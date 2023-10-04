Josh Reid facing six-week spell on Ross County sidelines with toe injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Josh Reid facing six-week spell on Ross County sidelines with toe injury

Reid suffered the injury in last week's 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Josh Reid. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Josh Reid is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks due to a toe injury.

Reid was injured in the latter stages of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen in the Viaplay Cup, following a challenge by Dons striker Pape Gueye.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay was convinced the tackle, along with a challenge by Ryan Duncan on Josh Sims, could have been met with red cards had VAR been in place for the tie.

Dingwall-born Reid rejoined the Staggies in the summer, after spending the last two-and-a-half years with English Championship side Coventry City.

Josh Reid in action against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

In the early weeks of the season he has competed with George Harmon for the left wing back position, although Ben Purrington stepped into that role against Hearts last weekend after returning from a toe injury of his own.

Mackay, whose side make the Premiership trip to Dundee on Saturday, says Reid is preparing for a spell on the sidelines.

He said: “Josh Reid’s is a pretty bad injury. There is nothing broken, but it’s in his big toe.

“It was a dreadful challenge that incredibly the referee did nothing about except give a foul.

“He has struggled to walk since – he is still on crutches.

“It’s not an area of the foot where a lot of blood flow gets to. That could take six weeks.”

Sims also sidelined following Dons clash

Winger Sims suffered a badly cut leg following the challenge by Duncan, with both players requiring hospital treatment in the hours that followed the game.

Josh Sims was carried off in the defeat to Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Although Mackay does not anticipate as lengthy an absence for Sims, he reckons the Englishman could still spend around a month out of action.

Mackay added: “It’s really the cut that has to heal. It’s in an area that is OK in terms of the manipulation of his ankle, it’s just a little bit higher up.

“We just have to make sure the cut seals. If the cut were to open up again you would be talking about an infection and things like that.

“His is really more about his cut healing, than anything else. We would hope in a month’s time he will be back, so both are significant to us.”

Smith back in Scotland under-19s fold

Another player who has been sidelined in recent weeks is teenage defender Dylan Smith.

The Inverness-born youngster suffered an ankle injury in the latter stages of Scotland under-19s’ 2-2 draw against Czech Republic last month, for which he had captained Billy Stark’s side.

Despite having not returned to playing action since, Mackay revealed Stark was desperate for Smith to be included in the squad for friendlies against Republic of Ireland and Portugal next week.

He added: “They brought him into the last camp and they were really happy with him.

“Unfortunately, with 15 minutes to go in the game, he turned his ankle.

“He was out for a couple of weeks and got back training again, so will have done about 10 days by the time the next camp comes around.

“Billy was really keen for him to come with them and be around them, rather than leave him out because he has not done enough.

“For experience value it’s good for him as well, so instead of training here for a week he will go with them and be part of it all.”

More from Ross County

Former Ross County and Aberdeen star Brian Irvine. Image: SNS Group
Brian Irvine says Ross County have the firepower to bounce back against Dundee
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen scores the Dons' third goal past Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Desire and determination clear for all to see from Aberdeen's stellar showing…
Ross county players
Ross County fan view: Staggies season has stopped in its tracks
Ross county players
Malky Mackay backs Ross County to bounce back following difficult week
Ross County manager Malky Mackay disputes a decision against Aberdeen in midweek. Images: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Malky Mackay: Aberdeen could have seen red twice in Viaplay Cup win at Ross…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie appeals to referee John Beaton after a penalty is awarded to Ross County. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: Did John Beaton get the big calls right in Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup…
Aberdeen players celebrate after Graeme Shinnie's opening goal at Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Captain marvel Graeme Shinnie inspires Aberdeen to semi-finals of Viaplay Cup
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Ross County boss Malky Mackay criticises referee John Beaton following Viaplay Cup defeat
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie rifles home his early volley at Ross County. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie leads way as Aberdeen see off 10-man Ross County to reach Viaplay…
Josh Reid facing six-week spell on Ross County sidelines with toe injury
Viaplay Cup form gave Ross County an early league lift, says forward Alex Samuel

Conversation