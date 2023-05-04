Reaching top-four would be like winning the league, says Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Reaching top-four would be like winning the league, says Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds

The final fixture in the Championship season sees Inverness face a must-win home clash with rivals Ayr United on Friday.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds reckons if his Caley Thistle side beat Ayr United in Friday’s final night of Championship action to make the play-offs it would feel like winning the league.

In late February, ICT were seventh in the table, but after six straight league wins and a draw they are fifth, and know a victory will secure a play-off position, with the first leg set for Tuesday.

With the title, play-off positions, and relegation all to be decided on Friday, it’s a high-stakes encounter against fourth-placed Ayr, who would only need a point to reach the play-offs should Morton fail to win at Cove Rangers.

‘Amazing’ run gives ICT final chance

The Highlanders are in confident mood following Saturday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk which put them into the June 3 final against Celtic.

Given the impressive form over the past two months, Dodds is delighted for his team to have taken their promotion challenge all the way.

He said: “It’s brilliant that we’ve reached a cup final. There was lots of pressure on us, and now the pressure is on us to reach the play-offs.

“From where we’ve come from, for me it would be like winning the league.

“With some of the teams we had to field – no disrespect to the boys that came in – we were just hopeful of getting some points on the board.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

“At one point, we were looking over our shoulders at a relegation battle, and now we’ve got a chance of reaching the play-offs if we beat Ayr. It would be amazing for this group of boys.

“It’s just incredible what they’ve done this season, and as a Championship club reaching the Scottish Cup final and having a chance to make the play-offs – I just hope we complete the job.

“I’ve thrown it out there before that it’s a special bunch, and it’s got that feeling of the group that Gordon Chisholm and I had at Queen of the South (who reached the 2008 Scottish Cup final).

“A couple of those boys went on to bigger and better things, but there was a real togetherness in that group, and we’re the same here now.”

Four games before final is the goal

Anything less than victory against Ayr will mean ICT looking on at their rivals contesting the play-offs.

It would also mean almost a month before Dodds’ cup stars go toe-to-toe with Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic.

Dodds would far rather a packed May than having no games to keep sharp in ahead of the final.

He said: “I think it would suit us better having a proper run up to the cup final.

“We could have four games, but I would rather have that than nothing.

“It would be really good to get there in the play-offs, but it would also be beneficial to us to make sure we have the right number of games leading up to the cup final rather than being idle.”

Billy McKay all smiles after opening the scoring in Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.
Billy Mckay is all smiles after putting Inverness ahead. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

100 not out for star man Billy Mckay

Inverness forward Billy Mckay’s brace against Falkirk at Hampden took him on to the 100-goal mark for ICT.

That is just one goal away from matching Dennis Wyness’ record haul and former Scotland and Aberdeen striker Dodds is thrilled for his number nine.

He said: “Billy deserves it. I used to watch him a lot when I worked for the BBC, and when he was younger, he was all about goals.

“As he’s got older, he has become a much better ball player.

“I kind of did that myself, and he’s had to take that on board. Sometimes it was all about the goals, and then it was job done, but now he’s a better player than he was three or four years ago.

“It’s experience, but there’s more to his game now than when he was in his pomp. It’s great to see somebody grasping that.

“Later on, he might not thank me for it, but he can do a bit of everything, and that’s down to him.

“He has turned out to be a brilliant signing for this club again, and I’m sure he will go on to beat the record.”

Final should have been a 3pm start

Dodds meanwhile, who won the Scottish Cup as a Rangers player in 2000, added his voice to his club’s annoyance that their cup final against Celtic on June 3 has been switched to 5.30pm from the traditional 3pm start.

He said: “It’s not ideal. I don’t think we should ever move a showpiece final to suit anybody, but I can only imagine it’s for TV rights and we don’t want to clash.

“It’s not ideal for me, but it is what it is. I’m just glad we’re there.

“Like everyone else, I would rather it was 3pm, but it wasn’t to be.”

Caley Thistle have a full squad to pick from apart from long-term absentees Shane Sutherland and Tom Walsh.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]