What Louis van Gaal said about new Ross County signing Cameron Borthwick-Jackson following Manchester United debut

Borthwick-Jackson, who has joined the Staggies on loan, made his first team breakthrough at Old Trafford under van Gaal in 2015.

By Andy Skinner
Louis van Gaal. Image: PA
Louis van Gaal. Image: PA

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson’s loan switch to Ross County comes nine years after he was handed his senior breakthrough by Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal.

Left back Borthwick-Jackson has joined the Staggies on loan from Polish outfit Slask Wroclaw until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has found game time hard to come by since moving to the Polish Ekstraklasa outfit in the summer, and will look to get back on track with Derek Adams’ men in Dingwall.

Manchester-born Borthwick-Jackson was picked up by his hometown club at the age of just six, when he joined United’s academy.

After progressing through all the youth levels to reach the under-21s at Old Trafford, Borthwick-Jackson caught the eye of then boss van Gaal, who named him on the bench for the first time in a Premier League match at home to West Brom in November 2015.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Manchester United. Image: PA

It turned out to be a monumental day for an 18-year-old Borthwick-Jackson, who was handed his first team debut as a 76th minute substitute in place of Marcos Rojo.

Following the match, van Gaal spoke of his delight at Borthwick-Jackson’s performance, revealing he had quickly come to his attention following dialogue with academy coaches Warren Joyce and Paul McGuinness.

In an interview with MUTV, van Gaal said: “I have seen him once or twice and I have been impressed by him.

“I knew that Marouane Fellaini was injured, so I talked with Warren Joyce and asked what he had for me.

“I’m always talking with him or Paul McGuinness, and he said at the moment the left full-back is in good shape.

Louis van Gaal. Image: PA

“I needed a left full-back because Marcos Rojo had played a few games in a row, so I have to take into account that it might be too much.

“I put Cameron in the line-up without any fear, and I have to say he did very well.”

Borthwick-Jackson kicked on under van Gaal

A month later van Gaal handed Borthwick-Jackson his second outing, bringing him on as a first half substitute for Matteo Darmian in a Champions League group fixture away to Wolfsburg.

Although the Red Devils lost 3-2 Borthwick-Jackson did enough to earn his first start four days later, with United this time suffering a 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth.

United’s form picked up after the turn of the year however, with Borthwick-Jackson going on to feature more regularly.

A memorable moment for the teenager came in February 2016, when he provided a superb assist for Jesse Lingard to net a 14th minute opener in a 3-0 home victory over Stoke City.

Borthwick-Jackson went on to make 14 appearances during the campaign, nine of which from the start.

A final day 3-1 win over Bournemouth in May proved to be his final outing for the club, with Dutch van Gaal leaving at the end of the season to be replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Borthwick-Jackson spent the following four seasons out on loan, with Wolves, Leeds United, Scunthorpe and Oldham Athletic respectively.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in action for Burton Albion. Image: Shutterstock.

After being released by United in 2020 he joined Oldham permanently, before going on to join Burton Albion the following year where he made 71 appearances before making the switch to Poland last summer.

Conversation