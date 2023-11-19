Morecambe boss Derek Adams linked with Ross County return

Former Ross County boss Derek Adams has been linked with a return to the Staggies.

The 48-year-old had successful periods in charge of County from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2014.

He led the club to the First Division title in 2012 and the Second Division title in 2008 as well as the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

According to a report in the Sun, Adams is under consideration to replace Malky Mackay after he was sacked as County manager last week.

Adams is currently in his second spell as Morecambe manager with the Shrimps sitting in ninth spot in English League Two.

The former Dons player spent four years in charge at Plymouth Argyle, which included a promotion to League One. He left the club in April 2019 and took charge of Morecambe later that year.

He guided the club to promotion from League Two for the first time in their history in 2021 before leaving the club to take charge of Bradford City. He was sacked in February 2022 and returned to Morecambe later that month.

It is reported that Adams is interested in a return to Ross County.

Other names who have been linked with the Ross County vacancy include former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown, ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and former Rangers midfieler Kevin Thomson.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has ruled himself out of the running to replace Mackay, saying the County job is not one he is interested in at this stage of his career.