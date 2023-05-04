Malky Mackay leaning on experience to deal with pressure of Ross County’s relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay leaning on experience to deal with pressure of Ross County’s relegation battle

The Staggies are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, ahead of the post-split fixtures.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay insists the pressure of keeping Ross County in the Premiership will not distract him from the task at hand.

County are bottom of the table with five games remaining, starting with Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

The Staggies are four points adrift of both Kilmarnock and Dundee United, meaning they urgently need to claw back ground.

Having experienced numerous highs and lows throughout his playing and management career, Mackay insists he is remaining focused on the objective.

He said: “I have a complete understanding of the situation we’re in, so I have to show that respect for our football club and our fans.

“After that, I have experience of being in those situations before – whether that’s a relegation battle at Watford, or being half an hour away from administration at a football club I’m at.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay following the 6-1 defeat to Hearts. Image: SNS

“Whether it’s losing a play-off final in a penalty shoot-out, winning play-off finals, picking a team against Liverpool in a Carling Cup final and going to a penalty shoot-out there. There was also winning promotion, not getting into play-offs or dealing with expectations of winning promotion.

“People sometimes ask how you handle it when you go out in front of 50,000 fans, or however many it may be, and you just get used to it.

“You’ve got to make sure you focus on what you’re doing rather than what’s around you, and it’s not any different as a manager.

“You focus on what you’ve got to do.

“I’ve never been someone who’s gone too high, or too low – and I’ve had plenty of lows and a couple of highs.

“You’re never as good as people say in those highs, and when the lows happen you take the same balanced view. The situation is never as bad as some people say.”

Mackay looking to portray calmness in wake of Hearts defeat

County suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle in their last outing nearly a fortnight ago.

Mackay insists he made a conscious effort not to blast his players in the aftermath of the game, as he aims to keep them in the right mindframe for the defining final five matches.

He added: “The main thing is to stay calm. I think that’s what leadership is about.

“You have to make sure people around you have a clear, consistent message, and they’re getting clear communication and a bit of calmness from the leader.

“I think that’s the best way of doing it.

“For example, going back into the dressing room after the Hearts game, there were various ways I could have gone about that.

“I could have gone in screaming and shouting, or I could have gone in and been cutting and sarcastic before walking out. I don’t think either one in that situation were the way forward.

“After the game I went in and spoke to them in a considered manner, and then it was about planing for the next two weeks to pick everybody back up.

“These things happen, but they don’t happen very often.

“We have to make sure we have the pride in the jersey to go and make up for that to our fans, to the club and to themselves in our next game.”

Experienced players vital for Staggies

Mackay says the seasoned campaigners within his squad have a crucial role to play in the coming weeks, adding: “It’s where experienced players come to the fore.

Ross County celebrate David Cancola’s goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“It’s about handling pressure situations – whether that be promotion or relegation, a cup semi-final or final, a penalty shoot-out, whatever it may be.

“Those are all pressure situations, and certainly from a personal point of view, the longer you’re in it and the more you experience these things as a player or a manager, the more you reflect on them the more you learn and the more you realise how to handle them again.”

