Emergency services attend two-car crash near Carrbridge

Two cars have crashed on the A938 road near Carrbridge in the Highlands.

Emergency services were sent to the scene between Carrbridge and Dulnain Bridge just before 8.20am this morning.

Two fire appliances – one each from Aviemore and Kingusse – are in attendance.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 8.20am on Wednesday, July 5, officers received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A938 in the Carrbridge area.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More as we get it.