Late drama in Dingwall: Five of Ross County’s most memorable tussles with Celtic

Some of Ross County’s most memorable moments have come against Celtic – who they host on Premiership duty on Saturday.

The Staggies have triumphed twice in 19 meetings between the sides at Victoria Park, but there have been plenty closely-fought encounters which have gone right to the wire.

We look at five of the games which have been settled by late drama.

At the end of a week which has seen County squander a 3-1 lead to draw with Motherwell, before surging back to claim a point against Hibernian, could there be more to follow this weekend?

Ross County 1-1 Celtic – August 18, 2012

County took a point from their first league meeting against Celtic – but they were just moments away from claiming all three.

Derek Adams’ newly-promoted side, who were playing in just their third top-flight match, took a stunning lead through Richie Brittain’s free-kick early in the second half.

It was County’s first SPL goal, having opened their campaign with goalless draws against Motherwell and Aberdeen.

They looked on course for a glorious triumph until the final seconds, when Kris Commons knocked home a close-range finish.

County could take small solace from the fact it extended their unbeaten league run to 37 games, a sequence which would last another three matches before being broken by St Johnstone.

Ross County 3-2 Celtic – March 9, 2012

The Staggies went one better less than seven months later, after staging a remarkable turnaround.

A long afternoon looked in store following a rocky start from County goalkeeper Michael Fraser, with Charlie Mulgrew netting the opener direct from a corner.

The visitors doubled their lead after just 21 minutes, when Gary Hooper’s effort from a wide position looped over Fraser’s grasp.

Fraser would play a key role in County’s comeback however, with the Dingwall men rallying to pull one back through a thunderbolt strike from defender Grant Munro.

It was all-square before the interval following Sam Morrow’s close-range finish, with the game looking destined for a draw until the latter stages.

This time it was County who benefitted from the late drama, with German striker Steffen Wohlfarth prodding home a memorable winner in stoppage time.

Ross County 2-2 Celtic – April 16, 2017

County struck late to secure a point against the Hoops towards the end of Rodgers’ maiden season of his first Parkhead spell.

It was one of only four matches from which Celtic failed to take full points, in a remarkable invincible treble campaign.

County benefitted from a huge slice of good fortune to claim their point, however.

Michael Gardyne’s header cancelled out Kieran Tierney’s opener, however Patrick Roberts looked to have taken the points back to Glasgow.

The drama unfolded in the 90th minute when Staggies striker Alex Schalk dived at the feet of Erik Sviatchenko, with Liam Boyce tucking home the penalty.

Schalk was handed a retrospective two-match ban, with the Dutchman later apologising for his actions.

He said: “I’ve seen it back and it’s stupid. I don’t know what I was thinking about.

“There was no contact. It will never happen again. I was disappointed when I saw the incident back.”

Ross County 1-0 Celtic – February 21, 2021

Jordan White’s late winner capped a memorable night for the Staggies – albeit one their fans had to watch from home during the closed-door season.

It proved to be Neil Lennon’s final match in charge of Celtic, with the result putting a further nail in the coffin of their hopes of winning 10 league titles on the trot.

It remains County’s last victory over the Hoops, and it proved to be a huge result for John Hughes’ men in their path to Premiership safety later that season.

Ross County 1-2 Celtic – December 15, 2021

Celtic could not have left it much later to inflict late heartbreak on Malky Mackay’s side.

The Hoops took the lead through Liel Abada midway through the first half, however the Staggies rallied to level through Jack Baldwin shortly after the break.

With the game in the balance, it looked to be advantage County on 79 minutes when Hoops defender Carl Starfelt was shown a second booking.

The Staggies pushed for a winner but they ultimately didn’t even leave with a point, after Anthony Ralston headed home the winner six minutes into stoppage time – sparking a mass pitch invasion from the visiting support.