Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers’ Mark Gallagher – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City eye loan swoop for Cove Rangers’ Mark Gallagher – reports

Midfielder linked with a short-term switch to Borough Briggs as City boss Allan Hale seeks third new signing of the window.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Mark Gallagher in action for Cove against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith
Mark Gallagher in action for Cove against Clyde. Image: Brian Smith

Cove Rangers midfielder Mark Gallagher is reportedly a target for League Two side Elgin City.

The Daily Record reports that the 22-year-old is poised to move to the Moray club until the end of the season in a bid to land more game-time.

The ex-Aberdeen and Ross County player has played 12 times this season for Cove, including from the bench in Tuesday’s 4-0 League One defeat at unbeaten leaders Falkirk.

Allan Hale, who became the Black and Whites boss last month, has already taken Cove attacker Dayshonne Golding on loan until May, following his first signing as manager, which was full-back Lyall Booth from his former club Huntly.

Cove boss Paul Hartley is understood to rubber-stamp the switch to allow Gallagher to build up further competitive experience.

Back-to-back 2-1 wins against Peterhead and Stranraer have lifted Elgin to eighth place in League Two and they travel to ninth-placed Forfar this weekend.

More from Elgin City

Elgin City's Matthew Cooper, left, and Brian Cameron. Image: Duncan Brown.
Elgin City captain Matthew Cooper and midfielder Brian Cameron sign new deals at Borough…
Liam Harvey celebrates his goal for Elgin against Stranraer. Image: Robert Crombie.
Dayshonne Golding praised for 'great debut' as Elgin City make it two wins on…
Dayshonne Golding celebrating after scoring a pen to make it 2-1 for Banks o' Dee against Strathspey Thistle in the Highland League. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Elgin City boss Allan Hale pleased to kick-start transfer drive - as Cove Rangers'…
Lyall Booth on the attack for Huntly. Image: Jasperimage.
Elgin City sign full-back Lyall Booth from Huntly
Elgin City forward Robert Jones celebrates after scoring in the League Two win over Peterhead at Borough Briggs.
Robert Jones keen to extend stay with Elgin City after short-term contract ends
Elgin City's Ryan McLeman pictured scoring against Peterhead in a League Two match at Borough Briggs.
Allan Hale off the mark as Elgin City boss with 2-1 win over Peterhead
Elgin City manager Allan Hale.
Elgin City banish talk of past 6-0 rout at hands of weekend visitors Peterhead
Elgin City manager Allan Hale. Image: Bob Crombie.
Allan Hale: I saw signs of team I want Elgin City to be, despite…
Matthew Cooper in action for Elgin City. Image: Bob Crombie
Matthew Cooper pays tribute to outgoing Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters
Graham Tatters at Borough Briggs, home of Elgin City. Image: Press and Journal.
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters steps down with immediate effect