Ross County sign former Aberdeen midfielder Teddy Jenks on loan

Ross County have completed a loan deal to sign former Aberdeen loanee Teddy Jenks until the end of the season.

Midfielder Jenks joins the Staggies on loan from English League Two side Forest Green Rovers.

Jenks was brought to the Dons on a season-long loan from Brighton by Stephen Glass in 2021, and went on to net two goals in 24 appearances during that campaign.

The 21-year-old was farmed out again last season to Crawley, where he made 21 appearances.

After leaving Brighton permanently last summer he joined Forest Green, where he has made 16 starts and seven substitute appearances so far this season.

He has now returned for a second spell in the Premiership, and could feature for the Staggies in Saturday’s game against Celtic at Parkhead.