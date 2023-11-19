Morecambe boss Derek Adams linked with Ross County return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Morecambe boss Derek Adams linked with Ross County return

The 48-year-old is reportedly in the running to succeed Malky Mackay at the Staggies.

By Danny Law
Derek Adams with the silverware at Wembley after taking Morecambe into League One via the play-off final against Newport County. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Ross County boss Derek Adams has been linked with a return to the Staggies.

The 48-year-old had successful periods in charge of County from 2007 to 2010 and 2011 to 2014.

He led the club to the First Division title in 2012 and the Second Division title in 2008 as well as the Scottish Cup final in 2010.

According to a report in the Sun, Adams is under consideration to replace Malky Mackay after he was sacked as County manager last week.

Adams is currently in his second spell as Morecambe manager with the Shrimps sitting in ninth spot in English League Two.

The former Dons player spent four years in charge at Plymouth Argyle, which included a promotion to League One. He left the club in April 2019 and took charge of Morecambe later that year.

Derek Adams has been linked with a move back to Scotland. Image: SNS. 

He guided the club to promotion from League Two for the first time in their history in 2021 before leaving the club to take charge of Bradford City. He was sacked in February 2022 and returned to Morecambe later that month.

It is reported that Adams is interested in a return to Ross County.

Other names who have been linked with the Ross County vacancy include former Celtic and Scotland captain Scott Brown, ex-St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson and former Rangers midfieler Kevin Thomson.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon has ruled himself out of the running to replace Mackay, saying the County job is not one he is interested in at this stage of his career. 

 

