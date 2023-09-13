Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers advance to North of Scotland Cup semi-finals with 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin

The Cattachs will face Ross County in the final four of the competition on October 18.

By Reporter
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage

A ten-goal thriller at Dudgeon Park saw Brora Rangers advance to the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup with a 7-3 victory against Clachnacuddin.

They will face Ross County in the final four of the competition on October 18.

Brora opened the scoring in the third minute when Jordan MacRae robbed the defender on the edge of the box and a simple pass allowed Max Ewan a simple finish from close range.

Brora doubled their lead when Ewan crossed low and hard into the box and Gregor MacDonald was waiting to side-foot into the net.

After assisting the second goal, Jordan MacRae got his own name on the scoresheet to make it 3-0, midway through the first half.

Just before half time Clach got one back from a corner when the ball dropped in the six-yard-box and rebounded off a Brora defender into the net.

At the start of the second half another corner caused trouble for Brora, and they couldn’t stop Calum Ferguson drilling ball into the net.

Unsurprisingly it was another corner that drew Clach level with a well-timed header by Ben Cormack restoring parity.

But Brora retook the lead when a Paul Brindle’s cross was headed home by Jordan MacRae.

A mix-up in the Clach defence allowed Ewan to slide the ball into an empty net from 18 yards out.

The Cattachs restored their three-goal lead from a corner of their own with Paul Brindle getting the final touch.

The tenth and final goal of the game came in the last seconds as Max Ewan claimed the match ball with his hat-trick.

