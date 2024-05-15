Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership safety finish line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership safety finish line

Randall has been impressed by the impact his former team-mate Cowie has made since taking interim charge at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s squad are going all out to help Don Cowie steer the Staggies to Premiership safety.

The Staggies face St Johnstone in a crunch fixture tonight, knowing a victory in Perth would secure top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

Cowie took interim charge in February following Derek Adams’ turbulent third spell in charge at Victoria Park, at a point when the Staggies occupied the relegation play-off spot – five points adrift of Saints.

The 41-year-old had been part of the Staggies’ coaching set-up since retiring in 2020, and served as assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay.

Cowie has improved the Staggies’ fortunes with a haul of 14 points from his 13 matches in charge, which has put forward a strong case for him to land the job permanently.

Cowie has ‘brought group back together’

Midfielder Randall, who played alongsisde Cowie at Hearts, says the Staggies’ squad feels duty-bound to finish off the survival task.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He said: “It’s clear to see that he has done a fantastic job.

“A couple of months ago when he came in, if someone had offered us the position we’re in now, we would have taken it.

“That shows what a good job he has done to bring the group back together.

“He has got us playing good football, and at home – minus Saturday – we have been outstanding under him.

“We’ve worked with him for a few years now, at least the lads who have been here all that time.

“He was a coach and then an assistant manager, and he’s got great experience in the game.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“This is something he has always wanted to do, and I think he has been destined to come full circle at Ross County as the manager.

“As a group, we owe it to him to go out there on Wednesday and get the job done. That would be the perfect reflection on what he has done since he came in.

“The whole squad will be doing everything we can to do that for him and the club.”

Staggies looking to wipe crushing Well defeat from system

County have the added motivation of trying to quickly wipe Saturday’s surprise 5-1 defeat at home to Motherwell from their system.

Randall says the Staggies are determined to show that was a one-off, adding: “Obviously it was a disappointing result and performance from us all.

Connor Randall during Ross County’s defeat to Motherwell. Image: SNS

“We know we’re better than that, and it wasn’t the level we’ve shown over the last couple of months.

“It doesn’t reflect us, and it’s not good enough, but we’re fully focused on Wednesday now.

“It’s a massive game, and we’re in a position where it’s in our hands and it’s on us to go and do the job.”

Dingwall outfit aiming to end struggles on the road

County are searching for only their second away triumph of the campaign, having not won on the road since a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock in September.

Englishman Randall insists there would be no better time to put that right.

Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: SNS

The 28-year-old added: “We would have wanted a few better results away from home, but this will be a different kind of game.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both sides, so we’re expecting the good version of St Johnstone and we’ll be looking to do our best to get the win.

“It’s a massive game, and coming off the back of Saturday it’s the perfect opportunity for us all to go and show what we’re really about.”

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ex-Ross County boss Malky Mackay lands Hibs role and will help secure new manager
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie urges final push from Ross County to complete Premiership survival job
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie urges Ross County to show cool heads amid survival chance pressure at…
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS
'We can’t rely on everybody else to do our job for us': Jack Baldwin…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie grateful Ross County's fate remains in own hands after crushing defeat to…
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy looking to play major part for Ross County after missing last season's…
Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS
Simon Murray aiming to join very elite Ross County group by netting 20th goal…
Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Ross County's Victor Loturi in contention for Canada's Copa America squad
Yan Dhanda with Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County doing all they can to support Yan Dhanda
Jordan White celebrates his late winner against Hibernian. Image: SNS
Jordan White eager to play key role in Ross County's survival push

Conversation