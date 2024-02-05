James Brown eager for Ross County to get back to winning ways against Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James Brown eager for Ross County to get back to winning ways against Motherwell

The Staggies have now gone eight matches without a win, following Saturday's 1-0 defeat to St Johnstone.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS
Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS

Ross County defender James Brown is glad of his side’s quickfire opportunity to arrest their slump in form when they face Motherwell on Tuesday.

The Staggies are without a win from their last eight matches in all competitions, after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of St Johnstone on Saturday.

It was a fourth successive home defeat without scoring for Derek Adams’ men, who remain in 11th place.

County are three points adrift of Well, albeit with a game in hand on both them and Saints.

James Brown in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Brown insists the Staggies must get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

He said: “It’s another six-pointer. They haven’t been getting the best results either. We’ve got a game in hand on St Johnstone as well, so we just have to focus on putting the ball in the back of the net.

“The games are coming thick and fast now. It’s a busy month and all we can do is look forward to it.

“We were close at Livingston, and against St Johnstone we could easily have got that win as well. We are playing better.

“It’s just getting a run together, consistency. But it’s not as easy as you think it is. We just need to start putting the ball in the back of the net and then hold onto leads.”

Crucial period ahead for Staggies

Saints secured their first away win of the season courtesy of Benji Kimpioka’s first half goal at Victoria Park.

Benjamin Kimpioka celebrates his goal against Ross County. Image: SNS

With 16 matches remaining in their Premiership campaign, Irishman Brown acknowledges County face a crucial upcoming spell.

He added: “We put plenty of balls into the box but they didn’t fall our way. They got one clear cut chance and put it away. It was just one of those days when things didn’t really go for us.

“Once they got ahead they held onto it well. They managed time well.

“The positives for us were the amount of chances we made, a lot of good ones.

“We got a lot of corners and had more possession as well. We were the better side. But it’s a results business and we need to start getting points.

“We are into February and we need to start picking up.”

New faces need time to adapt

Adams, who was appointed for a third stint in charge in November, made significant changes to his squad during the January transfer window.

Seven new arrivals were brought in, with eight players departing the club.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS

Brown says the new faces need time to adapt, with the 25-year-old adding: “January is always like that. Getting used to the players who come in and see what they are like and how they like the ball.

“I think we are gelling well. They are good players who have come in. You kind of get used to it in every transfer window.”

