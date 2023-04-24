Ross County fan view: Footballing miracle required to keep Staggies in top flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County fan view: Footballing miracle required to keep Staggies in top flight

The 6-1 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle has piled pressure on Malky Mackay and his players.

By Peter Mackay
Ross County players look dejected after defeat at Tynecastle. Image: SNS.
A list of negative adjectives would be too long to culminate to describe the drivel performance at Tynecastle.

Ross County now sit four points adrift after an embarrassing 6-1 thumping at the hands of out of form and managerless Hearts.

With five games to go to save the season, staying up is looking a tough task for County.

They will have to pick up at least five points to come away from 12th place – and the faith in the squad to do that is incredibly low.

Can the manager remain in charge after such unacceptable results? I don’t think so.

A tough day at the office for Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

To take his group of players who will now be on their knees confidence-wise and pitch them as good enough to stay up is a giant task – and one that most County fans will now no longer have faith in Mackay to achieve.

Terrible level of performance from Ross County at Tynecastle

A 5-0 loss against Motherwell and now 6-1 to Hearts. Two more than sackable offences, yet the manager keeps telling the fans post-match “we will keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

I don’t think Mackay will be shown the axe. The tie with Roy MacGregor is too tight. But it’s really now or, well, relegated for the Staggies.

With such a terrible level of performance, most Staggies fans had up and left at half time at Tynecastle. That shows you the feeling around the club right now.

We are staring down the barrel of what could prove to be a very damaging relegation.

It’s going to take nothing short of a football miracle from Malky Mackay – if he keeps his job – to keep the group of players in the Premiership.

