Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin

A ten-goal thriller at Dudgeon Park saw Brora Rangers advance to the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with a 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin.

They will face Ross County in the final four of the competition on October 18.

Brora opened the scoring in the third minute when Jordan MacRae robbed the defender on the edge of the box and a simple pass allowed Max Ewan a simple finish from close range.

Brora doubled their lead when Ewan crossed low and hard into the box and Gregor MacDonald was waiting to side-foot into the net.

After assisting the second goal, Jordan MacRae got his own name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0, midway through the first half.

Just before half time Clach got one back from a corner when the ball dropped in the six-yard-box and rebounded off a Brora defender into the net.

At the start of the second half another corner caused trouble for Brora, and they couldn’t stop Calum Ferguson drilling ball into the net.

Unsurprisingly it was another corner that drew Clach level with a well-timed header by Ben Cormack restoring parity.

🔴Brora Rangers 7-3 Clach⚫️

We progress to the semis after a win at a wet and wild Dudgeon Park. pic.twitter.com/BAhLf9XwtI — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) September 13, 2023

But Brora retook the lead when a Paul Brindle’s cross was headed home by Jordan MacRae.

A mix-up in the Clach defence allowed Ewan to slide the ball into an empty net from 18 yards out.

The Cattachs restored their three-goal lead from a corner of their own with Paul Brindle getting the final touch.

The tenth and final goal of the game came in the last seconds as Max Ewan claimed the match ball with his hat-trick.