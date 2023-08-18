Malky Mackay says Viaplay Cup progress remains key priority for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay says Viaplay Cup progress remains key priority for Ross County

The Staggies face Championship side Airdrieonians in the last-16 of the competition on Saturday.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA

Malky Mackay insists Ross County remain laser focused on the Viaplay Cup despite their Premiership campaign being underway.

County progressed from Group B of the competition, by finishing top of a section with Stranraer, Morton, Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.

The Staggies have since started league action, with an opening day defeat to Celtic followed by their first win against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Their attention turns back to the cup this weekend however, when they make the trip to Championship side Airdrieonians in the last-16 of the competition.

Mackay insists progressing in the cup is no less of a priority now their season is fully up and running.

He said: “It’s something I have talked about during the League Cup section. Our goal was to win the section, and to try and get as far as we can in this cup.

“The club has been at Hampden before, and it’s something we would love to do again.

Ross County’s Connor Randall celebrates after scoring the opening goal at Edinburgh City. Image: SNS

“We want to go as far in the competition as we can. I have got the greatest respect for the Viaplay Cup.

“Players should want to try and lift trophies, play at Hampden and be in as many big games as they can.

“That was focus going into pre-season. We were going into the league section of the cup but we were not taking it as pre-season games where we were going to mix and match lots of players.

“We were going out to be focused and try to win the league, which we did.

“It got us to this round, and we are going to try and win on Saturday.”

Airdrie to provide stern test

Despite winning their section, a 3-3 draw and penalty shoot-out defeat to Kelty meant the Staggies were unseeded for the second round draw.

Although County avoided some of the country’s elite sides in the draw, Mackay is preparing for a stern test against the newly-promoted Lanarkshire outfit.

Airdrie’s Cammy Ballantyne celebrates after making it 1-0 at Inverness. Image: SNS

Mackay added: “I’m expecting a really tough game. The draw comes out and people say we didn’t get Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs or Aberdeen.

“It was Airdrie, but other than that, we are looking at a team that have got a very individual way of playing.

“They are on astroturf, they did well last season to get promoted and they have started the season really well.

“All of that culminates in a tough game for us on Saturday. We will prepare against them the exact same way as we did against Celtic and St Johnstone in the Premiership.”

County are likely to be without midfielder Yan Dhanda who suffered a bruised hip in the win over Saints.

Yan Dhanda had to come off injured in Ross County’s match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Defender Will Nightingale is nearing a return from a thigh strain, but this weekend’s tie is likely to come too soon for him.

