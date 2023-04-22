“We were way off it” – Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

“We were way off it” – Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat at Hearts

Staggies boss bemoans below par performance at Tynecastle

By Paul Third
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS

Ross County manager Malky Mackay believes a perfect storm cost his side dear following their 6-1 mauling by Hearts at Tynecastle.

A Lawrence Shankland hat-trick, a Josh Ginnelly double and a Alex Cochrane goal gave Hearts their first win in seven games and left County adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Jordy Hiwula’s late penalty was scant consolation for the Staggies manager who admitted his side had been second best in the capital.

He said: “We were way off it today. Hearts were excellent, give them the credit where it’s due.

“There was a lot of talk about how they were playing and their results but we’re talking about players who have been third in the league, have been there and done it, and we knew it would be tough coming here.

“They played at their best and we were certainly nowhere near it. This is what happens when you have that.”

Second time County have failed to perform

Mackay was calm and composed after watching a display he believes was one of the worst of the season from his side.

No players received pass marks from the Staggies boss and while he knows the display was poor he insists Hearts’ display should not be overlooked.

He said: “We’ve had three good performances before today but here everyone to a man was under par.

“That’s what happens when you are (under par) and the opposition are doing well.”

“There’s no real explanation for it other than we didn’t perform and Hearts did. They were excellent.”

This was the first time a County team under Mackay has conceded six goals in a game with the previous heavy defeat coming in October in a 5-0 home loss to Motherwell.

The Staggies responded well to their heavy loss earlier in the campaign and the County manager needs another one in the post-split fixtures.

He said: “We’ve got to get back to where we’ve been the last few weeks.

“This has happened twice to us this season. Earlier in the season we were really off it against Motherwell at home and this is the second time.

“We’ve just got to get back on track again.”

Hearts interim boss delighted

While there was disappointment for Mackay, Hearts interim boss Steven Naismith was delighted to see his side secure a crucial win to close the gap on third-placed Aberdeen to two points.

He said: “I could see that we were a team that can create chances and have got good forwards.

“We’ve got real quality players going forward and that showed today with the goals that we score.

“Everybody that played was excellent.”

