Elgin girl with serious illness raises almost £13,000 for charity with ice hockey match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin girl with serious illness raises almost £13,000 for charity with ice hockey match

Despite being only 13, Lucy Stewart organised her own charity match - and ended up filling Aberdeen Lynx Arena.

By Calum Petrie
Lucy drops the ceremonial first puck as the two team captains face off. Image: Rebecca Shaw/RS Photography
Lucy drops the ceremonial first puck as the two team captains face off. Image: Rebecca Shaw/RS Photography

An “inspirational” Elgin teenager who organised a charity ice hockey match has handed over nearly £13,000 to the Archie Foundation.

Lucy Stewart, 13, delighted bosses at the sick kids charity after handing over a whopping £12,875.

That was the sum raised at Aberdeen Lynx Arena on Saturday, where Aberdeen Predators took on RAF Lossiemouth Jets in a match organised by Lucy to raise money for Archie.

Here we go: the teams step onto the ice

Posted by Claire Stewart on Sunday, 27 August 2023

Archie has been a great help to Lucy and her family throughout her life.

Lucy was born with Tracheo-oesophageal Fistula and Oesophageal Atresia, a rare condition which means she struggles to breathe and is susceptible to pneumonia and chest infections.

She is forced to miss large chunks of school at Elgin High School as she is in and out of hospital.

Archie has provided play staff, entertainers, accommodation, and a comforting environment during her multiple hospital stays in Elgin and Aberdeen.

Lucy wanted to give back to Archie and approached both team captains with her idea for a big match. Both were on board from the get-go.

Lucy has spent much of her life in and out of hospital, missing half of her first year at Elgin High School. Image: Claire Stewart

Thought ‘nobody would turn up’ to ice hockey match

Having thought they would raise “a couple of hundred pounds”, mum Claire said she couldn’t believe the final figure.

She was also nervous that “nobody would turn up”, so was left overwhelmed as nearly 1,000 people packed into the stands.

Having sold programmes at the door, Lucy made her way onto the ice at the start of the match to drop the ceremonial first puck.

The Jets fan also got to present medals to the players afterward, as well as a trophy to the victorious Jets captain.

Jets fan Lucy with Archie the bear. Image: Claire Stewart

In a tense, close game, the Jets – featuring Lucy’s dad Barry – eventually ran out 7-5 winners. Mum Claire described the final period as the “longest 15 minutes of my life”.

“Lucy took it all in her stride,” said Claire. “I on the other hand started crying.

“More and more people kept coming in. I just couldn’t understand where all these people were coming from. But Lucy just didn’t seem phased by the amount of people.”

‘I thought – it’s too big, we’ll never fill it. But Lucy just said ‘let’s do it”

She added: “We thought we’d raise a couple of hundred pounds, with a raffle and maybe some donations, and that that would help a few families.

“So to raise nearly £13,000 is just incredible.

“We got so much help from people we didn’t know. For all these strangers to come out and help was really quite something.

“John Colley, who’s the chairman of Aberdeen Lynx and Scottish Ice Hockey, heard about Lucy’s plans to organise a match.

“He wanted to help, and so it was him that got the ice rink to agree to host the match.

“I just thought – it’s too big, we’ll never fill it. But Lucy just said ‘let’s do it’.

“And when we saw how many people came she was like: ‘see, my idea worked!’.

Nearly a thousand people came to see Lucy’s charity ice hockey match at Aberdeen Lynx Arena. Image: Claire Stewart

“Already we’ve had people asking us about next year, and whether it’ll be an annual event. But I still need to recover from Saturday, I’m still overwhelmed at how big it was.

“Lucy and I were in Costa this week and a lady in there was talking about the game. And Lucy said, ‘that was my game!'”

Lucy’s condition means that she often feels tired and lethargic. But she kept going until midnight on the big day.

“After Saturday she was absolutely shattered all day Sunday and into Monday,” said Claire. “But it didn’t matter, she was absolutely delighted.”

‘Courageous’, ‘determined’, ‘inspiring’: Plaudits for Lucy pour in

John Colley said after the match: “Lucy is a courageous young lady who clearly doesn’t let anything get in her way when it comes to living life to the full.

“Without doubt she inspired every person in the rink on Saturday.”

Lucy hands out the medals at the end of the match

Posted by Claire Stewart on Sunday, 27 August 2023

And Paula Cormack, chief executive of the Archie Foundation, said people like Lucy are worth their weight in gold.

“Quite simply The Archie Foundation could not support as many children and families as we do without people like Lucy,” said Paula.

“She is extremely determined, not only in how she deals with her health challenges, but in how she wants to give back to help others.

“The money Lucy raised will be used to help other children who are in and out of hospital, just like her.

“To put this into perspective, £20 covers the cost of a night’s accommodation for parents or family members at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, £1,000 could provide essential training for staff members while £10,000 would pay for a year’s worth of hospital-based art workshops.”

More from Moray

The proposals for the gym area include table tennis tables.
Buckie outdoor gym: Locals suggest alternative location for public fitness equipment
Crowds turned out for Forres Pride. Image: Japerimages.
GALLERY: Hundreds turn out for sunny parade through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride
Signs at Elgin A96 roundabout
Signs to be updated at Elgin roundabout to match new road layout following driver…
Grampian eye in front o a blue sky
Summer isn't over! Temperatures to rise above 20C in the north and north-east this…
Car on A96 roundabout in Elgin with KFC behind.
'Accident waiting to happen': Confusion over new layout of A96 Elgin roundabout
A comprehensive report on parking in Elgin town centre will be discussed next week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson JASON HEDGES CR0043633. Rita Campbell 22nd June 2023. Pictures are for a story about the ongoing parking problems in Elgin town centre. The community council chairman says the only way to solve the problem (people parking everywhere and anywhere, on double yellow lines, in loading bays, turning circles) is if Moray Council was to hire traffic wardens to enforce parking laws in the town centre streets. Location High Street Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Half-hour 50p Elgin parking charge could be scrapped in full review
Poseidon plane on ground at RAF Lossiemouth with Covesea lighthouse behind.
RAF Lossiemouth Top Guns: Poseidon spy plane crews to feature in next episode of…
A chronic shortage of dentists in Moray is increasing GP workloads and adversely impacting children. Image: Shutterstock
Chronic shortage of dentists is increasing workload for Moray GPs
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Chivas Regal.
Made in Moray: Chivas Regal is star performer for French drink giant

Conversation