked a touch of composure and finesse at the top end of the park.

The missing entity of injured Yan Dhanda was felt strongly. Attacks were frustrating to watch as Eamonn Brophy and Jordan White chased tirelessly down the channels.

When the ball did fall for the Staggies, there was often a vacant area lacking a forward player into which the ball should have been cut back.

Young Dylan Smith was thrown into the Staggies backline for his first start for the club.

The 16-year-old more than held his own against Kyogo Furuhashi.

He was domineering in his duals and managed to nullify the Celtic front line until Alexandro Bernabei impressively fired home against the ten men of County.

Smith was coached through the tie by stand-in skipper Alex Iacovitti who also impressed at the back.

Hoops given a helping hand from VAR

Celtic weren’t overly threatening.

They played their game and went through the motions, but by no means did they blow away Malky’s side.

It was thanks to VAR that Celtic opened the scoring. A dubious decision.

After no appeals from Celtic players, VAR managed to dig deep in the video footage and dub something wrong with challenging your opposite number for a header.

Nevertheless, it handed Celtic a pedestal which they didn’t deserve in the game heading into halftime.

The fact Celtic can show up and be so drastically unimpressive for a team who are about to win the league is ever so frustrating from an opposition standpoint.

However, considering they have 20 times the wage budget of the Staggies, perhaps County can take a small slice of pride in knowing that realistically, players earning £30,000 a week shouldn’t have had to rely on VAR and a man advantage to overcome the Dingwall men.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay says VAR will cost jobs and clubs places in…
Jota scores from the spot for Celtic against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Ross County 0-2 Celtic - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Alex Iacovitti is after a shock for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County defender Alex Iacovitti ready for test against Premiership top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS Group
Ross County manager Malky Mackay relishing chance to face the best as Celtic head…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay aims to guide his team to a shock weekend win against Celtic. Image: SNS Group
Ross County aim to follow Scotland's route to victory, says manager Malky Mackay
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
From left to right: Dylan Smith, Connall Ewan, Andrew Macleod and George Robesten. Image: Ross County FC
Malky Mackay lays out SPFL target for Ross County youngsters currently on loan in…
Matthew Wright in action for Falkirk against Ayr United. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay urges Ross County youngster Matthew Wright to grasp Hampden Park opportunity
Nohan Kenneh in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay excited by potential of Nohan Kenneh and Victor Loturi following Ross County…
Ross County's Alex Iacovitti (L) and Livingston's Cristian Montano. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Staggies slow out the blocks after a free week -…

Most Read

1
A historic Aberdeen office building is installing showers for staff who opt to cycle in.
Aberdeen office needs showers for sweaty cyclists and £6 million Altens block built in…
2
Colleen Moorhouse is is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Meet the Courage on the Catwalk model who kept fundraising for charity while going…
3
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
9
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Caber Coffee bucking trend by slashing prices Picture shows; Caber Coffee managing director Findlay Leask. Aberdeen. Supplied by Granite PR Date; Unknown
Aberdeen coffee business is putting its prices down, rather than up
5
100mph careless driver caught near Findon. Image: Google Street View
Speeder caught doing 100mph on B road handed six-month ban
6
Ambulance response times in parts of Grampian and the Highlands have doubled or even tripled. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Four-year-old girl taken to hospital after falling out of window in Inverurie
7
Police responded to a disturbance on George Street in Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon. Image: Google Street View
Man, 25, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
8
Andrew Edwards was found to be driving while nearly four times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver crashed into road sign while racing other vehicle
9
Children are being sexualised at an early age, parents have argued. Image: Stock.
‘Filthy’ language in sex education resources has no place in Highland primary classrooms, say…
10
Lee Crescent has been closed off. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
‘Where are the workers?’: Fuming resident slams Aberdeen roadwork diversion

More from Press and Journal

Buses operate on select routes by Highland Council rather than other bus companies. Image: DC Thomson.
Highland Council's in-house bus scheme proves to be a 'success' with plans for further…
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?
David Carson, centre, leads the Inverness celebrations after netting the winner at Morton. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Rare David Carson strike leaves Oakley in the shade
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
'It was a miracle': Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on…
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found 'foaming at mouth' after car mounts pavement and hits wall
Robbie Moult standing in front of FreshMex's Aberdeen Schoolhill restaurant.
Aberdeen's FreshMex boss lands spicy six-figure deal to sell flavours in Asda
Target sports
Target sports venue reopens in Portree following six-month refurbishment
The two-vehicle crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Perth road near Kindallachan. Image: Google Street View
Traffic disruption on A9 after two-vehicle crash between Dunkeld and Pitlochry
Cathy Johnston is taking to the catwalk to raise funds for a charity that has done so much to support her. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'I missed the nurses when the chemo stopped': Aberdeen grandmother repaying cancer charity by…
Grammar's Tom Aplin holds off a challenge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar produce 'gutsy display' against Biggar; Highland impress in Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented