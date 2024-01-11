Ross County Ben Purrington leaves Ross County to join Exeter City Purrington has joined the English League One outfit for an undisclosed fee By Andy Skinner January 11 2024, 5.00pm Share Ben Purrington leaves Ross County to join Exeter City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/ross-county/6330116/ben-purrington-leaves-ross-county-to-join-exeter-city/ Copy Link 0 comment Ross County defender Ben Purrington. Image: SNS Ross County defender Ben Purrington has joined English League One outfit Exeter City for an undisclosed fee. Purrington was brought to Victoria Park by Malky Mackay in 2022, after leaving Charlton Athletic. The Englishman started the Staggies’ first 16 matches of the campaign before suffering a broken ankle in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United. Complications stemming from that injury went on to keep Purrington sidelined for the bulk of the campaign, however the 27-year-old returned to feature in both legs of the Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle. Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS Purrington suffered a toe injury which kept him out at the start of this season, but returned to fitness in September. The arrival of Derek Adams, who replaced Mackay in charge in November, saw Purrington reunite with his former Plymouth Argyle boss. Although he has started all seven Premiership matches Adams has taken charge of so far, netting in a 3-0 win over Motherwell, Purrington has been allowed to return south of the border.
Conversation