Ross County fan view: Footballing miracle required to keep Staggies in top flight

A list of negative adjectives would be too long to culminate to describe the drivel performance at Tynecastle.

Ross County now sit four points adrift after an embarrassing 6-1 thumping at the hands of out of form and managerless Hearts.

With five games to go to save the season, staying up is looking a tough task for County.

They will have to pick up at least five points to come away from 12th place – and the faith in the squad to do that is incredibly low.

Can the manager remain in charge after such unacceptable results? I don’t think so.

To take his group of players who will now be on their knees confidence-wise and pitch them as good enough to stay up is a giant task – and one that most County fans will now no longer have faith in Mackay to achieve.

Terrible level of performance from Ross County at Tynecastle

A 5-0 loss against Motherwell and now 6-1 to Hearts. Two more than sackable offences, yet the manager keeps telling the fans post-match “we will keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

I don’t think Mackay will be shown the axe. The tie with Roy MacGregor is too tight. But it’s really now or, well, relegated for the Staggies.

With such a terrible level of performance, most Staggies fans had up and left at half time at Tynecastle. That shows you the feeling around the club right now.

We are staring down the barrel of what could prove to be a very damaging relegation.

It’s going to take nothing short of a football miracle from Malky Mackay – if he keeps his job – to keep the group of players in the Premiership.