Ben Purrington leaves Ross County to join Exeter City

Ross County defender Ben Purrington has joined English League One outfit Exeter City for an undisclosed fee.

Purrington was brought to Victoria Park by Malky Mackay in 2022, after leaving Charlton Athletic.

The Englishman started the Staggies’ first 16 matches of the campaign before suffering a broken ankle in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Complications stemming from that injury went on to keep Purrington sidelined for the bulk of the campaign, however the 27-year-old returned to feature in both legs of the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle.

Purrington suffered a toe injury which kept him out at the start of this season, but returned to fitness in September.

The arrival of Derek Adams, who replaced Mackay in charge in November, saw Purrington reunite with his former Plymouth Argyle boss.

Although he has started all seven Premiership matches Adams has taken charge of so far, netting in a 3-0 win over Motherwell, Purrington has been allowed to return south of the border.