“We were way off it” – Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes a perfect storm cost his side dear following their 6-1 mauling by Hearts at Tynecastle.

A Lawrence Shankland hat-trick, a Josh Ginnelly double and a Alex Cochrane goal gave Hearts their first win in seven games and left County adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Jordy Hiwula’s late penalty was scant consolation for the Staggies manager who admitted his side had been second best in the capital.

He said: “We were way off it today. Hearts were excellent, give them the credit where it’s due.

“There was a lot of talk about how they were playing and their results but we’re talking about players who have been third in the league, have been there and done it, and we knew it would be tough coming here.

“They played at their best and we were certainly nowhere near it. This is what happens when you have that.”

Second time County have failed to perform

Mackay was calm and composed after watching a display he believes was one of the worst of the season from his side.

No players received pass marks from the Staggies boss and while he knows the display was poor he insists Hearts’ display should not be overlooked.

He said: “We’ve had three good performances before today but here everyone to a man was under par.

“That’s what happens when you are (under par) and the opposition are doing well.”

“There’s no real explanation for it other than we didn’t perform and Hearts did. They were excellent.”

This was the first time a County team under Mackay has conceded six goals in a game with the previous heavy defeat coming in October in a 5-0 home loss to Motherwell.

The Staggies responded well to their heavy loss earlier in the campaign and the County manager needs another one in the post-split fixtures.

He said: “We’ve got to get back to where we’ve been the last few weeks.

“This has happened twice to us this season. Earlier in the season we were really off it against Motherwell at home and this is the second time.

“We’ve just got to get back on track again.”

Hearts interim boss delighted

While there was disappointment for Mackay, Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith was delighted to see his side secure a crucial win to close the gap on third-placed Aberdeen to two points.

He said: “I could see that we were a team that can create chances and have got good forwards.

“We’ve got real quality players going forward and that showed today with the goals that we score.

“Everybody that played was excellent.”