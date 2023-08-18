Malky Mackay says Viaplay Cup progress remains key priority for Ross County

Malky Mackay insists Ross County remain laser focused on the Viaplay Cup despite their Premiership campaign being underway.

County progressed from Group B of the competition, by finishing top of a section with Stranraer, Morton, Edinburgh City and Kelty Hearts.

The Staggies have since started league action, with an opening day defeat to Celtic followed by their first win against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Their attention turns back to the cup this weekend however, when they make the trip to Championship side Airdrieonians in the last-16 of the competition.

Mackay insists progressing in the cup is no less of a priority now their season is fully up and running.

He said: “It’s something I have talked about during the League Cup section. Our goal was to win the section, and to try and get as far as we can in this cup.

“The club has been at Hampden before, and it’s something we would love to do again.

“We want to go as far in the competition as we can. I have got the greatest respect for the Viaplay Cup.

“Players should want to try and lift trophies, play at Hampden and be in as many big games as they can.

“That was focus going into pre-season. We were going into the league section of the cup but we were not taking it as pre-season games where we were going to mix and match lots of players.

“We were going out to be focused and try to win the league, which we did.

“It got us to this round, and we are going to try and win on Saturday.”

Airdrie to provide stern test

Despite winning their section, a 3-3 draw and penalty shoot-out defeat to Kelty meant the Staggies were unseeded for the second round draw.

Although County avoided some of the country’s elite sides in the draw, Mackay is preparing for a stern test against the newly-promoted Lanarkshire outfit.

Mackay added: “I’m expecting a really tough game. The draw comes out and people say we didn’t get Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs or Aberdeen.

“It was Airdrie, but other than that, we are looking at a team that have got a very individual way of playing.

“They are on astroturf, they did well last season to get promoted and they have started the season really well.

“All of that culminates in a tough game for us on Saturday. We will prepare against them the exact same way as we did against Celtic and St Johnstone in the Premiership.”

County are likely to be without midfielder Yan Dhanda who suffered a bruised hip in the win over Saints.

Defender Will Nightingale is nearing a return from a thigh strain, but this weekend’s tie is likely to come too soon for him.