Ross County teenager Zach Macphee joins Clachnacuddin on loan

Left back Macphee featured on the bench for Malky Mackay's Staggies first team last season.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Zach Macphee has joined Clachnacuddin on loan. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County's Zach Macphee has joined Clachnacuddin on loan. Image: Ross County FC

Clachnacuddin have signed Ross County left back Zach Macphee on a loan deal until January.

Although Macphee has yet to feature for County’s first team, the 17-year-old was named in Malky Mackay’s matchday squad for matches against St Johnstone and Aberdeen towards the end of last season.

Macphee, who is part of Gary Warren’s under-18 squad at Dingwall, will now join up with Jordan MacDonald’s Lilywhites until the end of the season.

Clach are in Highland League action away to Keith this weekend, and are aiming to register their first points of the new campaign after falling to a late opening day defeat to Buckie Thistle last week.

Forres Mechanics, meanwhile, have allowed Harvey Henderson to join neighbours Forres Thistle on loan, where he will link up with fellow Can-Cans youngsters Toby Clark, Jamie Souter, Cammy Hoath and Sam Janousek.

