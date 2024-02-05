James Brown eager for Ross County to get back to winning ways against Motherwell

Ross County defender James Brown is glad of his side’s quickfire opportunity to arrest their slump in form when they face Motherwell on Tuesday.

The Staggies are without a win from their last eight matches in all competitions, after falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of St Johnstone on Saturday.

It was a fourth successive home defeat without scoring for Derek Adams’ men, who remain in 11th place.

County are three points adrift of Well, albeit with a game in hand on both them and Saints.

Brown insists the Staggies must get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

He said: “It’s another six-pointer. They haven’t been getting the best results either. We’ve got a game in hand on St Johnstone as well, so we just have to focus on putting the ball in the back of the net.

“The games are coming thick and fast now. It’s a busy month and all we can do is look forward to it.

“We were close at Livingston, and against St Johnstone we could easily have got that win as well. We are playing better.

“It’s just getting a run together, consistency. But it’s not as easy as you think it is. We just need to start putting the ball in the back of the net and then hold onto leads.”

Crucial period ahead for Staggies

Saints secured their first away win of the season courtesy of Benji Kimpioka’s first half goal at Victoria Park.

With 16 matches remaining in their Premiership campaign, Irishman Brown acknowledges County face a crucial upcoming spell.

He added: “We put plenty of balls into the box but they didn’t fall our way. They got one clear cut chance and put it away. It was just one of those days when things didn’t really go for us.

“Once they got ahead they held onto it well. They managed time well.

“The positives for us were the amount of chances we made, a lot of good ones.

“We got a lot of corners and had more possession as well. We were the better side. But it’s a results business and we need to start getting points.

“We are into February and we need to start picking up.”

New faces need time to adapt

Adams, who was appointed for a third stint in charge in November, made significant changes to his squad during the January transfer window.

Seven new arrivals were brought in, with eight players departing the club.

Brown says the new faces need time to adapt, with the 25-year-old adding: “January is always like that. Getting used to the players who come in and see what they are like and how they like the ball.

“I think we are gelling well. They are good players who have come in. You kind of get used to it in every transfer window.”