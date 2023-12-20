Ross County safety chief on why they CAN’T stop pitch invasions like Dundee fans’ Dingwall celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County safety chief on why they CAN’T stop pitch invasions like Dundee fans’ Dingwall celebrations

David O'Connor - a former police chief superintendent - has warned supporters such incidents 'could be construed as a criminal offence'.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Dundee supporters' pitch invasion after the Ross County game
Dundee supporters celebrate after Joe Shaughnessy's goal sealed a stoppage-time win against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

Ross County cannot stop fans invading the pitch at the Global Energy Stadium, according to their safety officer – but he pleaded with punters over what he says is potentially-criminal behaviour.

The Staggies’ David O’Connor was speaking to The Press and Journal following a late incursion on to the Dingwall playing surface by Dundee fans at the weekend.

Away supporters spilled out of the North Stand following Joe Shaughnessy’s 97th-minute winner for the visitors.

Although County had stewards in place – as well as paying for 10 officers from Police Scotland to assist – O’Connor said not just the volume of fans, but safety concerns mean it is “very difficult” to block supporters if they move towards the pitch.

 

He said: “We don’t try to push them back, because in terms of safety, if anyone falls or slips and other people come across them, they could trample on them – you can then get more serious injuries.

“Our position, quite simply, is to release pressure from the surge and then remove people (from the pitch) back into the stands.

“It’s a technique that is recognised in sport.

“There will no doubt be questions about stewarding and policing, but this was deemed to be a low-risk operation, which will be fully debriefed for any learning points.”

O’Connor added: “Physical barriers and fencing have quite rightly been outlawed since the Hillsborough and Bradford disasters and therefore fans must work with clubs and the police to ensure safety is achieved.”

Invading the pitch ‘could be construed as criminal offence’

O’Connor is a former police chief superintendent.

While admitting he understands fans’ instinctive urge to “want to celebrate with the players”, he insists such behaviour cannot be condoned – as it is “dangerous” for all concerned, including supporters and players.

Ross County's safety officer David O'Connor.
Ross County’s safety officer David O’Connor.

He thinks those attending matches need to be aware entering the field of play could lead to criminal charges.

O’Connor added: “We have stewards interacting with supporters, encouraging them not to jump the barrier and not to come on to the pitch.

“We also have safety announcement we put out in the stadium and everyone is well aware of the circumstances.

“Supporters are well aware of the standards of behaviour expected of them during a match.

“In terms of the law – and that’s a matter for Police Scotland – that (going on to the pitch) could be construed as a criminal offence.

“The exercise and application of the law is a matter for the police, but we certainly need an effective deterrent.

“What you do also need is clubs taking sanctions against these individuals when they are identified.”

Police in Hi-Viz jackets during the pitch invasion after the Ross County v Dundee
Dundee fans celebrates after Joe Shaughnessy scored in the closing moments against Ross County on Saturday. It led to some supporters making their way on the pitch to celebrate.  Image: SNS.

Staggies safety boss defends striker Simon Murray’s push on Dundee fan

County safety chief O’Connor also addressed the moment where Ross County striker Simon Murray was seen to push an onrushing Dundee fan away and on to the ground during pitch invasion.

He said: “One of the Dundee supporters ran at Simon, who quite simply fended him off, as I would describe it.

“The person running on the pitch is committing an offence because they’re not supposed to be there.

“And to run at a football player on the pitch… well, Simon simply pushed the supporter away and the supporter landed on the ground.

“As a policeman for 31 years, I can say that’s what I would consider a fend-off when you are concerned for your safety.

“After the incident, the supporter got up and ran away.”

