Brora Rangers keep run going with hard-fought win at Clachnacuddin

Brora Rangers ran out 2-0 winners at managerless Clach to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in all competitions.

The physical work-out in a no-holds-barred Highland League contest at Grant Street was good preparation ahead of the Cattachs’ rearranged GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final against Keith this weekend.

Fraserburgh beat Brechin City 2-1 on Saturday to reach the final, while Brora v Keith was postponed due to a road closure near Golspie, prompting a switch to this weekend.

The reward for winning in Inverness sees Brora overtake Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee in sixth spot, while Clach remain in 16th position, still without a league victory this term.

Jordan MacRae broke the Lilywhites’ resistance just before half-time after a resolute show from the injury-hit, managerless, hosts.

A Ben Cormack own goal on 66 minutes put Brora, who were being bossed by assistant Josh Meekings, on the road to victory as they walked away with three hard-earned points.

Including starting several trialists, Clach made five changes from the side which was crushed 8-0 at Huntly on Saturday, a result which led to boss Jordan Macdonald and assistant Michael Mackenzie losing their jobs.

Martin Callum and Blair Lawrie have stepped up from coaching to taking the team on an interim basis while the board considers candidates. They were assisted by former Lilies defender David McGurk.

The Merkinchers, with just two points on board, went into this match as massive underdogs against their Sutherland opponents.

Amid their torrid start to the season, they had suffered 7-3 and 7-0 thumpings against Brora in cup competitions.

Clach made it a competitive tussle

There was no sense of being overwhelmed though from Clach and it was a good battle, with the teams seeking a way in.

Clach’s Dylan Mackenzie tested on-loan Ross County keeper Logan Ross with a drive, while home trialist James Kendall denied Brora’s Tom Kelly, whose clipped shot gathered speed.

The visitors’ Colin Williamson tried an ambitious shot from just inside Clach’s half, and it fell just over the crossbar.

Moments before half-time, Jordan MacRae, who was denied by the offside flag earlier, arrived in the six-yard box to nudge the ball home from close range from a Max Ewan assist.

Unfortunate own goal seals victory

In the early stages of the second half, Brora were doing most of the pressing, pushing towards the Clean Sweep Enclosure, but Clach were standing strong.

That changed though when unfortunate Elgin City loanee defender Cormack turned the ball into his own net when under pressure from Jordan MacRae.

There were no further additions to the scoreline, although it was mainly Brora on the hunt for number three, with Clach working effectively to limit glimpses at goal.

Although defeated, Clach will take heart from this performance ahead of their weekend league trip to Banks o’ Dee.