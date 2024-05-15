Connor Randall says Ross County owe it to Don Cowie to get over Premiership safety finish line

Connor Randall insists Ross County’s squad are going all out to help Don Cowie steer the Staggies to Premiership safety.

The Staggies face St Johnstone in a crunch fixture tonight, knowing a victory in Perth would secure top-flight status for a sixth successive season.

Cowie took interim charge in February following Derek Adams’ turbulent third spell in charge at Victoria Park, at a point when the Staggies occupied the relegation play-off spot – five points adrift of Saints.

The 41-year-old had been part of the Staggies’ coaching set-up since retiring in 2020, and served as assistant to both Adams and Malky Mackay.

Cowie has improved the Staggies’ fortunes with a haul of 14 points from his 13 matches in charge, which has put forward a strong case for him to land the job permanently.

Cowie has ‘brought group back together’

Midfielder Randall, who played alongsisde Cowie at Hearts, says the Staggies’ squad feels duty-bound to finish off the survival task.

He said: “It’s clear to see that he has done a fantastic job.

“A couple of months ago when he came in, if someone had offered us the position we’re in now, we would have taken it.

“That shows what a good job he has done to bring the group back together.

“He has got us playing good football, and at home – minus Saturday – we have been outstanding under him.

“We’ve worked with him for a few years now, at least the lads who have been here all that time.

“He was a coach and then an assistant manager, and he’s got great experience in the game.

“This is something he has always wanted to do, and I think he has been destined to come full circle at Ross County as the manager.

“As a group, we owe it to him to go out there on Wednesday and get the job done. That would be the perfect reflection on what he has done since he came in.

“The whole squad will be doing everything we can to do that for him and the club.”

Staggies looking to wipe crushing Well defeat from system

County have the added motivation of trying to quickly wipe Saturday’s surprise 5-1 defeat at home to Motherwell from their system.

Randall says the Staggies are determined to show that was a one-off, adding: “Obviously it was a disappointing result and performance from us all.

“We know we’re better than that, and it wasn’t the level we’ve shown over the last couple of months.

“It doesn’t reflect us, and it’s not good enough, but we’re fully focused on Wednesday now.

“It’s a massive game, and we’re in a position where it’s in our hands and it’s on us to go and do the job.”

Dingwall outfit aiming to end struggles on the road

County are searching for only their second away triumph of the campaign, having not won on the road since a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock in September.

Englishman Randall insists there would be no better time to put that right.

The 28-year-old added: “We would have wanted a few better results away from home, but this will be a different kind of game.

“There’s a lot riding on it for both sides, so we’re expecting the good version of St Johnstone and we’ll be looking to do our best to get the win.

“It’s a massive game, and coming off the back of Saturday it’s the perfect opportunity for us all to go and show what we’re really about.”