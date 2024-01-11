Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers’ Mark Gallagher – reports

Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher is reportedly a target for League Two side Elgin City.

The Daily Record reports that the 22-year-old is poised to move to the Moray club until the end of the season in a bid to land more game-time.

The ex-Aberdeen and Ross County player has played 12 times this season for Cove, including from the bench in Tuesday’s 4-0 League One defeat at unbeaten leaders Falkirk.

Allan Hale, who became the Black and Whites boss last month, has already taken Cove attacker Dayshonne Golding on loan until May, following his first signing as manager, which was full-back Lyall Booth from his former club Huntly.

Cove boss Paul Hartley is understood to rubber-stamp the switch to allow Gallagher to build up further competitive experience.

Back-to-back 2-1 wins against Peterhead and Stranraer have lifted Elgin to eighth place in League Two and they travel to ninth-placed Forfar this weekend.