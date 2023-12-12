Ross County away day – complete with trip to the Mallard – among ultimate Scottish football bucket list

An away day at Ross County’s Victoria Park has been named among the top bucket list experiences for Scottish football supporters.

Nutmeg magazine has compiled a list of 30 “must sees and dos” of the Scottish game.

Ranking among the experiences is a visiting supporters’ trip to Dingwall, tying in lunch at the town’s Wimpy restaurant and drinks at the popular Mallard bar before taking in a match at the stadium.

Describing the experience, the article in Nutmeg magazine says: “Go away to Dingwall – Is Ross County the fans’ favourite away day? Possibly. Reasons include train cans, lunch at Wimpy, Mallard pints and then homely Victoria Park. Magic.”

Other experiences include “Climb the Tarves hill” in reference to the slope at Tarves Football Club’s Hillhead Park, along with “Watch Eriskay v Barra” in a Western Isles derby encounter on Eriskay Football Club’s picturesque pitch.

Nutmeg editor Daniel Gray said: “What surprised us was the diversity of things on people’s bucket lists.

“There was a big concentration on northern Scottish and non-league football and quite a low proportion of people choosing an Old Firm fixture.

“Indeed, rather than just watching Celtic against Rangers, the Holy Grail for a number of fans was a trip to combine it with the Edinburgh and Dundee derbies.”

The Ultimate Scottish Football Bucket List