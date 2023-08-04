Ross County teenager Zach Macphee joins Clachnacuddin on loan

Clachnacuddin have signed Ross County left back Zach Macphee on a loan deal until January.
Although Macphee has yet to feature for County’s first team, the 17-year-old was named in Malky Mackay’s matchday squad for matches against St Johnstone and Aberdeen towards the end of last season.
Macphee, who is part of Gary Warren’s under-18 squad at Dingwall, will now join up with Jordan MacDonald’s Lilywhites until the end of the season.
We are pleased to announce the loan signing of Zach Macphee from @RossCounty. The 17 year old left sided player joins us on an initial loan until January. Thanks to everyone at RCFC for making the move possible. Welcome to Clach Zach. pic.twitter.com/5koa8OLtfp
Clach are in Highland League action away to Keith this weekend, and are aiming to register their first points of the new campaign after falling to a late opening day defeat to Buckie Thistle last week.
