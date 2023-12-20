Fabulous four-bedroom house with hot tub in Aberdeen’s west end for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Fabulous four-bedroom house with hot tub in Aberdeen’s west end for sale

Detached family home in sought-after area of the city has been sympathetically extended to create a fantastic open plan kitchen and dining area perfect for modern family lifestyles and entertaining

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Number 33 Oakhill Road has a lovely patio and gardens, ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
Number 33 Oakhill Road has a lovely patio and gardens, ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

Some properties are just so pretty and number 33 Oakhill Road in Aberdeen is one such home.

This detached, four-bedroom family home in a sought-after residential area has large, enclosed garden grounds which enjoy a south-westerly aspect.

The property has been well-maintained and includes a garage, outhouse and off-street parking.

The home has been sympathetically extended to create a well-designed open plan area that is ideally suited to modern family lifestyles.

A beautiful dining area at 33 Oakhill Road.

The house is lovely and light, owing to the generous proportions of the rooms and large windows throughout.

Bright and welcoming

The scene is set on entering the property via a spacious vestibule with three decorative stained glass windows.

There is bright and welcoming hallway with a bay window to the front while exposed floorboards provide a beautiful touch.

A living room with contemporary styling.

On the ground floor there is a high-quality kitchen which is on open plan with the dining area.

This has been fitted with white gloss wall and base units and Quartz worktops. A comfortable breakfast bar provides an ideal spot for informal or family dining.

The kitchen appliances include a five-ring induction hob with modern built-in ceiling extractor fan, two double ovens, integrated microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

The dining area has tall windows which overlook the rear garden and there are French doors to the outside for that indoor-outdoor lifestyle so perfect for entertaining.

The house is flooded with natural light.

The living room is on semi open plan with the kitchen/dining area and is bright and spacious.

This room overlooks the back garden and there is a recessed area which is currently used as a home office.

To really spread out, there is also a family room with bay window and deep sill to the front.

And the ground floor accommodation continues even further with a flexible front room, currently used as a bedroom, with bay window to the front.

The sleek and modern kitchen and dining spaces, with several seating options.

There is also a cloakroom w.c. on this floor with a sink unit with tiles to dado height and tall built-in storage cupboards.

There are three double bedrooms on the upper floor, all with great storage, and there is also a family bathroom.

The master bedroom is large and tastefully decorated and has triple wardrobes with sliding doors.

This room has an en suite fitted with aqua panelled shower enclosure, w.c. and wash hand basin.

One of the spacious bedrooms.

Bedroom three is a spacious double bedroom with rear aspect, walk-in wardrobe and additional cupboard.

Bedroom four is also a great-sized double bedroom with rear aspect.

The family bathroom has a modern three-piece suite comprising a bath with mains shower over, glass screen and tiling, w.c., and wash hand basin.

Outside, the tarred driveway has room for several cars.

Aberdeen house’s garden includes hot tub and patio

The rear gardens are fully enclosed and there is a paved patio area ideal for al fresco dining.

The garden and patio area, complete with hot tub.

For the ultimate in relaxing luxury, there is also a hot tub which will be included in the sale.

The garage is accessed from the garden and is fitted with an up and over door to the back lane.

The stone outhouse lends itself to a variety of uses and could be converted into a studio or home office.

Price over £545,000 Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace and on the aspc website.

Number 33 Oakhill Road in Aberdeen is light and bright and spacious.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

More from Property

Tower House at Keith Hall in Inverurie.
A chance to live like royalty at Inverurie stately mansion for just £318,000
1 Riverside Park is a beautiful bungalow situated in Inverurie.
Beautiful Inverurie bungalow on the market for £400,000
1 Balnacoil Apartments in Aboyne is full of charm and character.
Rosie gives historic Aboyne apartment a magnificent makeover
Baillieswells Lodge in the suburb of Bieldside, to the west of Aberdeen.
Architect-designed five-bedroom villa in Bieldside for sale at over £920,000
The Prince's House Hotel and the Jacobite steam train from the Harry Potter films.
Hotel along iconic 'Hogwarts Express' route at Glenfinnan for sale
The former church building is now on the market.
For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home
Newtonhill house from above.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views
Sarah and Jordan Rae have beautifully renovated their stunning Victorian home in Aberdeen's west end.
Sarah and Jordan breathe new life into their stunning home in Aberdeen's west end
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m
The modern home near Newburgh
Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale

Conversation