Ross County pair embracing fresh start under interim boss Don Cowie

Don Cowie’s interim reign in charge of Ross County has already provided opportunities for two players to regain their stride within the Staggies’ side.

Cowie has taken charge of two matches since temporarily replacing Derek Adams at Victoria Park, falling to a 3-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox last Wednesday, before going down 2-0 at Dundee on Saturday.

Former assistant boss Cowie has taken up the post with an intent to put his own stamp on the Staggies, and so far that has been to the benefit of two players previously bereft of starting action.

Josh Reid and Eamonn Brophy both signed permanent deals with the Staggies last summer, but had started a combined five matches prior to Cowie taking charge.

Reid and Brophy have both been in from the start in each of Cowie’s two matches thus far, giving them the platform to show what they can do.

Reid looking to nail down left back spot

Left back Reid is a product of the Staggies’ own youth academy, with the Dingwall-born player having initially broken into his hometown club’s first team as an 18-year-old under Stuart Kettlewell in the 2020-21 season.

After making 24 appearances at the start of that campaign Reid attracted the attention of Coventry City, and ultimately left to pursue his future in England in January 2021.

Reid was unable to make a breakthrough in two-and-a-half seasons with the Sky Blues, spending time on loan with English League Two side Stevenage during which time he found game time severely limited.

Last summer, Malky Mackay offered Reid the opportunity to return to the Staggies – in a move which would see him compete with Ben Purrington and George Harmon for the left back position.

Reid broke into the side in September, starting three successive games against Kilmarnock, Livingston and Aberdeen before going on to suffer an untimely toe injury.

Although Purrington was the preferred left back option when Adams replaced Mackay in November, he departed in January to join Exeter City.

The loan arrival of Cameron Borthwick-Jackson in January, along with the continued competition from Harmon, meant Reid had a fresh challenge on his hands.

Cowie has been impressed with the way Reid has stepped up to the mark so far.

He said: “I know Josh really well. I was his under-18s manager several years ago. I know the quality Josh has.

“I’ve got three very good left-backs in Josh, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and George Harmon.

“I’ve got really good options there, but I think Josh has done really well in the two games.

“He’s not played a lot of football so naturally he is tired at the end of the matches.

“He’ll come on greatly from the two appearances last week.”

Brophy looking to rediscover previous form

Striker Brophy joined the Staggies permanently in the summer, following a successful loan spell from St Mirren last season in which he netted three goals in eight appearances.

The temporary spell had been curtailed by a thigh injury, which carried into the new campaign.

Although short of fitness, Brophy netted an extra-time winner from the bench in a Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrie in August.

He had to wait until late October to make his return to the starting line-up, but he marked it by scoring in a 3-3 draw with Motherwell.

That earned him another Premiership start against Hibernian, but a foot problem ruled him out for the following month.

Brophy made just four substitute appearances during Adams’ brief tenure, and recently spoke of his frustration at now being given more game-time.

Cowie says he has no doubts over the once-capped Scotland international’s ability, and insists he is keen to get the best out of him.

He added: “In terms of Eamonn, he has had a challenging period, not just because he hasn’t been on the park but with a bad injury at the end of last season.

“It took him a while to get his fitness again.

“I see him as a real goal threat. Even against Dundee, he had four or five efforts because he just wants to get a shot away.

“But he also worked really hard, which was a real positive for me.

“He is someone I really believe in.

“In the Rangers game he played 55 to 60 minutes because he hasn’t played a lot of football.

“He surprised me on Saturday by completing the 90 minutes and that’s a real positive.

“It is about him getting a bit of rhythm and I’m sure the goals will come.

“But he is challenging among two other very good strikers we have at the club. The three of them have very different profiles.

“They can play a big part from now until the end of the season.”