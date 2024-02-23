Ross County pair embracing fresh start under interim boss Don Cowie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County pair embracing fresh start under interim boss Don Cowie

Josh Reid and Eamonn Brophy have both struggled for game time this season, but have been placed straight into Cowie's team.

By Andy Skinner
Josh Reid (left) and Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Josh Reid (left) and Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Don Cowie’s interim reign in charge of Ross County has already provided opportunities for two players to regain their stride within the Staggies’ side.

Cowie has taken charge of two matches since temporarily replacing Derek Adams at Victoria Park, falling to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox last Wednesday, before going down 2-0 at Dundee on Saturday.

Former assistant boss Cowie has taken up the post with an intent to put his own stamp on the Staggies, and so far that has been to the benefit of two players previously bereft of starting action.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Josh Reid and Eamonn Brophy both signed permanent deals with the Staggies last summer, but had started a combined five matches prior to Cowie taking charge.

Reid and Brophy have both been in from the start in each of Cowie’s two matches thus far, giving them the platform to show what they can do.

Reid looking to nail down left back spot

Left back Reid is a product of the Staggies’ own youth academy, with the Dingwall-born player having initially broken into his hometown club’s first team as an 18-year-old under Stuart Kettlewell in the 2020-21 season.

Josh Reid in action for Ross County against Hamilton Accies in 2020. Image: SNS

After making 24 appearances at the start of that campaign Reid attracted the attention of Coventry City, and ultimately left to pursue his future in England in January 2021.

Reid was unable to make a breakthrough in two-and-a-half seasons with the Sky Blues, spending time on loan with English League Two side Stevenage during which time he found game time severely limited.

Last summer, Malky Mackay offered Reid the opportunity to return to the Staggies – in a move which would see him compete with Ben Purrington and George Harmon for the left back position.

Josh Reid after rejoining Ross County. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Reid broke into the side in September, starting three successive games against Kilmarnock, Livingston and Aberdeen before going on to suffer an untimely toe injury.

Although Purrington was the preferred left back option when Adams replaced Mackay in November, he departed in January to join Exeter City.

The loan arrival of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in January, along with the continued competition from Harmon, meant Reid had a fresh challenge on his hands.

Cowie has been impressed with the way Reid has stepped up to the mark so far.

He said: “I know Josh really well. I was his under-18s manager several years ago. I know the quality Josh has.

“I’ve got three very good left-backs in Josh, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and George Harmon.

“I’ve got really good options there, but I think Josh has done really well in the two games.

Josh Reid in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

“He’s not played a lot of football so naturally he is tired at the end of the matches.

“He’ll come on greatly from the two appearances last week.”

Brophy looking to rediscover previous form

Striker Brophy joined the Staggies permanently in the summer, following a successful loan spell from St Mirren last season in which he netted three goals in eight appearances.

Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting a debut goal for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

The temporary spell had been curtailed by a thigh injury, which carried into the new campaign.

Although short of fitness, Brophy netted an extra-time winner from the bench in a Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrie in August.

He had to wait until late October to make his return to the starting line-up, but he marked it by scoring in a 3-3 draw with Motherwell.

That earned him another Premiership start against Hibernian, but a foot problem ruled him out for the following month.

Brophy made just four substitute appearances during Adams’ brief tenure, and recently spoke of his frustration at now being given more game-time.

Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Cowie says he has no doubts over the once-capped Scotland international’s ability, and insists he is keen to get the best out of him.

He added: “In terms of Eamonn, he has had a challenging period, not just because he hasn’t been on the park but with a bad injury at the end of last season.

“It took him a while to get his fitness again.

“I see him as a real goal threat. Even against Dundee, he had four or five efforts because he just wants to get a shot away.

“But he also worked really hard, which was a real positive for me.

“He is someone I really believe in.

“In the Rangers game he played 55 to 60 minutes because he hasn’t played a lot of football.

“He surprised me on Saturday by completing the 90 minutes and that’s a real positive.

“It is about him getting a bit of rhythm and I’m sure the goals will come.

Eamonn Brophy in action against Dundee. Image: SNS

“But he is challenging among two other very good strikers we have at the club. The three of them have very different profiles.

“They can play a big part from now until the end of the season.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie discusses leadership style
Ross County defender Will Nightingale. Image: SNS
Ross County's Will Nightingale facing up to three months on sidelines
Aberdeen players in action during a game against Hibernian FC
Duncan Shearer: Premiership top four is out of Aberdeen's reach after a disappointing week
2
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie.
Don Cowie relishing training ground time ahead of Ross County's crunch match against Livingston
Eamonn Brophy in action for Ross County against Dundee. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy given fresh belief by Ross County interim boss Don Cowie
Ross County's Yan Dhanda during the defeat at Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County just three points above bottom spot after falling to 2-0 defeat against…
Caley Thistle's on-loan forward from Luton Town, Aribim Pepple, goes for goal against Queen's Park.
Caley Thistle's loan striker Aribim Pepple has friend at hand in Ross County's Victor…
Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden
Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens. Image: Shutterstock.
George Wickens feels his best is still to come following whirlwind first month at…
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image:
Don Cowie queries added-on time in Ross County's loss to Rangers

Conversation