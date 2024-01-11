Ben Purrington leaves Ross County to join Exeter City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ben Purrington leaves Ross County to join Exeter City

Purrington has joined the English League One outfit for an undisclosed fee

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS

Ross County defender Ben Purrington has joined English League One outfit Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

Purrington was brought to Victoria Park by Malky Mackay in 2022, after leaving Charlton Athletic.

The Englishman started the Staggies’ first 16 matches of the campaign before suffering a broken ankle in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Complications stemming from that injury went on to keep Purrington sidelined for the bulk of the campaign, however the 27-year-old returned to feature in both legs of the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle.

Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Purrington suffered a toe injury which kept him out at the start of this season, but returned to fitness in September.

The arrival of Derek Adams, who replaced Mackay in charge in November, saw Purrington reunite with his former Plymouth Argyle boss.

Although he has started all seven Premiership matches Adams has taken charge of so far, netting in a 3-0 win over Motherwell, Purrington has been allowed to return south of the border.

More from Ross County

George Wickens in action for Fulham. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County complete loan signing of Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens
Kyle Turner in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Kyle Turner joins Raith Rovers on loan
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Head of recruitment Greg Strong well versed on what Derek Adams wants in Ross…
Aberdeen defender Richard Jensen tackles Lawrence Shankland of Hearts
Scottish Premiership 2023-24 stats: Who have been the top performers so far this season?
Stuart Millar. Image: SNS
Stuart Millar returns to Ross County as chief scout in Scotland
Ross County manager Derek Adams
Ross County: A lookback on Derek Adams' two previous January windows during Premiership era
Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: My crystal ball predictions for 2024 in Scottish football
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County extend Will Nightingale loan until end of season
Scott High in action for Ross County against Nairn County in the North of Scotland Cup final. Image: Jasperimage.
Ross County allow Scott High to return to Huddersfield Town
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS
Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda linked with Hearts

Conversation