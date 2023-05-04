Reaching top-four would be like winning the league, says Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds reckons if his Caley Thistle side beat Ayr United in Friday’s final night of Championship action to make the play-offs it would feel like winning the league.

In late February, ICT were seventh in the table, but after six straight league wins and a draw they are fifth, and know a victory will secure a play-off position, with the first leg set for Tuesday.

🔜 We're back in league action this week as we face @AyrUnitedFC at the Caledonian Stadium on Friday night Get behind the team this Friday for another big match! 🔴🔵 Tickets cheaper if bought before 3hrs before kick-off! Info👉 https://t.co/dRlBiRfh06 pic.twitter.com/sNqowiCbCR — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) May 1, 2023

With the title, play-off positions, and relegation all to be decided on Friday, it’s a high-stakes encounter against fourth-placed Ayr, who would only need a point to reach the play-offs should Morton fail to win at Cove Rangers.

‘Amazing’ run gives ICT final chance

The Highlanders are in confident mood following Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk which put them into the June 3 final against Celtic.

Given the impressive form over the past two months, Dodds is delighted for his team to have taken their promotion challenge all the way.

He said: “It’s brilliant that we’ve reached a cup final. There was lots of pressure on us, and now the pressure is on us to reach the play-offs.

“From where we’ve come from, for me it would be like winning the league.

“With some of the teams we had to field – no disrespect to the boys that came in – we were just hopeful of getting some points on the board.

“At one point, we were looking over our shoulders at a relegation battle, and now we’ve got a chance of reaching the play-offs if we beat Ayr. It would be amazing for this group of boys.

“It’s just incredible what they’ve done this season, and as a Championship club reaching the Scottish Cup final and having a chance to make the play-offs – I just hope we complete the job.

“I’ve thrown it out there before that it’s a special bunch, and it’s got that feeling of the group that Gordon Chisholm and I had at Queen of the South (who reached the 2008 Scottish Cup final).

“A couple of those boys went on to bigger and better things, but there was a real togetherness in that group, and we’re the same here now.”

🔴🔵 It was a memorable day at Hampden for @ICTFC, as they booked their place in the 2023 Men's Scottish Cup Final. This is the story of the Semi-Final.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/tsnBPc498u — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 1, 2023

Four games before final is the goal

Anything less than victory against Ayr will mean ICT looking on at their rivals contesting the play-offs.

It would also mean almost a month before Dodds’ cup stars go toe-to-toe with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic.

Dodds would far rather a packed May than having no games to keep sharp in ahead of the final.

He said: “I think it would suit us better having a proper run up to the cup final.

“We could have four games, but I would rather have that than nothing.

“It would be really good to get there in the play-offs, but it would also be beneficial to us to make sure we have the right number of games leading up to the cup final rather than being idle.”

100 not out for star man Billy Mckay

Inverness forward Billy Mckay’s brace against Falkirk at Hampden took him on to the 100-goal mark for ICT.

That is just one goal away from matching Dennis Wyness’ record haul and former Scotland and Aberdeen striker Dodds is thrilled for his number nine.

He said: “Billy deserves it. I used to watch him a lot when I worked for the BBC, and when he was younger, he was all about goals.

“As he’s got older, he has become a much better ball player.

“I kind of did that myself, and he’s had to take that on board. Sometimes it was all about the goals, and then it was job done, but now he’s a better player than he was three or four years ago.

“It’s experience, but there’s more to his game now than when he was in his pomp. It’s great to see somebody grasping that.

“Later on, he might not thank me for it, but he can do a bit of everything, and that’s down to him.

“He has turned out to be a brilliant signing for this club again, and I’m sure he will go on to beat the record.”

News for Ayr United at home on Friday evening. 4000 of you travelled to Glasgow to support the team on Saturday, there's no reason why our home support can't be as strong on Friday. This is a massive game, be there if you can.#ICTFC #S94 pic.twitter.com/PC32JqC13R — Section 94 (@section_94) May 3, 2023

Final should have been a 3pm start

Dodds meanwhile, who won the Scottish Cup as a Rangers player in 2000, added his voice to his club’s annoyance that their cup final against Celtic on June 3 has been switched to 5.30pm from the traditional 3pm start.

He said: “It’s not ideal. I don’t think we should ever move a showpiece final to suit anybody, but I can only imagine it’s for TV rights and we don’t want to clash.

“It’s not ideal for me, but it is what it is. I’m just glad we’re there.

“Like everyone else, I would rather it was 3pm, but it wasn’t to be.”

Caley Thistle have a full squad to pick from apart from long-term absentees Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.