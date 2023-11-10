Carl Tremarco challenges Ross County youngsters to impress Malky Mackay in North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Carl Tremarco challenges Ross County youngsters to impress Malky Mackay in North of Scotland Cup final

The Staggies face Nairn County at Grant Street Park on Sunday.

By Andy Skinner
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of professional academy and loans manager. Image: Ross County FC.

Carl Tremarco has urged youngsters in Ross County’s North of Scotland Cup final side to grasp their opportunity to catch the eye.

Tremarco will be in charge of County’s side which takes on Nairn County in Sunday’s final at Grant Street Park.

The Staggies are competing in the tournament for the first time since they won it against Caley Thistle at the same venue in 2018.

The team will be made up of a number of Tremarco’s under-18s side, and he says securing silverware would be the perfect way to impress first team boss Malky Mackay in their efforts to secure a long-term future at Victoria Park.

Tremarco said: “It would be huge. I’m hoping it would be a huge shot in the arm and a big confidence boost going into their bread and butter at under-18s level.

Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

“At the end of the day, they’re getting judged by the manager and the coaching staff on a Friday afternoon. Now they’ve got another chance to impress the manager.

“The manager might not see a lot of the boys, but they’re going to be there on Sunday and all it takes might be the manager to see one of them and say he likes that.

“Then they might get a two-year deal, and the rest will be history.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: PA

“They will sink or swim, and hopefully because they have played the earlier rounds they will be more comfortable around first team boys and they won’t get swallowed up by the occasion.”

Senior players will not be treated differently to youngsters

County have defeated Wick Academy, Golspie Sutherland and Brora Rangers on their way to the final.

Their team will once again include a number of first team players on the fringes of Mackay’s side.

Although Tremarco is still to receive confirmation of who he will have available – with County away to St Johnstone on Premiership duty tomorrow – the Englishman is keen for young players to find their voice among their senior team-mates.

Alex Samuel netted a hat-trick against Brora Rangers in the semi-final. Image: SNS

He added: “I know for a fact that the first team boys don’t want to be playing at Clach on Sunday – they want to be on the park on Saturday – and that’s where the under-18s want to get to.

“When the senior boys do get involved, they make the young lads feel part of it – because they are part of it. They are on the same pitch, so they’re equals.

“There’s no reason why, if a first team boy gives a pass away, an under-18 can’t chirp at him.

“That’s what I want to see, because I know that the other way around the first team boys will be quick to have a pop at an under-18.

“On Sunday they will be one – it won’t be under-18s and first team boys, it will be one Ross County.”

Tremarco feels County have reaped many benefits from ending their five-year absence from the competition, with the 38-year-old keen to make it a regular occurrence in the years to come.

Carl Tremarco. Image: Ross County FC.

He added: “They have to learn from this, and the few games we’ve had have been brilliant.

“We haven’t been in this competition for a while, so hopefully going forward we will be back in, whether we win on Sunday or not, and whether we have first team boys or not.”

