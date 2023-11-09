Exclusive: Westhill Shopping Centre hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Westhill Shopping Centre hits the market

Savills is promoting the retail development as a 'rare opportunity' at offers over £11 million.

By Keith Findlay
Westhill Shopping Centre, near Aberdeen.
Westhill Shopping Centre, near Aberdeen. Image: Savills

Westhill Shopping Centre, near Aberdeen, is up for sale at offers over £11 million.

Agent Savills says the “dominant neighbourhood” retail development benefits from being at the heart of one of the most affluent areas in and around the Granite City.

And completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route in 2019 has only “enhanced the shopping centre’s accessibility”, the sales brochure adds.

Savills also highlights the site’s 100% occupancy, with tenants including Marks & Spencer (M&S), Home Bargains and Costa Coffee.

28 retail units and 6 office suites

The shopping centre boasts a total of 28 retail units and six office suites at first floor level.

M&S Simply Food is the anchor tenant among 32 occupiers generating income of more than £1.2 million for the owner annually. More than one-quarter (26%) of this total is from the M&S store.

Savills says average rent comes in at £19.67 per square foot for the 61,332sq ft development comprising 4,683sq ft of office accommodation and 56,482sq ft of retail space.

Westhill shopping centre within easy reach for 324,00 people in north-east

The brochure adds: “Westhill Shopping Centre has a population of approximately 30,700 within a 10-minute drive and 324,000 within a 20-minute drive, which includes Aberdeen city centre, Stonehaven and Portlethen.

“There is a diverse demographic base within Westhill, with a significant percentage in the more affluent subcategories of ‘prestige positions’ and ‘country living’, representing
21% and 12% of the population respectively.”

The brochure does not say who is selling the site, which is currently managed by London-based MAPP.

Savills did not provide any further information.

According to retail property-focused website Revo, centre manager Ben Horsburgh, of MAPP, has “transformed” its outdoor space, with “fantastic” results, since being appointed to run it in 2019.

The site is on the corner of Old Skene Road and Westhill Drive.

An aerial view of the £11m-plus shopping centre.
An aerial view of the £11m-plus shopping centre. Image: Savills

In 2015 the completion of a new 15,000sq ft development, occupied by Home
Bargains and Costa, increasing the shopping centre to its current size.

The site boasts 314 parking spaces and planning permission has been granted to install four electric vehicle charging points, for which lease negotiations are already under way

Savills’ brochure says asset management opportunities including the potential to further develop the site to the west of its car park.

The price tag for the “rare opportunity” excludes VAT.

Housing development an option for new owner

Budding buyers are being told the north-east economy is poised to benefit after being named earlier this year as one of Scotland’s first investment zones.

Savills adds: “Westhill Shopping Centre benefits from a variety of units which provides the opportunity to take forward new tenant interest and existing occupiers currently in situ.

“There is also the ability to significantly enhance the income profile of Westhill Shopping Centre through development on the western side of the car park. There is great potential for a variety of options, which include enhancing the retail offering through the development of a retail warehouse or retail parade, introducing a drive through scheme or residential development.

“Planning has not been pursued for these proposals yet.”

