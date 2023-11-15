Who next for Ross County? Six contenders to replace Malky Mackay at the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Who next for Ross County? Six contenders to replace Malky Mackay at the Staggies

The Dingwall club are searching for a new manager following Mackay's departure on Wednesday morning.

By Danny Law
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County assistant boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Ross County have started the search for a new manager following confirmation of Malky Mackay’s departure from the Staggies.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone proved to be the final straw with the club announcing they had parted company with the former Wigan, Watford and Cardiff boss Mackay on Wednesday morning.

The attention will now turn to who will replace Mackay at the Staggies with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Don Cowie

Cowie, who was assistant manager to Mackay, is highly regarded at the Staggies.

He came through the ranks as a youngster before going on to forge a successful career which included 10 appearances for Scotland.

He returned to Cowie at the end of his career in 2018 before retiring in June 2020 and moving into a coaching role. He has long been tipped as a future Ross County manager.

Is now the time for him to take the top job?

Former Ross County manager Malky Mackay and Don Cowie.
Malky Mackay and Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Neil Lennon

The former Celtic manager has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving Cypriot side Omonia in June last year.

During two spells at Celtic, he guided the Hoops to five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship in 2017 and led Omonia to the Cypriot Cup last year.

Neil Lennon during his time as manager of Celtic.
Neil Lennon during his time as manager of Celtic. Image: PA.

Callum Davidson

Former Scotland international Davidson guided St Johnstone to a Scottish Cup and League Cup double in a memorable 2020-21 season.

The Perth Saints struggled the following season and had to defeat Caley Thistle in the Premiership play-off to maintain their top flight status.

He was sacked in April 2023 after another disappointing campaign and reportedly turned down the chance to replace Gary Bowyer at Dundee the following month.

Callum Davidson as he guided St Johnstone to Scottish Cup and League Cup success.
Callum Davidson guided St Johnstone to Scottish Cup and League Cup success. Image: SNS.

Jack Ross

Ross made a superb start to his managerial career when he guided St Mirren back to the top flight by leading them to the Championship title in  2018.

That earned him a move to Sunderland but he was sacked in October 2019 with the club sitting sixth in English League One.

He was appointed Hibernian manager the following month and led the club to the 2021 Scottish Cup final where they were beaten by St Johnstone.

He was sacked in December 2021 only 10 days before Hibs were due to play in the League Cup final.

Ross had a very brief spell in charge of Dundee United when he was sacked in July last year after only seven games in charge. He was appointed head of coach development at Newcastle United in August 2023.

Scott Brown

The former Celtic and Scotland captain, who worked as a player-coach at Aberdeen under Stephen Glass, is looking for his second managerial job after leaving Fleetwood Town.

Brown guided Fleetwood to 13th place in League One and the fifth round of the FA Cup in his first season in charge but left the club in September after taking only one point from their first six league games.

Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town.
Scott Brown when he was in charge of Fleetwood Town. Image: Paul O’Brien/Shutterstock

Neil Warnock

Man of many clubs, Warnock has long spoken of his desire to manage in Scotland.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to take charge of Huddersfield Town in February 2023 and guided the club to safety despite having been seven points adrift. He left the club on September 20 following a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

Neil Warnock
Neil Warnock has always been keen to manage in Scotland and could be a contender for Ross County’s next manager. Image: PA.

‘We needed a change’ – Ross County fans react to Malky Mackay’s departure

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay during his time in charge of Ross County. Images: Craig Foy/SNS Group
'We needed a change' - Ross County fans react to Malky Mackay's departure
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay
Ross County manager Malky Mackay
Malky Mackay says Ross County's youngsters will reap benefits of North of Scotland Cup…
Aberdeen's Ross Doohan comforts a dejected Ryan Duncan at Celtic Park. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must overcome the fear factor following Glasgow mauling
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay confident Ross County can compete in Premiership mix despite table slump
Tonight's Highland League Weekly contains highlights of three games - and is led on the North of Scotland Cup final between Nairn County and Ross County.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – North of Scotland Cup final highlights and celebrations, plus…
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: Huge run of fixtures after international break
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Will Nightingale says Ross County must prove they are better than below-par St Johnstone…
12 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the North of Scotland Cup Final between Nairn County FC and Ross County FC. PICTURE CONTENT:Nairn celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Hat-trick hero Aaron Nicolson puts Nairn County's incredible North of Scotland Cup triumph down…
Jordan White in action against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay insists Ross County performance 'was not like us' in defeat to St…