Will Nightingale focused on bringing best out of Ross County team-mates

By Andy Skinner
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale. Image: SNS

Will Nightingale wants to bring out the best in his Ross County team-mates as well as his own game.

Defender Nightingale is on loan with the Staggies from AFC Wimbledon, on a deal until January.

He has made six outings so far, having recently returned to the side following a thigh strain.

Although he is keen to make a strong impression in Malky Mackay’s side, Nightingale insists he will only be satisfied if the team is performing well as a whole.

Nightingale, who hopes to feature in County’s Premiership home match against Livingston today, said: “One of my best traits, in my opinion, is getting the best out of people around me.

Will Nightingale congratulates Simon Murray on scoring against Edinburgh City. Image: SNS.

“I like to think that’s something I can bring to the table to help out whoever I’m playing with.

“When you cross that white line, you have to come out of your shell.

“The more people who can do that, the better – you can drag the ones who are a little quieter out of their shells.

“There is such a closeness within the squad, but it is one thing being close – it is about getting results at the end of the day.

“The more we do that, the tighter we will become. It is still early days, but I’m quite optimistic about what we can achieve.

“We now have to go and prove that and show what we’re all about.”

County building strong defensive foundations

Nightingale played in a back three alongside skipper Jack Baldwin and Ryan Leak in the Staggies’ 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last time out.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS.

The 28-year-old is keen to foster a strong bond across the backline, adding: “We just have to keep learning and improving.

“Even after training on Wednesday, the manager pulled us three aside to work on defensive stuff.

“He talked about how we need to get to know one another’s strengths and weaknesses and try to complement each other.

“He says he had the same in his career, whereby the stronger he was with somebody, the better it showed on the pitch.

“That’s certainly something we’re working towards – to have that solid base and foundation and give the other boys something to go and play for.

“It is nice we have had two clean sheets at the start of the season already. The more, the better.

“We leaked a few goals against the big two, but we’ve shown we can keep clean sheets and that’s what we’re here to do as a defensive unit.

“I’m a big believer in doing what you’re good at as a defender.”

Staggies have made big early impression on Nightingale

Having spent his entire career with the Dons, where he amassed more than 200 appearances, Nightingale says the switch to new surroundings has been a smooth one so far.

Will Nightingale in action against Celtic’s Liel Abada. Image: SNS.

He added: “I thought it would feel strange, even small things like putting on a new jersey, and a different changing room.

“Maybe it is just the way the other boys have helped me settle in. They’ve all been so good with me.

“They have made me feel so welcome. I’m desperate to repay that.

“It is such a good club, with so many people you speak to and realise how passionate they are about the club.

“They want you to do well and you want to repay that faith.

“If I’m honest, I’m very proud to be at this club and I want to do my best for Ross County.”

