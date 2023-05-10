Keith boss Craig Ewen has high hopes for new signing Murray Addison

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keith manager Craig Ewen reckons Murray Addison has the potential to be one of the best defenders in the Breedon Highland League.

The 21-year-old has joined the Maroons from Formartine United on a three-year contract.

Addison impressed Ewen during his loan spell at Kynoch Park in the second half of the season.

Ewen said: “Murray’s been with us on loan and he’s acquitted himself really well.

“In the majority of games he’s played he’s been one of our better performers and he’s only 21.

“We’re delighted to get him in. He’s got all the attributes to be a top Highland League defender – he’s powerful, strong, good in the air and quick over the ground.

“Murray’s got a lot of potential and we’re hoping, as he gains experience, he’ll mature into a top Highland League defender.

“He’s probably at the stage now where he needed to go somewhere and play every week and coming to Keith is a good opportunity for him to do that.

“We’ve got quite a lot of players in the 18-23 bracket, so we’re hoping we can keep them together and build something going forward.

“We’d also like to bring in two or three more players if we can.”