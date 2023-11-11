Malky Mackay insists Ross County performance ‘was not like us’ in defeat to St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay insists Ross County performance ‘was not like us’ in defeat to St Johnstone

The loss leaves the Staggies second bottom in the Premiership table, going into the international break.

By Andy Skinner
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Ross County must use the international break to regroup after a 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone saw them drop second bottom in the Premiership table.

Graham Carey’s second half goal settled an unglamorous encounter at McDiarmid Park, with County short of attacking spark.

The Staggies have had a busy recent schedule but this increasingly looked like one match too far for them, as they now approach a two-week break before their next match at home to Kilmarnock.

Saints had been rock bottom after nine games, however a return of seven points from their last three home matches has seen them rise up to 10th spot.

That is the sort of form which County must string together in the coming weeks, with the Staggies now without a win from their last eight league matches.

Five of their next seven matches are in Dingwall, making it crucial they capitalise on their return to action.

Mackay said: “It was a scrappy game. I said at half-time one moment of quality was going to settle the game, and Graham Carey scored a very good goal.

“We just didn’t have that extra little bit of cutting edge and quality all over the park, that we have shown in the last couple of weeks away from home.

“When I look at it, we didn’t have enough that were showing that extra bit of responsibility. It’s not like them, because if nothing else we are a brave team.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS

“In the away games at Dundee, Motherwell and Hibs we have shown up really well.

“It was always going to be a tough game – St Johnstone have had a little lift in terms of the results in the last week.

“We had plenty of the ball, we just didn’t quite make the telling pass.

“We have come off the back of four away games in five. It’s just the way it goes, but it’s a lot of travelling.

“We go into the break now and there are obviously a tonne of games after that, right up to January 2. We will be pedal to the floor again, but it gives us the chance to reflect over the next few days.

“There are a couple coming back from injury, and James Brown coming back from suspension as well which will help out.”

Mackay made two changes from the side which went down 3-0 to Celtic the previous weekend, with Brown ruled out through suspension and George Harmon on the bench, with Will Nightingale and Ben Purrington drafted in.

It was a cagey start from both teams, with neither goalkeeper tested within the early stages.

Saints enjoyed a decent period around the half hour mark, with former Staggie Carey taking aim with a low effort from the left edge of the box which drifted well wide of target.

A bizarre incident was reviewed by VAR on 39 minutes when Victor Loturi appeared to be bundled to the ground by Luke Robinson when the sides were setting up for an Andy Considine throw-in, with both players booked for the exchange.

Ryan Leak closes down St Johnstone’s Nicky Clark. Image: SNS

County began to push as the half progressed, with Scott Allardice twice trying his luck from distance. His first effort cannonned off Ryan McGowan, before he had another strike clutched by Dimitar Mitov moments later.

Mackay made a tweak to his side at half-time, with Kyle Turner brought on in place of Loturi.

Saints made a flying start to the second half however, with Nicky Clark denied by the crossbar with a hooked effort he unleashed with his back to goal. Ross Laidlaw had to be alert to keep the home side out shortly afterwards, making a smart save to deny Graham Carey’s menacing low effort with his feet.

Ben Purrington in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

County had an opportunity on the breakaway when Simon Murray released Yan Dhanda in space, however the midfielder was unable to keep his effort down.

At the other end, Jack Baldwin did well to cut out a dangerous Matt Smith cross, with substitute Stevie May looking to pounce.

Saints took a stunning lead on 71 minutes, with Stevie May teeing up Carey to angle a curling strike into Laidlaw’s top-right corner.

Graham Carey celebrates netting against Ross County. Image: SNS

County looked for an instant response, with Murray’s cross directed for Jordan White but cut out by Mitov.

They were largely frustrated in their efforts to claw back into the game however, with Laidlaw having to make a fine save to keep May out from close-range in the dying stages.

A Nightingale header which was easily gathered by Mitov was the closest County came, with Saints’ defence standing firm to the attacking efforts that came their way.

Player Ratings

ST JOHNSTONE (3-4-1-2): Mitov 6; McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Considine 7; Brown 6, Phillips 7, Smith 7, Robinson 6; Carey 7; Kane 6 (Sprangler 81), Clark 6 (May 63).

Subs not used: Richards, Gallacher, MacPherson, Kucheriavyi, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Turner-Cooke.

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-1-2): Laidlaw 6; Nightingale 6, Baldwin 6, Leak 6; Randall 6 (Sheaf 89), Allardice 67 (Samuel 73), Loturi 5 (Turner 46), Purrington 5 (Harmon 52); Dhanda ; Murray, White.

Subs not used: Munro, High, Samuel, Reid.

Referee: Nick Walsh
Attendance: 3,018
Star Man: Matt Smith

Conversation