Malky Mackay thrilled to have Yan Dhanda back in Ross County’s survival push

Malky Mackay says the return of Yan Dhanda is a timely boost for Ross County in their efforts to beat the Premiership drop.

Attacking midfielder Dhanda was back in the Staggies’ starting line-up for the first time since early March, in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Livingston.

It followed a hairline fracture in his foot, which required him to rest up for several weeks.

Dhanda played a pivotal role in County’s much-needed victory, supplying two excellent assists for the decisive goals by Alex Iacovitti and Alex Samuel.

Prior to his injury, the Englishman had been an impressive performer for the Dingwall outfit.

With County facing Dundee United in a crucial fixture at Tannadice this weekend, Mackay is thrilled to have the 24-year-old back in the frame.

Mackay said: “I was really disappointed when we lost him for five weeks.

“He had got to the point where he understood what to do with the quality he has in the final third.

“With the strike of a ball he has, crosses and shots are what he needed to give us more of a return on to have an impact in the Premiership.

“He had to understand the hurly-burly nature of the Premiership too, and he was getting to grips with that before he got the foot injury.

“He played through it for a week, but then he was out for five, so I’m delighted to have him back because it shows the quality we have.

“With him, Alex Samuel and Josh Stones back, it certainly helps with the three injuries we’ve got at the moment.”

Staggies back among pack in fight for Premiership survival

County’s win over Livi was accompanied by results elsewhere going their way, with defeats for Dundee United and Kilmarnock meaning they are now only a point adrift at the foot of the table.

It means a victory over United on Saturday would move the Staggies off bottom spot.

With Motherwell, St Johnstone and Killie still to also play in the subsequent weeks, Mackay insists he is not looking any further than his side’s next game.

He added: “I think the team that holds their nerve on the day will win games.

“I also think the rub of the green will come into it over the five games in terms of some VAR decisions that may take place.

“I don’t think there will be much between the teams.

“As far as we’re concerned, we just have to concentrate on what’s in front of us.

“But it brings us back into the pack and now we look to the next one we play, which is Dundee United at Tannadice.”