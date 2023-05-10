Highland League Keith boss Craig Ewen has high hopes for new signing Murray Addison The defender has joined the Maroons from Formartine United having previously been on loan at Kynoch Park. By Callum Law May 10 2023, 6.00am Share Keith boss Craig Ewen has high hopes for new signing Murray Addison Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/highland-league/5707987/keith-boss-craig-ewen-has-high-hopes-for-murray-addison/ Copy Link 0 comment Murray Addison, pictured during his loan spell with Keith this season. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Keith manager Craig Ewen reckons Murray Addison has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the Breedon Highland League. The 21-year-old has joined the Maroons from Formartine United on a three-year contract. Addison impressed Ewen during his loan spell at Kynoch Park in the second half of the season. Ewen said: “Murray’s been with us on loan and he’s acquitted himself really well. “In the majority of games he’s played he’s been one of our better performers and he’s only 21. “We’re delighted to get him in. He’s got all the attributes to be a top Highland League defender – he’s powerful, strong, good in the air and quick over the ground. Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased to have signed Murray Addison permanently. “Murray’s got a lot of potential and we’re hoping, as he gains experience, he’ll mature into a top Highland League defender. “He’s probably at the stage now where he needed to go somewhere and play every week and coming to Keith is a good opportunity for him to do that. “We’ve got quite a lot of players in the 18-23 bracket, so we’re hoping we can keep them together and build something going forward. “We’d also like to bring in two or three more players if we can.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
