Property market hotter than ever in Aberdeenshire as sales increase by 15%

Local estate agent Galbraith says demand for properties in Aberdeenshire is stronger than ever.

By Rosemary Lowne
Property is in demand in Aberdeenshire.
Property is in high demand in Aberdeenshire. Pictured is Northbrae House in Torphins which is currently for sale through Galbraith. Image: Galbraith

Demand for properties in Aberdeenshire is stronger than ever as local estate agent Galbraith reports a 15% rise in sales in the last three months of 2023.

Described as “encouraging” by the estate agency, the figures show that from October to December last year property sales were up by 15% compared to the sales recorded between July and September.

Interestingly, the latest statistics also show that 60% of buyers were from Scotland with 40% coming from the rest of the UK.

Hannah Christiansen, head of sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen, says it’s a positive property picture that is expected to continue into spring.

Hannah Christiansen, the head of sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen.
Hannah Christiansen, the head of sales for Galbraith in Aberdeen, says the latest figures are encouraging. Image: Galbraith

“Our figures are extremely encouraging and have set us up well for the start of 2024 and looking ahead to the spring selling season,” says Hannah.

“We are excited about this year with more positivity in the market in general compared to last year.

“2023 brought uncertainty around increased interest rates and subsequently higher mortgage payments.

“Although a degree of caution remains, sellers and buyers are certainly showing they have the confidence and determination in 2024 to move forward with their future plans and make the move.”

Beechwood House in Blackburn, one of the properties that is currently for sale through Galbraith.
Beechwood House in Blackburn, is one of the properties that is currently for sale through Galbraith. Image: Galbraith

Countryside appeal

Properties with land are particularly in demand.

“Demand continues for properties with land, anything from one acre for that special garden, five acres for lifestyle buyers keen on being more sustainable and growing their own, or young families seeking outdoor space and up to 10 acres for those with an equestrian interest,” says Hannah.

“We have seen good demand for rural traditional cottages as well as larger, modern and contemporary energy efficient properties that are more affordable to run and maintain, compared to the more traditional house.”

Northbrae House in Torphins is also currently for sale through Galbraith.
Northbrae House in Torphins is also currently for sale through Galbraith. Image: Galbraith

With spring just around the corner, it’s proving to be a busy time for the estate agent.

“February and March are typically busy months for us preparing all our new properties coming to the market for spring, as well as buyers considering their next move and keen to be in their new home for the summertime to enjoy the garden space,” says Hannah.

“We have noticed a marked increase in property appraisals being carried out by our team throughout February in particular, and sellers should be taking advantage of the fact that both local and ‘out of area’ buyers are active now in the Aberdeenshire area.

“Location is not as big a factor for buyers who are now far more flexible due to hybrid working and those attracted to the area continue to be local as well as those attracted to the region from further afield.”

Inside Northbrae House.
Northbrae House is sure to attract interest. Image: Galbraith

Advice for sellers

And for those who are preparing to put their homes on the market, Hannah has some handy advice.

“First impressions count, so make sure the first thing a potential buyer will see is appealing,” say Hannah.

“This includes the garden, it is an extension of your house so make sure the grass has been cut, that borders are tidy and that there is a splash of colour.

“Do not overspend on sprucing up your property as many buyers do not expect a property in ‘walk in condition’, however spending a little including a lick of fresh paint won’t go amiss in the main public rooms and the kitchen, where most of your time is likely to be spent.”

Some of the Aberdeenshire properties which are currently for sale through Galbraith include Beechwood House, a five-bedroom property in Blackburn on the market for offers over £495,000 and Northbrae House, a five-bedroom home in Torphins which is on the market for offers over £750,000.

For more information, check out the website galbraithgroup.com

