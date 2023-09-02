Malky Mackay says Ross County produced ‘statement of intent’ with win over Kilmarnock

Malky Mackay feels Ross County produced a statement of intent with their victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Staggies dug deep to secure a 1-0 win in Ayrshire, courtesy of Simon Murray’s early second half header.

County had to withstand late pressure to see out for the points, with Ross Laidlaw making a penalty save to deny Danny Armstrong.

Killie had gone into the match in excellent form at home, having defeated both halves of the Old Firm already this season.

County will go into next weekend’s international break on a high after moving into the top half of the Premiership with their second win from four league matches.

Mackay feels the triumph over Derek McInnes’ men shows his side mean business this term.

He said: “It was a terrific win for us as this is a very difficult place to come – as Celtic and Rangers have found out recently.

“Derek has put together an even better team this year and started the season very comfortably.

“We knew what we had to do to negate their strengths. I thought we did that and make a statement of intent.

“There was a lot of very minimal contact, that ended up in people falling and ended up in set-plays because they wanted to get the land of the giants on near the end.

“I thought my centre-backs stood firm to the whole thing. I’m really proud of my team, because it’s a real statement of intent coming to Kilmarnock and winning like that.”

Staggies boss could see why spot-kick was awarded

The build up to Killie’s penalty was highly controversial, with defender Stuart Findlay finding the net just moments after referee Kevin Clancy had blown to award the spot-kick.

Although Mackay could understand the home side’s frustrations, he understood why the call was made.

He added: “I spoke to the fourth official Craig Napier about it. He said the referee blew clearly and early after Josh Reid pulled the shirt – which he did.

“It was a penalty. As soon as he saw it he gave it. That happens before Findlay headed the ball so it’s a penalty right away.

“That’s what we judge it on. He’s done the correct thing. If I’m Derek I’d be feeling aggrieved.

“But I feel aggrieved every time a penalty is given right now, but that’s the rules and they were followed.

“We then managed to make the save from the penalty.

“You are asking refs then to be VAR experts in hindsight. He saw a pull and gave a penalty. If that was a tackle then he would immediately give a penalty and it’s not any different.”

McInnes reveals he received apology from referee

Killie boss McInnes revealed he received an apology from Clancy for being too hasty in blowing his whistle.

The former Aberdeen manager said: “Kevin apologised and admitted he made a huge mistake.

“These guys are serious about their profession so he will not be feeling good about himself.

“An apology is something. He said he wasn’t expecting Findlay to score the goal but it is not his job to expect things.

“We should be expecting the referee to let the phase of play continue as we are told at every meeting.

“That is why VAR is supposed to be there.

“If he has blown before the ball has crossed the line that is a penalty but the laws are wrong and we should be able to reverse it.”