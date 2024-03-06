Danny Law: Aberdeen are in the wrong situation but the right man is wearing the armband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danny Law: Aberdeen are in the wrong situation but the right man is wearing the armband

Graeme Shinnie's reaction to St Mirren's late winner shows his desperation and determination to change the Dons' fortunes.

St Mirren's Kwon Hyeok-Kyu and Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie in action. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

I have lost count of how many times I have watched St Mirren’s winning goal from the weekend.

Certainly not for Toyosi Olusanya’s winner nor to analyse the Aberdeen defending.

But the reaction of Graeme Shinnie after the ball hits the back of the net is remarkable.

In a clip which has been shared widely online, the Dons captain explodes into an astonishing rage of anger and frustration at the situation he finds himself in.

For 95 minutes the Dons looked on course for a badly needed victory to halt their worrying slide down the Scottish Premiership table.

Connor Barron’s sumptuous strike in the opening minute was the perfect way to settle any nerves.

But the Dons collapsed in injury time, conceding a penalty in the 96th minute before Olusanya’s dramatic winner for the Buddies a mere minute later.

The reaction of Shinnie after St Mirren’s second goal spoke volumes.

I can’t recall such a display of passion on the pitch. That certainly wasn’t for the benefit of the fans or the cameras. If it was, Shinnie would be an Oscar winner rather than a Scottish Cup winner.

No, that was just pure passion. Pure frustration at seeing his side inexplicably clutch defeat from the jaws of victory in the dying embers of the game.

Aberdeen are in the midst of a terrible run of form at the wrong time of the season.

The aim of qualifying for European football once again has been replaced with the more pressing priority of ensuring the Dons remain in the top flight next season.

The Reds have recently been taking criticism from all angles – and after a run of poor results that comes with the territory.

But nobody will be feeling more deflated and disappointed about the club’s predicament than the players, particularly Shinnie.

At the heart of the action

The 32-year-old is closing in on 250 appearances for his hometown team.

His form has fluctuated this season but his effort and commitment throughout the campaign can’t be questioned.

The stats back up Shinnie’s determination for the cause. He is the second most fouled player in the Scottish Premiership this season – and he has committed the second most fouls.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks dejected after the 2-1 defeat at St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Only Daniel Phillips of St Johnstone has conceded more fouls, while Motherwell’s Callum Slattery is the only top-flight player who has been fouled on more occasions than Shinnie.

He is fifth in the league for tackles won and, perhaps unsurprisingly, fifth for yellow cards.

Shinnie leads by example on and off the pitch – often the one fronting up for the post-match media duties after a tough defeat and almost always hitting the right note with his answers.

I was taken aback recently when I heard through a friend about the way the Dons captain had reached out to a supporter who was going through a tough time which further proved to me how seriously he takes his role as an ambassador of the club.

Shinnie has also spoken openly about his battle with Crohn’s disease as a teenager that could have prevented him from making the grade as a top-flight footballer in the hope his tale will act as inspiration to others.

In a difficult situation, Aberdeen have the right man wearing the armband.

If results don’t start to go Aberdeen’s way soon then this will become a very nervy end to the season for the Dons.

It seems almost unthinkable a side which produced some admirable performances in Europe and reached a cup final earlier this season could go down but that is what will happen if the Dons don’t start putting points on the board.

And if Aberdeen are to escape their current predicament, Shinnie can’t do it by himself.

It will require a collective effort rather than an individual one.

Attention now turns to the Scottish Cup and a massive match against Kilmarnock. Shinnie has tasted unlikely success in the competition before with former club Caley Thistle in 2015.

He would love to do the same with Aberdeen but his priority will be to get the Dons away from the danger at the bottom of the league.

The viral clip of his reaction to St Mirren proves how determined he will be to salvage Aberdeen’s season over the coming weeks.

