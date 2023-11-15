‘We needed a change’ – Ross County fans react to Malky Mackay’s departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

‘We needed a change’ – Ross County fans react to Malky Mackay’s departure

The Staggies have parted company with Mackay following a nine-game winless run.

By Danny Law
Malky Mackay during his time in charge of Ross County. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Malky Mackay during his time in charge of Ross County. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group

Ross County are searching for a new manager after parting company with Malky Mackay.

The Staggies made a surprise announcement on Wednesday morning that Mackay had left the club following a nine-game winless run.

The Staggies slipped to second bottom in the Premiership table following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone, which proved to be Mackay’s last game in charge.

The news was met with a mixed reaction from the County support on social media.

Alister Matheson wrote: “Be careful what you wish for. Can’t see who County can attract with better pedigree. Limited funds and not easy to attract players to Highlands.”

That was a view shared by Dave Denoon who wrote: “Huge mistake in my view. He’s done an excellent job with very limited resources.”

Jimbo Wilson wrote: “Who now? Be careful what you wish for. There is a team in there though – strongest squad for a long long time. Dont know what people expect from a small club. There’s no competing with the ‘big’ five clubs realistically. We’re always punching.”

Kyle Allison wrote: “Very interested in the context of this. If he has been sacked – I personally think this is a disgrace, who do we think we are? It was a great to see the stability he brought.

“There are several small football things I disagreed with Mackay on, but he’s been class.

“He also showed class towards the club and towards the fans and, when speaking to key club people, made big differences behind the scenes.

“So a massive thanks for that and indeed his efforts.

“Squandering the two goal lead twice at Motherwell with the substitutions made proving costly to him.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay took charge of Ross County in 2021, following the departure of John Hughes. Image: SNS

Need for change was ‘long overdue’

But there were plenty who felt the club was right to look for a new boss.

Matt Maclennan wrote: “Ultimately he was a failure. Seven wins since November 2022 is shocking.”

Andy Kieran Angel added: “Interesting to see who his replacement is, not enough ability to change plan in game from Malky. Good luck to him though!”

Kenneth Mackay wrote: “We needed a change – sorry Malky.”

Greg Browning said: “No wonder, the budget he has been given is frightening. St Johnstone improving has highlighted just how poor a job he has been doing.”

Sandy Maclennan added: “Long overdue – should have gone at the end of last season.”

Ross County are not in action again until a week on Saturday when Kilmarnock make the trip to Dingwall.

More from Ross County

Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Who next for Ross County? Six contenders to replace Malky Mackay at the Staggies
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Breaking: Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County's youngsters will reap benefits of North of Scotland Cup…
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan comforts a dejected Ryan Duncan at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must overcome the fear factor following Glasgow mauling
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can compete in Premiership mix despite table slump
Tonight's Highland League Weekly contains highlights of three games - and is led on the North of Scotland Cup final between Nairn County and Ross County.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus…
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Huge run of fixtures after international break
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale says Ross County must prove they are better than below-par St Johnstone…
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:Nairn celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Hat-trick hero Aaron Nicolson puts Nairn County's incredible North of Scotland Cup triumph down…
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists Ross County performance 'was not like us' in defeat to St…