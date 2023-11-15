Who next for Ross County? Six contenders to replace Malky Mackay at the Staggies

Ross County have started the search for a new manager following confirmation of Malky Mackay’s departure from the Staggies.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at St Johnstone proved to be the final straw with the club announcing they had parted company with the former Wigan, Watford and Cardiff boss Mackay on Wednesday morning.

The attention will now turn to who will replace Mackay at the Staggies with the club sitting second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Don Cowie

Cowie, who was assistant manager to Mackay, is highly regarded at the Staggies.

He came through the ranks as a youngster before going on to forge a successful career which included 10 appearances for Scotland.

He returned to Cowie at the end of his career in 2018 before retiring in June 2020 and moving into a coaching role. He has long been tipped as a future Ross County manager.

Is now the time for him to take the top job?

Neil Lennon

The former Celtic manager has been linked with a number of jobs since leaving Cypriot side Omonia in June last year.

During two spells at Celtic, he guided the Hoops to five Premiership titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also guided Hibernian to the Scottish Championship in 2017 and led Omonia to the Cypriot Cup last year.

Callum Davidson

Former Scotland international Davidson guided St Johnstone to a Scottish Cup and League Cup double in a memorable 2020-21 season.

The Perth Saints struggled the following season and had to defeat Caley Thistle in the Premiership play-off to maintain their top flight status.

He was sacked in April 2023 after another disappointing campaign and reportedly turned down the chance to replace Gary Bowyer at Dundee the following month.

Jack Ross

Ross made a superb start to his managerial career when he guided St Mirren back to the top flight by leading them to the Championship title in 2018.

That earned him a move to Sunderland but he was sacked in October 2019 with the club sitting sixth in English League One.

He was appointed Hibernian manager the following month and led the club to the 2021 Scottish Cup final where they were beaten by St Johnstone.

He was sacked in December 2021 only 10 days before Hibs were due to play in the League Cup final.

Ross had a very brief spell in charge of Dundee United when he was sacked in July last year after only seven games in charge. He was appointed head of coach development at Newcastle United in August 2023.

Scott Brown

The former Celtic and Scotland captain, who worked as a player-coach at Aberdeen under Stephen Glass, is looking for his second managerial job after leaving Fleetwood Town.

Brown guided Fleetwood to 13th place in League One and the fifth round of the FA Cup in his first season in charge but left the club in September after taking only one point from their first six league games.

Neil Warnock

Man of many clubs, Warnock has long spoken of his desire to manage in Scotland.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement to take charge of Huddersfield Town in February 2023 and guided the club to safety despite having been seven points adrift. He left the club on September 20 following a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.