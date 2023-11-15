‘We needed a change’ – Ross County fans react to Malky Mackay’s departure

Ross County are searching for a new manager after parting company with Malky Mackay.

The Staggies made a surprise announcement on Wednesday morning that Mackay had left the club following a nine-game winless run.

The Staggies slipped to second bottom in the Premiership table following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone, which proved to be Mackay’s last game in charge.

The news was met with a mixed reaction from the County support on social media.

Alister Matheson wrote: “Be careful what you wish for. Can’t see who County can attract with better pedigree. Limited funds and not easy to attract players to Highlands.”

That was a view shared by Dave Denoon who wrote: “Huge mistake in my view. He’s done an excellent job with very limited resources.”

Jimbo Wilson wrote: “Who now? Be careful what you wish for. There is a team in there though – strongest squad for a long long time. Dont know what people expect from a small club. There’s no competing with the ‘big’ five clubs realistically. We’re always punching.”

Kyle Allison wrote: “Very interested in the context of this. If he has been sacked – I personally think this is a disgrace, who do we think we are? It was a great to see the stability he brought.

“There are several small football things I disagreed with Mackay on, but he’s been class.

“He also showed class towards the club and towards the fans and, when speaking to key club people, made big differences behind the scenes.

“So a massive thanks for that and indeed his efforts.

“Squandering the two goal lead twice at Motherwell with the substitutions made proving costly to him.”

Need for change was ‘long overdue’

But there were plenty who felt the club was right to look for a new boss.

Matt Maclennan wrote: “Ultimately he was a failure. Seven wins since November 2022 is shocking.”

Andy Kieran Angel added: “Interesting to see who his replacement is, not enough ability to change plan in game from Malky. Good luck to him though!”

Kenneth Mackay wrote: “We needed a change – sorry Malky.”

Greg Browning said: “No wonder, the budget he has been given is frightening. St Johnstone improving has highlighted just how poor a job he has been doing.”

Sandy Maclennan added: “Long overdue – should have gone at the end of last season.”

Ross County are not in action again until a week on Saturday when Kilmarnock make the trip to Dingwall.