Ross County away day – complete with trip to the Mallard – among ultimate Scottish football bucket list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County away day – complete with trip to the Mallard – among ultimate Scottish football bucket list

Nutmeg magazine compiled a list of 30 must see and do experiences for Scottish football supporters.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS
Ross County's Victoria Park. Image: SNS

An away day at Ross County’s Victoria Park has been named among the top bucket list experiences for Scottish football supporters.

Nutmeg magazine has compiled a list of 30 “must sees and dos” of the Scottish game.

Ranking among the experiences is a visiting supporters’ trip to Dingwall, tying in lunch at the town’s Wimpy restaurant and drinks at the popular Mallard bar before taking in a match at the stadium.

The Mallard bar in Dingwall. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Describing the experience, the article in Nutmeg magazine says: “Go away to Dingwall – Is Ross County the fans’ favourite away day? Possibly. Reasons include train cans, lunch at Wimpy, Mallard pints and then homely Victoria Park. Magic.”

Other experiences include “Climb the Tarves hill” in reference to the slope at Tarves Football Club’s Hillhead Park, along with “Watch Eriskay v Barra” in a Western Isles derby encounter on Eriskay Football Club’s picturesque pitch.

This football pitch on Eriskay, Scotland, is credited by FIFA as one of the eight most remarkable places to play football in the world.

Nutmeg editor Daniel Gray said: “What surprised us was the diversity of things on people’s bucket lists.

“There was a big concentration on northern Scottish and non-league football and quite a low proportion of people choosing an Old Firm fixture.

“Indeed, rather than just watching Celtic against Rangers, the Holy Grail for a number of fans was a trip to combine it with the Edinburgh and Dundee derbies.”

The Ultimate Scottish Football Bucket List

  • Stand by the Brechin Hedge
  • Experience the joys of Gayfield
  • Relish a European game under the lights
  • Do the 42
  • Feel the history at Vale of Leven
  • See all three big city derbies
  • Shake hands with Kingsley
  • Meet the Ochilview Nordic
  • View a game in the Lesmahagow Colosseum
  • Climb the Tarves hill
  • Watch Eriskay v Barra
  • Complete a cup
  • Hunt a 4 v 5 result
  • Eat a catering hatch special
  • Travel to watch Scotland away
  • Wonder at Leitch’s genius
  • Revel in the needle of a lower league derby
  • Be part of the Hampden Roar
  • Wolf down a Bridie…but in Fife
  • Go away to Dingwall
  • Rejoice at Somerset Park
  • Hear Sunshine on Leith at Easter Road
  • Walk down Tannadice Street
  • Gaze at Brutalist delight in Galashiels
  • Wander with ghosts at Cathkin Park
  • Behold the remote-control taxi at Glasgow City
  • Take in the Auchinleck Talbot v Cumnock derby
  • Watch an Edinburgh fringe show at Hearts
  • Listen again to James Alexander Gordon
  • Marvel at Cappielow

More from Ross County

Adam Mackinnon in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Adam Mackinnon aiming to catch eye of Ross County boss Derek Adams
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: Shutterstock.
Derek Adams hopeful of prompt Dylan Smith return following Ross County teenager's injury against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County fan view: All good things must come to an end
Ross County's James Brown protests following St Mirren's opening goal. Image: SNS
James Brown adamant he was blocked in build up to St Mirren's opener against…
A stramash in the box leads to Ross County's Ryan Leak putting the ball into his own net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Derek Adams suffers first defeat since Ross County return in 2-0 loss to St…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says Derek Adams has made Ross County intent on looking up Premiership…
Ross County boss Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams says no surprises will be in store for Ross County against St…
Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS
Derek Adams eager for Ross County to further reduce gap to St Mirren above…
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ben Purrington relishing chance to link up with Derek Adams again at Ross County
Derek Adams alongside assistant Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Derek Adams thrilled with response from Ross County squad after flying start continues with…

Conversation